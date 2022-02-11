Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, sábado 12 de febrero: programación y dónde ver fútbol GRATIS

Ver Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, EN DIRECTO y ONLINE, horarios y canales de transmisión de los cotejos más importantes programados para este sábado 12 de febrero. La agenda deportiva está recargada para este día, porque tendremos acción en la Liga 1, Mundial de Clubes, Premier League, Serie A y demás torneos internacionales.
Perú - Liga 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|13:15 horas
|Alianza Atlético vs. UTC
|GOLPERU
|15:00 horas
|ADT vs. César Vallejo
|Por confirmar
|15:30 horas
|Ayacucho FC vs. Carlos Stein
| GOLPERU
|19:00 horas
|Cienciano vs. Municipal
| GOLPERU
España - LaLiga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|08:00 horas
|Cádiz 0-0 Celta de Vigo
|DIRECTV SPORTS
|10:15 horas
|Villarreal vs. Real Madrid
| DIRECTV SPORTS
|12:30 horas
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Osasuna
| DIRECTV SPORTS
|15:00 horas
|At. Madrid vs. Getafe
|ESPN / STAR PLUS
Inglaterra - Premier League
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|07:30 horas
|Manchester United 1-1 Southampton
|STAR PLUS / ESPN
|10:00 horas
|Everton vs. Leeds Utd.
|STAR PLUS / ESPN
|10:00 horas
|Watford vs. Brighton
|STAR PLUS
|10:00 horas
|Brenford vs. Crystal Palace
|STAR PLUS
|12:30 horas
|Norwich vs. Manchester City
|STAR PLUS / ESPN 2
Italia - Serie A
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|09:00 horas
|Lazio 3-0 Bologna
|STAR PLUS / ESPN EXTRA
|12:00 horas
|Napoli vs. Inter de Milán
|STAR PLUS / ESPN
|14:45 horas
|Torino vs. Venezia
|STAR PLUS
Alemania - Bundesliga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|09:30 horas
|M'Gladbach 3-2 Ausburgo
|STAR PLUS
| 09:30 horas
|Frankfurt 1-1 Wolsburgo
| STAR PLUS
| 09:30 horas
|Friburgo 1-1 Mainz 05
| STAR PLUS
| 09:30 horas
|Greuther Furth 2-1 Hertha Berlin
| STAR PLUS
| 09:30 horas
|Bochum 4-2 Bayern Munich
| STAR PLUS / ESPN 2
|12:30 horas
|Leberkusen vs. Stuttgart
| STAR PLUS / ESPN 4
Francia - Ligue 1
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|11:00 horas
|Montpellier vs. Lille
|STAR PLUS
|15:00 horas
|Lyon vs. Niza
|STAR PLUS / ESPN 2
Argentina - Copa de la Liga Profesional
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|15:00 horas
|Huracán vs. Lanús
|TYC SPORTS
|17:15 horas
|Unión Sant Fe vs. River Plate
|ESPN / STAR PLUS
|19:30 horas
|Estudiantes LP vs. Independiente
|STAR PLUS / TYC SPORTS
Copa Libertadores sub 20
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|15:00 horas
|Millonarios vs. LDU Quito
|FACEBOOK CONMEBOL
|17:30 horas
|Internacional vs. Peñarol
| FACEBOOK CONMEBOL
Países Bajos - Eredivisie
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANAL
|14:00 horas
|Vitesse vs. PSV
|STAR PLUS
Mundial de Clubes
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|08:00 horas
|Al Hilal 0-4 Al Ahly
|FIFA TV
|11:30 horas
|Chelsea vs. Palmeiras
| FIFA TV
Colombia - Liga BetPlay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|16:05 horas
|La Equidad vs. Medellín
|FANATIZ
|18:10 horas
|Once Caldas vs. Junior
| FANATIZ
México - Liga MX
| HORARIOS
| PARTIDOS
| CANALES
|18:00 horas
|Chivas vs. Tigres UANL
|MARCA CLARO
|20:00 horas
|Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa
|DIRECTV SPORTS