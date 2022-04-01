Partidos de hoy, sábado 2 de abril EN VIVO: programación y donde ver toda la jornada

Contía el futbol en las grandes Ligas del mundo. Revisa la programación oficial con los horarios, canales de transmisión y dónde ver los partidos agendados para hoy, sábado 2 de abril, el cual tenemos acción en Argentina, España, Inglaterra, Alemania, Italia, Holanda, etc. Recordemos que el partido de la Liga 1 de Perú de Alianza Lima vs Sport Huancayo quedó suspendido.
Liga 1 Perú
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:00 horas
|Sport Boys vs Binacional
|Gol Peru
|13:15 horas
|Alianza Atlético vs Deportivo Municipal
|Gol Peru
|15:30 horas
|Melgar vs Carlos Stein
|Gol Peru
Premier League
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|6:30 horas
|Liverpool vs Watford
|Star+, ESPN
|9:00 horas
|Brighton vs Norwich City
|Star+
|9:00 horas
|Burnley vs Manchester City
|Star+, ESPN
|9:00 horas
|Chelsea vs Brentford
|Star+, ESPN3
|9:00 horas
|Leeds United vs Southampton
|Star+
|9:00 horas
|Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa
|Star+
|11:30 horas
|Manchester United vs Leicester City
|Star+
La Liga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:00 horas
|Getafe vs Mallorca
|DIRECTV Sports
|9:15 horas
|Levante vs Villarreal
|DIRECTV Sports
|11:30 horas
|Celta de Vigo vs Real
|Star+, ESPN,
|14:00 horas
|Atlético Madrid vs Alavés
|Star+, ESPN
Bundesliga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:30 horas
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Greuther Fürth
|Star+
|8:30 horas
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC
|Star+
|8:30 horas
|Freiburg vs Bayern München
|Star+
|8:30 horas
|Hoffenheim vs Bochum
|Star+
|8:30 horas
|Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart
|Star+
|11:30 horas
|Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
|Star+
Serie A
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00 horas
|Spezia vs Venezia
|Star+
|11:00 horas
|Lazio vs Sassuolo
|Star+
|13:45 horas
|Salernitana vs Torino
|Star+
Ligue 1
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:00 horas
|Nice vs Rennes
|Star+
|12:00 horas
|Lille vs Bordeaux
|Star+
|14:00 horas
|Saint-Étienne vs Marsella
|Star+
Primera División Argentina
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|12:00 horas
|Racing Club vs Sarmiento
|AFA Play, TNT Sports
|14:30 horas
|Vélez Sarsfield vs Lanús
|TyC Sports Internacional
|14:30 horas
|Godoy Cruz vs Estudiantes
|TyC Sports Internacional, Star+
|17:00 horas
|Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate
|ESPN, AFA Play
|19:30 horas
|Boca Juniors vs Arsenal
|Star+, ESPN
Liga de Futbol de Bolivia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00 horas
|Santa Cruz vs Oriente Petrolero
|Tigo Sports Bolivia
|14:00 horas
|Universitario de Vinto vs Independiente Petrolero
|Tigo Sports Bolivia
|16:15 horas
|Wilstermann vs Real Tomayapo
|Tigo Sports Bolivia
|18:30 horas
|Club Universitario vs Atlético Palmaflor
|Tigo Sports Bolivia
Primera Division de Chile
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:00 horas
|Ñublense vs Antofagasta
|TV Chile
|16:00 horas
|Universidad Católica vs Universidad Chile
|Estádio TNT Sports
Liga BetPlay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00 horas
|Medellín vs Envigado
|ViX, Win Sports+
|16:05 horas
|Deportivo Pereira vs Deportes Tolima
|ViX, Win Sports
|18:10 horas
|Patriotas Boyacá vs Atlético Nacional
|RCN Nuestra Tele, ViX
|20:15 horas
|Junior vs Alianza Petrolera
|RCN Nuestra Tele, ViX
Liga PRO
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:30 horas
|Gualaceo vs Independiente del Valle
|Star+, GOLTV Ecuador
|19:00 horas
|Aucas vs Nueve de Octubre
|GOLTV Ecuador, Fanatiz USA
Primera División Paraguay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|17:00 horas
|Guaireña vs Libertad
|Tigo Sports Paraguay
|19:15 horas
|Sol de América vs General Caballero
|Tigo Sports Paraguay
Primera Division Uruguay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:15 horas
|Albion vs Boston River
|Star+, GOLTV Play, VTV+
|13:30 horas
|Danubio vs Wanderers
|Star+, GOLTV Play, VTV+
|16:30 horas
|Nacional vs Plaza Colonia
|Star+, GOLTV
|19:00 horas
|Defensor Sporting vs River Plate
|Star+, GOLTV Play, VTV+
Liga MX
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:00 horas
|Cruz Azul vs Atlas
|DIRECTV Sports
|20:00 horas
|Necaxa vs América
|DIRECTV Sports
|22:00 horas
|Guadalajara vs Monterrey
|fuboTV, Telemundo
|22:00 horas
|Juárez vs Pumas UNAM
|DIRECTV Sports
Major League Soccer
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:30 horas
|Chicago Fire vs Dallas
|Star+
|15:00 horas
|Cincinnati vs CF Montréal
|Star+
|15:00 horas
|Toronto FC vs New York City
|Star+
|17:00 horas
|Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC
|Star+
|18:30 horas
|DC United vs Atlanta United
|Star+
|18:30 horas
|New England vs New York RB
|Star+
|18:30 horas
|Orlando City SC vs Los Angeles FC
|Star+
|18:30 horas
|Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte
|Star+
|18:30 horas
|SJ Earthquakes vs Austin
|Star+
|19:00
|Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo
|Star+
|19:00
|Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders FC
|Star+
|19:00
|Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting KC
|Star+
|20:00 horas
|Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake
|Star+
Recuerda que los partidos están programado en el horario peruano.