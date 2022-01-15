0

Partidos de hoy en vivo, domingo 16 de enero: horarios, TV y dónde ver GRATIS en internet

Vive en directo los partidos de hoy más importantes en la agenda deportiva que LIBERO preparó para este domingo 16 de enero, que juega Perú ante Panamá.

Sandra Morales
HOY Juega Perú vs Panamá. Sigue EN DIRECTO los Partidos de HOY más importantes programado para este domingo 16 de enero. En esta nota te jugamos la lista de compromisos que no debes dejar de ver junto a los horarios y canales de transmisión.

Tendremos la final de la Supercopa de España entre Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, además de acción en las diferentes las diferentes ligas europeos.

Amistosos internacionales

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:00 horasPerú vs PanamáPPV - Movistar Deportes
16:00 horasColombia vs HondurasPPV

Premier League

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:00 horasLiverpool 3-0 BrentfordStar+
9:00 horasWest Ham 2-3 Leeds UnitedStar+

LaLiga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
8:00 horasElche 1-0 VillarrealDIRECTV Sports Peru

Serie A de Italia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
6:30 horasSassuolo 2-4 Hellas VeronaStar+
9:00 horasVenezia 1-1 EmpoliStar+
12:00 horasRoma vs CagliariESPN2 Andina, Star+
14:45 horasAtalanta vs InterESPN Perú, Star+

Bundesliga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:30 horasAugsburg 1-1 EintrachtStar+, ESPN Peru
11:30 horasArminia Bielefeld vs Greuther FürthStar+, ESPN3

Supercopa de España

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
13:30 horasReal Madrid vs Athletic ClubDIRECTV Sports Peru

Ligue 1 de Francia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:00 horasRennes 6-0 BordeauxESPN2 Andina, Star+
9:00 horasReims 0-1 MetzDAZN
9:00 horasMonaco 4-0 ClermontBet365
9:00 horasLorient 0-0 Angers SCOBet365
9:00 horasStrasbourg 3-1 MontpellierStar+, ESPN Brasil
11:00 horasTroyes vs LyonStar+
14:45 horasMarseille vs LilleStar+

Copa Africana de Naciones

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
8:00 horasGambia 1-1 MaliStar+, YouTube
1:00 horasTunisia vs MauritaniaStar+, YouTube
11:00 horasCosta de Marfil vs Sierra LeoneStar+, YouTube
14:00 horasAlgeria vs Guinea EcuatorialStar+, YouTube

Liga MX

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
13:00 horasToluca vs Santos LagunaTUDN USA
18:00 horasPachuca vs GuadalajaraClaro Sports, Marca Claro

Copa del Rey

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
6:00Atlético Baleares 0-1 ValenciaDIRECTV Sports Peru

Eredivisie

PARTIDOSHORARIOSTV
6:15 horasUtrecht 0-3 AjaxStar+, ESPN Peru
8:30 horasGroningen 0-1 PSVStar+, Bet365
8:30 horasCambuur 1-1 Sparta RotterdamESPN, Watch ESPN
10:45 horasFortuna Sittard vs AZFutbol 2, ŠTV 3
AUTOR: Sandra Morales

Periodista. Coordinadora web de la sección fútbol con 10 años de experiencia en medios digitales. Seguidora de las mejores ligas del mundo, además de vóley y UFC. "El éxito no es un accidente", Pelé.

