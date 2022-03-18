Partidos de HOY sábado 19 de marzo EN VIVO: horarios, canales de TV y dónde ver gratis

El día de HOY, domingo 19 de marzo, habrán partidazos que se darán en todo el mundo y en Líbero.pe te jugamos los compromisos más importantes para que lo puedas disfrutar dentro o fuera de casa. Revisa los horarios, canales de TV y dónde ver EN VIVO cada encuentro. Aquí te compartimos la agenda deportiva.
Liga 1 - Perú
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:30 horas
|Cienciano vs Sport Boys
|GOLPERÚ
|19:00 horas
|César Vallejo vs Alianza Atlético
|GOLPERÚ
Premier League - Inglaterra
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:30 horas
|Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
|Star+, ESPN
La Liga - España
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00 horas
|Alavés 2-3 Granada
|Star+, ESPN3
|10:15 horas
|Elche 0-1 Valencia
|DIRECTV Sports Perú
|12:30 horas
|Osasuna vs Levante
|DIRECTV Sports Perú
|15:00 horas
|Rayo Vallecano vs Atlético Madrid
|Star+, ESPN
Serie A - Italia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:00 horas
|Napoli 2-1 Udinese
|ESPN2, Star+
|12:00 horas
|Inter vs Fiorentina
|ESPN, Star+
|14:45 horas
|Cagliari vs Milan
|Star+
Bundesliga - Alemania
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30 horas
|Stuttgart 3-2 Augsburg
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Hertha BSC 3-0 Hoffenheim
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Greuther Fürth 0-0 Freiburg
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Mainz 05 4-0 Arminia Bielefeld
|Star+
|12:30 horas
|Bayern München vs Union Berlin
|Star+
Primeira Liga - Portugal
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:30 horas
|Tondela 2-2 Arouca
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
|13:00 horas
|Santa Clara vs Belenenses
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
|15:30 horas
|Vitória Guimarães vs Sporting CP
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
Ligue 1 - Francia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:00 horas
|Lens 3-1 Clermont
|Star+
|15:00 horas
|Nantes vs Lille
|Star+, ESPNP3
FA Cup - Inglaterra
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|12:15 horas
|Middlesbrough vs Chelsea
|Star+, ESPN
Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|12:00 horas
|Lanús vs Banfield
|TyC Sports Internacional, TNT Sports
|14:15 horas
|San Lorenzo vs Huracán
|TNT Sports, Star+
|16:30 horas
|Colón vs Unión Santa Fe
|Star+, Fox Sports Premium
|18:45 horas
|Independiente vs Racing Club
|Star+, ESPN
Campeonato Nacional - Chile
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00 horas
|O'Higgins vs Universidad Católica
|Estadio TNT Sports
|18:30 horas
|Cobresal vs Coquimbo Unido
|Estadio TNT Sports
Primera A - Colombia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|17:30 horas
|Alianza Petrolera vs Rionegro Águilas
|Win Sports, Win Sports+
|20:00 horas
|América de Cali vs Medellín
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+
Liga PRO Serie A - Ecuador
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00 horas
|Cumbayá vs Técnico Universitario
|Star+, GOLTV Ecuador
|17:30 horas
|LDU Quito vs Aucas
|GolTV Latinoamerica, Star+
|20:00 horas
|Mushuc Runa vs Barcelona
|GolTV Latinoamerica, Star+
Primera División - Paraguay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00 horas
|12 de Octubre vs Sol de América
|Tigo Sports Paraguay
|18:15 horas
|Resistencia vs Cerro Porteño
|Tigo Sports Paraguay
Primera División - Uruguay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00 horas
|Peñarol vs Deportivo Maldonado
|Star+, GOLTV Play, VTV+,
|18:15 horas
|Plaza Colonia vs Albion
|Star+, GOLTV Play, VTV+,
Primera División - Venezuela
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00 horas
|Portuguesa vs Zulia
|GOLTV Play
Liga MX - México
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:00 horas
|Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa
|DIRECTV Sports Perú
|20:00 horas
|Tigres UANL vs Monterrey
|DIRECTV Sports Perú
|22:00 horas
|Pachuca vs Cruz Azul
|Claro Sports
MLS - Estados Unidos
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|12:00 horas
|Cincinnati vs Inter Miami
|Star+
|12:00 horas
|New York City vs Philadelphia Union
|Star+
|14:00 horas
|Toronto FC vs DC United
|Star+
|14:30 horas
|LA Galaxy vs Orlando City SC
|Star+
|15:00 horas
|Atlanta United vs CF Montréal
|Star+
|17:00 horas
|Chicago Fire vs Sporting KC
|Star+
|18:00 horas
|Charlotte vs New England
|Star+
|19:00 horas
|Minnesota United vs SJ Earthquakes
|Star+
|19:30 horas
|Dallas vs Portland Timbers
|Star+
|19:30 horas
|Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids
|Star+
|20:30 horas
|Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC
|Star+
Recuerda que la programación está puesto en el horario peruano.