Partidos de HOY EN VIVO domingo 13 de febrero: Canales y programación para ver fútbol GRATIS

Sigue los cotejos más importantes EN VIVO y así no te pierdas ningún detalle .

Redacción Líbero
Partidos de HOY domingo 13 de febrero.
Partidos de HOY domingo 13 de febrero.
EN VIVO, EN DIRECTO y ONLINE, horarios Ver Partidos de hoy y canales de transmisión de los encuentros más importantes programados para HOY domingo 13 de febrero. Veremos acción en la Liga 1 con Alianza Lima y Cristal, La Liga con FC Barcelona, la Serie A con un duelo electrizante entre Atalanta y la Juventus. Asimismo, también contamos con la Copa de la Liga Profesional de Argentina y el ansiado debut de Boca Juniors

Perú - Liga 1

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
13:15 horasCristal vs. MelgarGOLPERU
13:30 horasAtlético Grau vs. Sport HuancayoPOR CONFIRMAR
15:30 horasSport Boys vs. Alianza Lima GOLPERU

España - LaLiga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
08:00 horasAlavés vs. ValenciaDIRECTV SPORTS
10:15 horasLevante vs. Real BetisSTAR PLUS / ESPN 2
12:30 horasReal Sociedad vs. Granada STAR PLUS / ESPN 2
15:00 horasEspanyol vs. BarcelonaESPN / STAR PLUS

Inglaterra - Premier League

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
09:00 horasTottenham vs. WolvesSTAR PLUS
09:00 horas Newcastle vs. Aston Villa STAR PLUS
09:00 horas Burnley vs. Liverpool STAR PLUS / ESPN
11:30 horasLeicester City vs. West Ham STAR PLUS / ESPN

Italia - Serie A

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
06:30 horasAC Milan vs. SampdoriaSTAR PLUS
09:00 horasGenoa vs. Salernitana STAR PLUS
09:00 horas Hellas Verana vs. Udinese STAR PLUS
09:00 horas Empoli vs. Cagliari STAR PLUS
12:00 horasSassuolo vs. AS Roma STAR PLUS / ESPN EXTRA
14:45 horasAtalanta vs. Juventus STAR PLUS / ESPN 2

Alemania - Bundesliga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
09:30 horasUnión Berlín vs. DortmundSTAR PLUS
11:30 horas Hoffenheim vs. Arminia Bielefeld STAR PLUS

Francia - Ligue 1

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
07:00 horasAS Monaco vs. LorientSTAR PLUS
11:05 horasLens vs. Girondis Bordeaux STAR PLUS
14:45 horasMetz vs. Marsella STAR PLUS

Campeonato Uruguayo

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
07:30 horasLiverpool vs. AlbiónGOLTV PLAY
15:00 horasBoston River vs. Cerrito GOLTV PLAY
18:00 horasPeñarol vs. Defensor Sporting GOLTV PLAY / GOLTV

Argentina - Copa de la Liga Profesional

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
15:00 horasRacing vs. Gimnasia LPSTAR PLUS
17:15 horasPlatense vs. Talleres Córdoba STAR PLUS
19:30 horasBoca Juniors vs. Colón STAR PLUS / ESPN

Copa Libertadores Sub 20

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
15:00 horasOrense vs. Newell'sFACEBOOK CONMEBOL
15:00 horas Guaraní vs. U. de Concepción FACEBOOK CONMEBOL

México - Liga MX

HORARIOPARTIDOCANAL
13:00 horasPumas UNAM vs. LeónDIRECTV SPORTS

