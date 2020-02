Ronda Rousey debutará como streamer en Facebook Gaming [VIDEO]

Game streaming is one of the rawest and most authentic mediums, and the time is right for me to jump into the stream exclusively on Facebook Gaming with the #RowdyOnes. My first stream is gunna be on February 18th at 3pm PST– I’ll donate 100% of proceeds from the first stream to Australian bushfire recovery efforts. Check the link in my bio!

