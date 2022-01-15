- Hoy:
Partidos de hoy en vivo, domingo 16 de enero: horarios, TV y dónde ver GRATIS en internet
Vive en directo los partidos de hoy más importantes en la agenda deportiva que LIBERO preparó para este domingo 16 de enero, que juega Perú ante Panamá.Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
Partidos de hoy: transmisión en vivo, programación y canales TV | LIBERO
COMPARTIRSiguenos en Google News
HOY Juega Perú vs Panamá. Sigue EN DIRECTO los Partidos de HOY más importantes programado para este domingo 16 de enero. En esta nota te jugamos la lista de compromisos que no debes dejar de ver junto a los horarios y canales de transmisión.
Tendremos la final de la Supercopa de España entre Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, además de acción en las diferentes las diferentes ligas europeos.
Amistosos internacionales
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00 horas
|Perú vs Panamá
|PPV - Movistar Deportes
|16:00 horas
|Colombia vs Honduras
|PPV
Premier League
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:00 horas
|Liverpool 3-0 Brentford
|Star+
|9:00 horas
|West Ham 2-3 Leeds United
|Star+
LaLiga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00 horas
|Elche 1-0 Villarreal
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
Serie A de Italia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|6:30 horas
|Sassuolo 2-4 Hellas Verona
|Star+
|9:00 horas
|Venezia 1-1 Empoli
|Star+
|12:00 horas
|Roma vs Cagliari
|ESPN2 Andina, Star+
|14:45 horas
|Atalanta vs Inter
|ESPN Perú, Star+
Bundesliga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30 horas
|Augsburg 1-1 Eintracht
|Star+, ESPN Peru
|11:30 horas
|Arminia Bielefeld vs Greuther Fürth
|Star+, ESPN3
Supercopa de España
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:30 horas
|Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
Ligue 1 de Francia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:00 horas
|Rennes 6-0 Bordeaux
|ESPN2 Andina, Star+
|9:00 horas
|Reims 0-1 Metz
|DAZN
|9:00 horas
|Monaco 4-0 Clermont
|Bet365
|9:00 horas
|Lorient 0-0 Angers SCO
|Bet365
|9:00 horas
|Strasbourg 3-1 Montpellier
|Star+, ESPN Brasil
|11:00 horas
|Troyes vs Lyon
|Star+
|14:45 horas
|Marseille vs Lille
|Star+
Copa Africana de Naciones
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00 horas
|Gambia 1-1 Mali
|Star+, YouTube
|1:00 horas
|Tunisia vs Mauritania
|Star+, YouTube
|11:00 horas
|Costa de Marfil vs Sierra Leone
|Star+, YouTube
|14:00 horas
|Algeria vs Guinea Ecuatorial
|Star+, YouTube
Liga MX
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:00 horas
|Toluca vs Santos Laguna
|TUDN USA
|18:00 horas
|Pachuca vs Guadalajara
|Claro Sports, Marca Claro
Copa del Rey
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|6:00
|Atlético Baleares 0-1 Valencia
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
Eredivisie
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|TV
|6:15 horas
|Utrecht 0-3 Ajax
|Star+, ESPN Peru
|8:30 horas
|Groningen 0-1 PSV
|Star+, Bet365
|8:30 horas
|Cambuur 1-1 Sparta Rotterdam
|ESPN, Watch ESPN
|10:45 horas
|Fortuna Sittard vs AZ
|Futbol 2, ŠTV 3