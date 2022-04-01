0

Partidos de hoy, sábado 2 de abril EN VIVO: programación y donde ver toda la jornada

Esta es la agenda de partidos de hoy, sábado 2 de abril. No te pierdas la programación del día con encuentros claves de River Plate, Boca Juniors, Manchester United y Real Madrid.

Redacción Líbero
Partidos de hoy y donde ver gratis por internet
Partidos de hoy y donde ver gratis por internet
Contía el futbol en las grandes Ligas del mundo. Revisa la programación oficial con los horarios, canales de transmisión y dónde ver los partidos agendados para hoy, sábado 2 de abril, el cual tenemos acción en Argentina, España, Inglaterra, Alemania, Italia, Holanda, etc. Recordemos que el partido de la Liga 1 de Perú de Alianza Lima vs Sport Huancayo quedó suspendido.

Liga 1 Perú

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
11:00 horasSport Boys vs BinacionalGol Peru
13:15 horasAlianza Atlético vs Deportivo MunicipalGol Peru
15:30 horasMelgar vs Carlos SteinGol Peru

Premier League

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
6:30 horasLiverpool vs WatfordStar+, ESPN
9:00 horasBrighton vs Norwich CityStar+
9:00 horasBurnley vs Manchester CityStar+, ESPN
9:00 horasChelsea vs BrentfordStar+, ESPN3
9:00 horasLeeds United vs SouthamptonStar+
9:00 horasWolverhampton vs Aston VillaStar+
11:30 horasManchester United vs Leicester CityStar+

La Liga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:00 horasGetafe vs MallorcaDIRECTV Sports
9:15 horasLevante vs VillarrealDIRECTV Sports
11:30 horas Celta de Vigo vs RealStar+, ESPN,
14:00 horasAtlético Madrid vs AlavésStar+, ESPN

Bundesliga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
8:30 horasEintracht Frankfurt vs Greuther FürthStar+
8:30 horasBayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSCStar+
8:30 horasFreiburg vs Bayern MünchenStar+
8:30 horasHoffenheim vs BochumStar+
8:30 horasArminia Bielefeld vs StuttgartStar+
11:30 horasBorussia Dortmund vs RB LeipzigStar+

Serie A

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
8:00 horasSpezia vs VeneziaStar+
11:00 horasLazio vs SassuoloStar+
13:45 horasSalernitana vs TorinoStar+

Ligue 1

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
10:00 horasNice vs RennesStar+
12:00 horasLille vs BordeauxStar+
14:00 horasSaint-Étienne vs MarsellaStar+

Primera División Argentina

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
12:00 horasRacing Club vs SarmientoAFA Play, TNT Sports
14:30 horasVélez Sarsfield vs LanúsTyC Sports Internacional
14:30 horasGodoy Cruz vs EstudiantesTyC Sports Internacional, Star+
17:00 horasDefensa y Justicia vs River PlateESPN, AFA Play
19:30 horasBoca Juniors vs ArsenalStar+, ESPN

Liga de Futbol de Bolivia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
14:00 horasSanta Cruz vs Oriente PetroleroTigo Sports Bolivia
14:00 horasUniversitario de Vinto vs Independiente PetroleroTigo Sports Bolivia
16:15 horasWilstermann vs Real TomayapoTigo Sports Bolivia
18:30 horasClub Universitario vs Atlético PalmaflorTigo Sports Bolivia

Primera Division de Chile

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
13:00 horasÑublense vs AntofagastaTV Chile
16:00 horasUniversidad Católica vs Universidad ChileEstádio TNT Sports

Liga BetPlay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
14:00 horasMedellín vs EnvigadoViX, Win Sports+
16:05 horasDeportivo Pereira vs Deportes TolimaViX, Win Sports
18:10 horasPatriotas Boyacá vs Atlético NacionalRCN Nuestra Tele, ViX
20:15 horasJunior vs Alianza PetroleraRCN Nuestra Tele, ViX

Liga PRO

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:30 horasGualaceo vs Independiente del ValleStar+, GOLTV Ecuador
19:00 horasAucas vs Nueve de OctubreGOLTV Ecuador, Fanatiz USA

Primera División Paraguay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
17:00 horasGuaireña vs LibertadTigo Sports Paraguay
19:15 horasSol de América vs General CaballeroTigo Sports Paraguay

Primera Division Uruguay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
11:15 horasAlbion vs Boston RiverStar+, GOLTV Play, VTV+
13:30 horasDanubio vs WanderersStar+, GOLTV Play, VTV+
16:30 horasNacional vs Plaza ColoniaStar+, GOLTV
19:00 horasDefensor Sporting vs River PlateStar+, GOLTV Play, VTV+

Liga MX

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
18:00 horasCruz Azul vs AtlasDIRECTV Sports
20:00 horasNecaxa vs AméricaDIRECTV Sports
22:00 horasGuadalajara vs MonterreyfuboTV, Telemundo
22:00 horasJuárez vs Pumas UNAMDIRECTV Sports

Major League Soccer

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
14:30 horasChicago Fire vs DallasStar+
15:00 horasCincinnati vs CF MontréalStar+
15:00 horasToronto FC vs New York CityStar+
17:00 horasColumbus Crew vs Nashville SCStar+
18:30 horasDC United vs Atlanta UnitedStar+
18:30 horasNew England vs New York RBStar+
18:30 horasOrlando City SC vs Los Angeles FCStar+
18:30 horasPhiladelphia Union vs CharlotteStar+
18:30 horasSJ Earthquakes vs AustinStar+
19:00Inter Miami vs Houston DynamoStar+
19:00Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders FCStar+
19:00Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting KCStar+
20:00 horasColorado Rapids vs Real Salt LakeStar+

Recuerda que los partidos están programado en el horario peruano.

