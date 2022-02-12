Partidos de HOY EN VIVO domingo 13 de febrero: Canales y programación para ver fútbol GRATIS

EN VIVO, EN DIRECTO y ONLINE, horarios Ver Partidos de hoy y canales de transmisión de los encuentros más importantes programados para HOY domingo 13 de febrero. Veremos acción en la Liga 1 con Alianza Lima y Cristal, La Liga con FC Barcelona, la Serie A con un duelo electrizante entre Atalanta y la Juventus. Asimismo, también contamos con la Copa de la Liga Profesional de Argentina y el ansiado debut de Boca Juniors.
Perú - Liga 1
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|13:15 horas
|Cristal vs. Melgar
|GOLPERU
|13:30 horas
|Atlético Grau vs. Sport Huancayo
|POR CONFIRMAR
|15:30 horas
|Sport Boys vs. Alianza Lima
| GOLPERU
España - LaLiga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|08:00 horas
|Alavés vs. Valencia
|DIRECTV SPORTS
|10:15 horas
|Levante vs. Real Betis
|STAR PLUS / ESPN 2
|12:30 horas
|Real Sociedad vs. Granada
| STAR PLUS / ESPN 2
|15:00 horas
|Espanyol vs. Barcelona
|ESPN / STAR PLUS
Inglaterra - Premier League
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|09:00 horas
|Tottenham vs. Wolves
|STAR PLUS
| 09:00 horas
|Newcastle vs. Aston Villa
| STAR PLUS
| 09:00 horas
|Burnley vs. Liverpool
| STAR PLUS / ESPN
|11:30 horas
|Leicester City vs. West Ham
| STAR PLUS / ESPN
Italia - Serie A
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|06:30 horas
|AC Milan vs. Sampdoria
|STAR PLUS
|09:00 horas
|Genoa vs. Salernitana
| STAR PLUS
| 09:00 horas
|Hellas Verana vs. Udinese
| STAR PLUS
| 09:00 horas
|Empoli vs. Cagliari
| STAR PLUS
|12:00 horas
|Sassuolo vs. AS Roma
| STAR PLUS / ESPN EXTRA
|14:45 horas
|Atalanta vs. Juventus
| STAR PLUS / ESPN 2
Alemania - Bundesliga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|09:30 horas
|Unión Berlín vs. Dortmund
|STAR PLUS
| 11:30 horas
|Hoffenheim vs. Arminia Bielefeld
| STAR PLUS
Francia - Ligue 1
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|07:00 horas
|AS Monaco vs. Lorient
|STAR PLUS
|11:05 horas
|Lens vs. Girondis Bordeaux
| STAR PLUS
|14:45 horas
|Metz vs. Marsella
| STAR PLUS
Campeonato Uruguayo
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|07:30 horas
|Liverpool vs. Albión
|GOLTV PLAY
|15:00 horas
|Boston River vs. Cerrito
| GOLTV PLAY
|18:00 horas
|Peñarol vs. Defensor Sporting
| GOLTV PLAY / GOLTV
Argentina - Copa de la Liga Profesional
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|15:00 horas
|Racing vs. Gimnasia LP
|STAR PLUS
|17:15 horas
|Platense vs. Talleres Córdoba
| STAR PLUS
|19:30 horas
|Boca Juniors vs. Colón
| STAR PLUS / ESPN
Copa Libertadores Sub 20
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|15:00 horas
|Orense vs. Newell's
|FACEBOOK CONMEBOL
| 15:00 horas
|Guaraní vs. U. de Concepción
| FACEBOOK CONMEBOL
México - Liga MX
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANAL
|13:00 horas
|Pumas UNAM vs. León
|DIRECTV SPORTS