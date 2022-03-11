0

Partidos de hoy EN VIVO sábado 12 de marzo: revisa la programación completa deportiva

Este sábado tenemos partidos como el Manchester United vs Tottenham. También juegan Alianza Lima y Universitario por la Liga 1.

Redacción Líbero
Revisa los encuentros más importantes de las ligas top de Europa y América para HOY, sábado 12 de marzo. Te dejamos los horarios, canales TV y dónde ver cada duelo. Recuerda que tenemos Premier League, Liga 1, Liga Profesional, Liga MX, etc.

Liga 1 Perú

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
11:00 horasAlianza Atlético vs San Martín Gol Perú
13:15 horasManucci vs Carlos Stein Gol Perú
15:30 horasMelgar vs Alianza LimaGolTV Latinoamerica, Gol Perú
19:30 horasUniversitario vs CiencianoGol Perú, Star+

Premier League

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:30 horasBrighton vs LiverpoolStar+, ESPN
10:00 horasBrentford vs BurnleyESPN2, Star+
12:30 horasManchester United vs TottenhamStar+, ESPN

LaLiga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
8:00 horasLevante vs EspanyolESPN2, Star+
10:15 horasGranada vs ElcheDIRECTV Sports
12:30 horasVillarreal vs Celta de VigoDIRECTV Sports
15:00 horasGetafe vs ValenciaStar+, ESPN

Serie A

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:00 horasSpezia vs CagliariStar+
9:00 horasSalernitana vs SassuoloStar+
12:00 horasSampdoria vs JuventusESPN2, Star+
14:45 horasMilan vs EmpoliESPN2, Star+

Bundesliga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:30 horasAugsburg vs Mainz 05Star+
9:30 horasFreiburg vs WolfsburgStar+
9:30 horasUnion Berlin vs StuttgartStar+, ESPN Argentina
9:30 horasHoffenheim vs Bayern MünchenStar+, ESPN
12:30 horasBorussia M'gladbach vs Hertha BSCStar+, ESPN 4

Primera División Argentina

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:00 horasAldosivi vs TigreStar+, Canal 7 TV Publica
15:00 horasHuracán vs Godoy CruzTNT Sports, Fanatiz USA
17:15 horasSarmiento vs Newell's Old BoysTNT Sports, Paramount+
17:15 horasRosario Central vs Barracas CentralStar+, Fox Sports Premium
19:30 horasTalleres Córdoba vs San LorenzoStar+, Fox Sports Premium

Ligue 1 Francia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
11:00 horasMontpellier vs NiceStar+, ESPN3
15:00 horasTroyes vs NantesStar+

Primera División Uruguay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
14:30 horasFénix vs Boston RiverGOLTV Play, VTV+
17:00 horasDefensor Sporting vs Plaza ColoniaGOLTV Play, VTV+
18:00 horasPeñarol vs Deportivo MaldonadoGOLTV Play, VTV+

Liga MX

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
18:00 horasLeón vs Tigres UANLFOX Sports 3, Claro Sport
20:00 horasCruz Azul vs Pumas UNAMDIRECTV Sports Peru
22:00 horasGuadalajara vs AméricaClaro Sports

Primera Division Chile

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
10:00 horasCoquimbo Unido vs ÑublenseEstadio TNT Sports
16:00 horasUniversidad Católica vs EvertonEstadio TNT Sports
18:30 horasUnión La Calera vs HuachipatoEstadio TNT Sports

Liga Pro Ecuador

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:00 horasMushuc Runa vs CumbayáGolTV Latinoamerica, Star+
17:30 horasTécnico Universitario vs LDU QuitoGolTV Latinoamerica, Star+
20:00 horasBarcelona vs Independiente del ValleGolTV Latinoamerica, Star+

Liga de Futbol Bolivia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
14:00 horasSanta Cruz vs Always ReadyTigo Sports Bolivia
14:00 horasAtlético Palmaflor vs UniversitarioTigo Sports Bolivia
19:00 horasOriente Petrolero vs BloomingTigo Sports Bolivia

MLS

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
13:00 horasNew York City vs CF MontréalStar+
13:00 horasColumbus Crew vs Toronto FCStar+
13:00 horasInter Miami vs Los Angeles FCStar+
15:30 horasSeattle Sounders FC vs LA GalaxyStar+
18:30 horasHouston Dynamo vs Vancouver WhitecapsStar+
19:30 horaDC United vs Chicago FireStar+
19:30 horaNew England vs Real SaltStar+
19:30 horaOrlando City SC vs CincinnatiStar+
19:30 horaPhiladelphia Union vs SJ EarthquakesStar+
20:30 horasDallas vs Nashville SCStar+
21:00 horasColorado Rapids vs Sporting KC Star+
21:00 horasPortland Timbers vs AustinStar+

Toda la programación está sujeto al horario peruano.

