Partidos de hoy EN VIVO sábado 12 de marzo: revisa la programación completa deportiva

Revisa los encuentros más importantes de las ligas top de Europa y América para HOY, sábado 12 de marzo. Te dejamos los horarios, canales TV y dónde ver cada duelo. Recuerda que tenemos Premier League, Liga 1, Liga Profesional, Liga MX, etc.
Liga 1 Perú
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:00 horas
|Alianza Atlético vs San Martín
| Gol Perú
|13:15 horas
|Manucci vs Carlos Stein
| Gol Perú
|15:30 horas
|Melgar vs Alianza Lima
|GolTV Latinoamerica, Gol Perú
|19:30 horas
|Universitario vs Cienciano
|Gol Perú, Star+
Premier League
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:30 horas
|Brighton vs Liverpool
|Star+, ESPN
|10:00 horas
|Brentford vs Burnley
|ESPN2, Star+
|12:30 horas
|Manchester United vs Tottenham
|Star+, ESPN
LaLiga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00 horas
|Levante vs Espanyol
|ESPN2, Star+
|10:15 horas
|Granada vs Elche
|DIRECTV Sports
|12:30 horas
|Villarreal vs Celta de Vigo
|DIRECTV Sports
|15:00 horas
|Getafe vs Valencia
|Star+, ESPN
Serie A
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:00 horas
|Spezia vs Cagliari
|Star+
|9:00 horas
|Salernitana vs Sassuolo
|Star+
|12:00 horas
|Sampdoria vs Juventus
|ESPN2, Star+
|14:45 horas
|Milan vs Empoli
|ESPN2, Star+
Bundesliga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30 horas
|Augsburg vs Mainz 05
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Freiburg vs Wolfsburg
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Union Berlin vs Stuttgart
|Star+, ESPN Argentina
|9:30 horas
|Hoffenheim vs Bayern München
|Star+, ESPN
|12:30 horas
|Borussia M'gladbach vs Hertha BSC
|Star+, ESPN 4
Primera División Argentina
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00 horas
|Aldosivi vs Tigre
|Star+, Canal 7 TV Publica
|15:00 horas
|Huracán vs Godoy Cruz
|TNT Sports, Fanatiz USA
|17:15 horas
|Sarmiento vs Newell's Old Boys
|TNT Sports, Paramount+
|17:15 horas
|Rosario Central vs Barracas Central
|Star+, Fox Sports Premium
|19:30 horas
|Talleres Córdoba vs San Lorenzo
|Star+, Fox Sports Premium
Ligue 1 Francia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:00 horas
|Montpellier vs Nice
|Star+, ESPN3
|15:00 horas
|Troyes vs Nantes
|Star+
Primera División Uruguay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:30 horas
|Fénix vs Boston River
|GOLTV Play, VTV+
|17:00 horas
|Defensor Sporting vs Plaza Colonia
|GOLTV Play, VTV+
|18:00 horas
|Peñarol vs Deportivo Maldonado
|GOLTV Play, VTV+
Liga MX
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:00 horas
|León vs Tigres UANL
|FOX Sports 3, Claro Sport
|20:00 horas
|Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
|22:00 horas
|Guadalajara vs América
|Claro Sports
Primera Division Chile
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:00 horas
|Coquimbo Unido vs Ñublense
|Estadio TNT Sports
|16:00 horas
|Universidad Católica vs Everton
|Estadio TNT Sports
|18:30 horas
|Unión La Calera vs Huachipato
|Estadio TNT Sports
Liga Pro Ecuador
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00 horas
|Mushuc Runa vs Cumbayá
|GolTV Latinoamerica, Star+
|17:30 horas
|Técnico Universitario vs LDU Quito
|GolTV Latinoamerica, Star+
|20:00 horas
|Barcelona vs Independiente del Valle
|GolTV Latinoamerica, Star+
Liga de Futbol Bolivia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00 horas
|Santa Cruz vs Always Ready
|Tigo Sports Bolivia
|14:00 horas
|Atlético Palmaflor vs Universitario
|Tigo Sports Bolivia
|19:00 horas
|Oriente Petrolero vs Blooming
|Tigo Sports Bolivia
MLS
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:00 horas
|New York City vs CF Montréal
|Star+
|13:00 horas
|Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC
|Star+
|13:00 horas
|Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC
|Star+
|15:30 horas
|Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy
|Star+
|18:30 horas
|Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps
|Star+
|19:30 hora
|DC United vs Chicago Fire
|Star+
|19:30 hora
|New England vs Real Salt
|Star+
|19:30 hora
|Orlando City SC vs Cincinnati
|Star+
|19:30 hora
|Philadelphia Union vs SJ Earthquakes
|Star+
|20:30 horas
|Dallas vs Nashville SC
|Star+
|21:00 horas
|Colorado Rapids vs Sporting KC
|Star+
|21:00 horas
|Portland Timbers vs Austin
|Star+
Toda la programación está sujeto al horario peruano.