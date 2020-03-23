Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON: fecha de salida revelada

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON llegará oficialmente a América por primera vez y exclusivamente en PlayStation 4. Originalmente, los juegos de pelea Extreme VS. se lanzaron solamente para salas de juegos japonesas desde 2010.

Ambientado en el universo mundialmente icónico de Gundam, este título le permitirá a los jugadores llevar el combate PVP 2 contra 2 al siguiente nivel con Mobile Suits, abarcando toda la historia de la franquicia. La fecha de salida programada para este juego en nuestra región es el 30 de julio en exclusiva para PlayStation 4.

Regístrate a la beta cerrada de Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON

Una prueba de red tomará lugar desde el día 25 de abril a la 1:00am hasta el día 26 de abril a las 4:00pm. La inscripción a este prueba de red estará disponible a nivel mundial y los usuarios de nuestra región podrán participar registrándose a través de este enlace.

Las inscripciones quedan abiertas desde hoy hasta el 10 de abril. Las personas que hayan sido escogidas serán notificadas el día 17 de abril para comenzar el procesdo de pre-carga desde ese mismo día con el fin de tener todo listo cuando esté activa la prueba de red.

Esta prueba de red contará con 183 mobile suits y 36 escenarios donde se podrá probar tres modos de juego: Player match, Casual match y Free Battles.

Lista de series del universo Gundam presentes en Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON.

Mobile Suit Gundam es una serie longeva que no solamente involucra series animadas, sino también mangas, novelas gráficas, foto novelas y más. Las series presentes en este videojuego serán:

-Mobile Suit Gundam.

-Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam.

-ZZ Gundam.

-Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack.

-Mobile Suit Gundam F91.

-Victory Gundam.

-Mobile Fighter G Gundam.

-Mobile Suit Gundam Wing.

-Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz.

-After War Gundam X.

-Turn A Gundam.

-Mobile Suit Gundam SEED.

-Gundam SEED Destiny.

-Mobile Suit Gundam 00.

-Mobile Suit Gundam 00 -A wakening of the Trailblazer-.

-Gundam Unicorn.

-Mobile Suit Gundam AGE.

-Gundam Reconguista in G.

-Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.

-Gundam Build Fighters.

-Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket.

-Gundam: The 08th MS Team.

-Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory.

-MS IGLOO.

-Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt.

-Crossbone Gundam.

-Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: The Blue Destiny.

-Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children.

-Mobile Suit Gundam SEED ASTRAY.

-Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 -STARGAZER-.

-Gundam Sentinel.

-Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash.

-Gundam: Mobile Suit Variation.

-Mobile Suit Gundam 00V.

-Gundam Build Fighters A-R.

-Gundam EXA.

Ningún fanático de Gundam no debe permitirse el perderse Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON ya que, como podemos ver, el juego estará repleto de mobile suits y estamos seguros que tu favorito se encuentra entre ellos. Nos vemos en el campo de batalla.

