Tenista ucraniano rechazó soborno de 100 mil dólares por perder un partido del Abierto de Australia

A very difficult decision @Wimbledon . The tournament with such a history and tradition made the only possible decision, to cancel 2020 Championships. Hope to be there next year to say my “thank you” to this amazing event! Stay home everyone ! Stay safe ! Together we will get through this. . . . #stako #wimbledon #tennis #atp #stakhovsky #tennuslife #tennislove

