0

Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, sábado 12 de febrero: programación y dónde ver fútbol GRATIS

Revisa la agenda de los partidos de HOY, sábado 12 de febrero. Habrá partidos por la Liga 1, Mundial de Clubes, Premier League y otros torneos internacionales.

Redacción Líbero
Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, sábado 12 de febrero
Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, sábado 12 de febrero | Composición Líbero
Ver Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, EN DIRECTO y ONLINE, horarios y canales de transmisión de los cotejos más importantes programados para este sábado 12 de febrero. La agenda deportiva está recargada para este día, porque tendremos acción en la Liga 1, Mundial de Clubes, Premier League, Serie A y demás torneos internacionales.

Perú - Liga 1

HORARIOPARTIDOSCANALES
13:15 horasAlianza Atlético vs. UTCGOLPERU
15:00 horasADT vs. César VallejoPor confirmar
15:30 horasAyacucho FC vs. Carlos Stein GOLPERU
19:00 horasCienciano vs. Municipal GOLPERU

España - LaLiga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
08:00 horasCádiz 0-0 Celta de VigoDIRECTV SPORTS
10:15 horasVillarreal vs. Real Madrid DIRECTV SPORTS
12:30 horasRayo Vallecano vs. Osasuna DIRECTV SPORTS
15:00 horasAt. Madrid vs. GetafeESPN / STAR PLUS

Inglaterra - Premier League

HORARIOPARTIDOSCANALES
07:30 horasManchester United 1-1 SouthamptonSTAR PLUS / ESPN
10:00 horasEverton vs. Leeds Utd.STAR PLUS / ESPN
10:00 horasWatford vs. Brighton STAR PLUS
10:00 horasBrenford vs. Crystal PalaceSTAR PLUS
12:30 horasNorwich vs. Manchester CitySTAR PLUS / ESPN 2

Italia - Serie A

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
09:00 horasLazio 3-0 BolognaSTAR PLUS / ESPN EXTRA
12:00 horasNapoli vs. Inter de MilánSTAR PLUS / ESPN
14:45 horasTorino vs. VeneziaSTAR PLUS

Alemania - Bundesliga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
09:30 horasM'Gladbach 3-2 AusburgoSTAR PLUS
09:30 horas Frankfurt 1-1 Wolsburgo STAR PLUS
09:30 horas Friburgo 1-1 Mainz 05 STAR PLUS
09:30 horas Greuther Furth 2-1 Hertha Berlin STAR PLUS
09:30 horas Bochum 4-2 Bayern Munich STAR PLUS / ESPN 2
12:30 horasLeberkusen vs. Stuttgart STAR PLUS / ESPN 4

Francia - Ligue 1

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
11:00 horasMontpellier vs. LilleSTAR PLUS
15:00 horasLyon vs. NizaSTAR PLUS / ESPN 2

Argentina - Copa de la Liga Profesional

HORARIOPARTIDOSCANALES
15:00 horasHuracán vs. LanúsTYC SPORTS
17:15 horasUnión Sant Fe vs. River PlateESPN / STAR PLUS
19:30 horasEstudiantes LP vs. IndependienteSTAR PLUS / TYC SPORTS

Copa Libertadores sub 20

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
15:00 horasMillonarios vs. LDU QuitoFACEBOOK CONMEBOL
17:30 horasInternacional vs. Peñarol FACEBOOK CONMEBOL

Países Bajos - Eredivisie

HORARIOPARTIDOCANAL
14:00 horasVitesse vs. PSVSTAR PLUS

Mundial de Clubes

HORARIOPARTIDOSCANALES
08:00 horasAl Hilal 0-4 Al AhlyFIFA TV
11:30 horasChelsea vs. Palmeiras FIFA TV

Colombia - Liga BetPlay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
16:05 horasLa Equidad vs. Medellín FANATIZ
18:10 horasOnce Caldas vs. Junior FANATIZ

México - Liga MX

HORARIOS PARTIDOS CANALES
18:00 horasChivas vs. Tigres UANLMARCA CLARO
20:00 horasCruz Azul vs. NecaxaDIRECTV SPORTS

