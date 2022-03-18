0

Partidos de HOY sábado 19 de marzo EN VIVO: horarios, canales de TV y dónde ver gratis

HOY, 19 de marzo, el mundo será testigo de los partidazos que habrán en la Liga 1, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, entre otra ligas. Conoce la agenda.

Redacción Líbero
Partidos de hoy en vivo, sábado 19 de marzo 2022
El día de HOY, domingo 19 de marzo, habrán partidazos que se darán en todo el mundo y en Líbero.pe te jugamos los compromisos más importantes para que lo puedas disfrutar dentro o fuera de casa. Revisa los horarios, canales de TV y dónde ver EN VIVO cada encuentro. Aquí te compartimos la agenda deportiva.

Liga 1 - Perú

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:30 horasCienciano vs Sport BoysGOLPERÚ
19:00 horasCésar Vallejo vs Alianza AtléticoGOLPERÚ

Premier League - Inglaterra

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:30 horasAston Villa 0-1 ArsenalStar+, ESPN

La Liga - España

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
8:00 horasAlavés 2-3 GranadaStar+, ESPN3
10:15 horasElche 0-1 ValenciaDIRECTV Sports Perú
12:30 horasOsasuna vs LevanteDIRECTV Sports Perú
15:00 horasRayo Vallecano vs Atlético MadridStar+, ESPN

Serie A - Italia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:00 horasNapoli 2-1 UdineseESPN2, Star+
12:00 horasInter vs FiorentinaESPN, Star+
14:45 horasCagliari vs MilanStar+

Bundesliga - Alemania

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:30 horasStuttgart 3-2 AugsburgStar+
9:30 horasHertha BSC 3-0 HoffenheimStar+
9:30 horasGreuther Fürth 0-0 FreiburgStar+
9:30 horasMainz 05 4-0 Arminia BielefeldStar+
12:30 horasBayern München vs Union BerlinStar+

Primeira Liga - Portugal

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
10:30 horasTondela 2-2 AroucaGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
13:00 horasSanta Clara vs BelenensesGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
15:30 horasVitória Guimarães vs Sporting CPGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play

Ligue 1 - Francia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
11:00 horasLens 3-1 ClermontStar+
15:00 horasNantes vs LilleStar+, ESPNP3

FA Cup - Inglaterra

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
12:15 horasMiddlesbrough vs ChelseaStar+, ESPN

Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
12:00 horasLanús vs BanfieldTyC Sports Internacional, TNT Sports
14:15 horasSan Lorenzo vs HuracánTNT Sports, Star+
16:30 horasColón vs Unión Santa FeStar+, Fox Sports Premium
18:45 horasIndependiente vs Racing ClubStar+, ESPN

Campeonato Nacional - Chile

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
16:00 horasO'Higgins vs Universidad CatólicaEstadio TNT Sports
18:30 horasCobresal vs Coquimbo UnidoEstadio TNT Sports

Primera A - Colombia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
17:30 horasAlianza Petrolera vs Rionegro ÁguilasWin Sports, Win Sports+
20:00 horasAmérica de Cali vs MedellínRCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+

Liga PRO Serie A - Ecuador

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:00 horasCumbayá vs Técnico UniversitarioStar+, GOLTV Ecuador
17:30 horasLDU Quito vs AucasGolTV Latinoamerica, Star+
20:00 horasMushuc Runa vs BarcelonaGolTV Latinoamerica, Star+

Primera División - Paraguay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:00 horas12 de Octubre vs Sol de AméricaTigo Sports Paraguay
18:15 horasResistencia vs Cerro PorteñoTigo Sports Paraguay

Primera División - Uruguay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:00 horasPeñarol vs Deportivo MaldonadoStar+, GOLTV Play, VTV+,
18:15 horasPlaza Colonia vs AlbionStar+, GOLTV Play, VTV+,

Primera División - Venezuela

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:00 horasPortuguesa vs ZuliaGOLTV Play

Liga MX - México

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
18:00 horasPumas UNAM vs NecaxaDIRECTV Sports Perú
20:00 horasTigres UANL vs MonterreyDIRECTV Sports Perú
22:00 horasPachuca vs Cruz AzulClaro Sports

MLS - Estados Unidos

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
12:00 horasCincinnati vs Inter MiamiStar+
12:00 horasNew York City vs Philadelphia UnionStar+
14:00 horasToronto FC vs DC UnitedStar+
14:30 horasLA Galaxy vs Orlando City SCStar+
15:00 horasAtlanta United vs CF MontréalStar+
17:00 horasChicago Fire vs Sporting KCStar+
18:00 horasCharlotte vs New EnglandStar+
19:00 horasMinnesota United vs SJ EarthquakesStar+
19:30 horasDallas vs Portland TimbersStar+
19:30 horasHouston Dynamo vs Colorado RapidsStar+
20:30 horasReal Salt Lake vs Nashville SCStar+

Recuerda que la programación está puesto en el horario peruano.

