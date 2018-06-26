la diablita
Veronica Bielik
Veronica Bielik, la diosa polaca de apenas 25 años es la sensación en las redes sociales. Sobre todo en su cuenta oficial de Instagram que cuenta con cerca de un millón y medio de seguidores. Y es que su su inigualable figura y carisma se roba la atención del mundo entero.
PUEDES VER: Viki Odintcova, la top modelo rusa que la rompe en Instagram
En su cuenta oficial de Instagram, la modelo de nacionalidad polaca comparte a diario sugerentes 'selfies' para engreír a sus millones de seguidores. Además, la bomba sexy, también comparte imágenes preparando su comida saludable.
El otro detalle y no menos importante es que Veronica Nielik se ha convertido en la embajadora de Women's Best. Ella es una defensora de la forma física y el estilo de vida saludable. Su signo sodiacal es virgo, mide 1.69 metros y pesa 52 kilogramos y su fecha de nacimiento es el 18 de septiembre de 1993.
Happy birthday to the most caring and loving girl in the world ❤️ I don’t know what I would do without you @sabikontor It’s amazing to have someone who knows everything about me and still loves me. Thank you for making me smile when I was downhearted and felt like my days were dragging through the same story over and over again. I will always remember the jokes you rehearsed just to cheer me up, and the brutally honest truth you gave me when I needed them. Thank you for bringing color into my world that was slowly becoming black and white. Thank you for the hours we spent owning the world. I’m not sure I’ll ever come across such wonderful, thick-skinned friends who shouts loudly at the gym just to make one repeat more and don’t care about people staring at us. Thank you for the adventures that helped me prove to myself that I’m stronger than I imagined. You’ve made me realize that life isn’t only about finding purpose, or looking for your better half, or being successful, but also searching for friendships that will last for a lifetime. And for you... who follow me everyday. I wish you to find just one friend like this❤️