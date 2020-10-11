Premios Billboard 2020: horarios y canales para disfrutar el evento musical
Premios Billboard 2020. Conoce aquí la programación para disfrutar del evento musical este miércoles 14 de octubre.
Redacción :
Libero
11 Oct 2020 | 18:17 h
Los premios Billboard 2020 se celebrarán este miércoles 14 de octubre en el MGM Garden Arena para galardonar a los mejores artistas y las canciones más sobresalientes en los diferentes países del mundo. El espectáculo se transmitirá en vivo vía TNT y Kelly Clarkson será anfitriona por tercer año consecutivo.
A continuación, Líbero.pe te brindará toda la información sobre horarios y canales para que puedas disfrutar de este evento musical desde la comodidad de tu casa.
Premios Billboard 2020: horarios en el mundo
|Países
|Horario
|Paraguay
|20:00 horas
|Perú
|19:00 horas
|Argentina
|21:00 horas
|Uruguay
|21:00 horas
|Chile
|20:00 horas
|Colombia
|19:00 horas
|Ecuador
|19:00 horas
|Estados Unidos
|19:00 horas
|México
|19:00 horas
|Costa Rica
|18:00 horas
|Honduras
|18:00 horas
|Puerto Rico
|18:00 horas
|España
|00:00 horas (lunes)
|Italia
|00:00 horas (lunes)
|Francia
|00:00 horas (lunes)
|Reino Unido
|23:00 horas
Premios Billboard 2020: ¿Dónde ver TNT en Latinoamérica?
La cadena de televisión TNT se encargará de transmitir la ceremonia de los Premios Billboard 2020 en Latinoamérica. Revisa los canales de tu países para ver el espectáculo.
- Movistar TV (Perú): Canal 595 (SD) y Canal 870 (HD).
- Claro TV (Perú): Canal 53 (SD) y Canal 1504 (HD).
- DirecTV (Perú): Canal 502 (SD/HD) y Canal 1502 (HD).
- TuVes HD (Chile): Canal 243 (SD) y Canal 131 (HD).
- Entel TV HD (Chile): Canal 109 (HD)
- VTR (Chile): Canal 56 (SD) y Canal 781 (HD).
- Vivo TV (Brasil): Canal 657 (SD) y Canal 892 (HD).
- GTD Manquehue/Telsur (Chile): Canal 251 (SD) y Canal 890 (HD).
- Movistar TV (Chile): Canal 595 (SD) y Canal 870 (HD).
- DirecTV (Colombia): Canal 502 (SD/HD) y Canal 1502 (HD).
- Movistar TV (Colombia): Canal 601 (SD) y Canal 870 (HD).
- Cablevisión (Argentina): Canal 46 (Analógico) y Canal 306 (Digital/HD).
- DirecTV (Argentina): Canal 502 (SD/HD) y Canal 1502 (HD).
- Dibox (Argentina): Canal 203 (SD) y Canal 658 (HD).
- Movistar TV (Argentina): Canal 305 (HD).
- Cablevisión Flow (Argentina): Canal 306 (HD).
- Claro TV (Argentina): Canal 309.
- Cabletica (Costa Rica): Canal 40 y Canal 747 (HD).
- Movistar TV (Costa Rica): Canal 170 (SD) y Canal 234 (HD).
- Movistar+ (España): Dial 15.
- Vodafone TV (España): Dial 30.
- Orange TV (España): Dial 11.
- DirecTV (Uruguay): Canal 502 (SD) y Canal 1502 (HD).
- Sky (Costa Rica): Canal 415 (SD) y Canal 1415 (HD).
- Sky (El Salvador): Canal 415 (SD) y Canal 1415 (HD).
- Sky (Honduras): Canal 415 (SD) y Canal 1415 (HD).
- Sky (Guatemala): Canal 415 (SD) y Canal 1415 (HD).
- Sky (República Dominicana): Canal 415 (SD) y Canal 1415 (HD).
- Sky (México): Canal 899 (SD) y Canal 1899 (HD).
- Star TV (México): Canal 415.
- Izzi (México): Canal 610 (SD) y Canal 912 (HD).
- Megacable (México): Canal 410 (SD) y Canal 1410 (HD).
- Movistar TV (El Salvador): Canal 244 (SD) y Canal 148 (HD).
- Tigo (Bolivia): Canal 406 (SD) y Canal 759 (HD).
Premios Billboard 2020: ¿Qué canal es TNT en Estados Unidos?
Los canales de TNT en Estados Unidos son:
- DirecTV: Canal 245 (SD/HD).
- Dish Network: Canal 138 (SD/HD).
- Verizon FiOS: Canal 51 (SD) y Canal: 551 (HD) | AT & T U-Verse – Canal 108 (Este, SD), Canal 109 (Oeste, SD).
- Canal 1108 (Este, HD) y Canal 1109 (Oeste, HD).
- Claro PR: Canal 1115 (HD).
- Roku: Canal 1450 (SD/HD).
Premios Billboard 2020: Categorías y nominados
A continuación, revisa los nominados de cada categoría en estos premios Billboard 2020
Mejor artista
- Billie Eilish
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Mejor artista nuevo
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Roddy Ricch
Premio Billboard Chart Achievement (Votado por fans)
- Mariah Carey
- Luke Combs
- Lil Nas X
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
Mejor artista masculino
- DaBaby
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Mejor artista femenino
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Mejor dúo o banda
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Panic! At The Disco
Artista Top Billboard 200
- Drake
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Artista Top hot 100
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
Mejor artista de canciones por streaming
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Mejor artista en venta de canciones
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Mejor artista de radio
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Shawn Mendes
- Post Malone
Mejor artista en redes sociales (Votado por fans)
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- EXO
- GOT7
- Ariana Grande
Mejor artista de gira
- Elton John
- Metallica
- P!nk
- The Rolling Stones
- Ed Sheeran
Mejor artista R&B
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista R&B masculino
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista R&B femenino
- Beyoncé
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
Mejor tour R&B
- B2K
- Janet Jackson
- Khalid
Mejor artista rap
- DaBaby
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
Mejor artista rap masculino
- DaBaby
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
Mejor artista rap femenino
- Cardi B
- City Girls
- Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor tour rap
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Mejor artista country
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Dan + Shay
- Maren Morris
- Thomas Rhett
Mejor artista country masculino
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Mejor artista country masculino
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Mejor dúo o grupo country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
Mejor tour country
- Eric Church
- Florida Georgia Line
- George Strait
Mejor artista rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Tame Impala
- Tool
- Twenty one pilots
Mejor tour rock
- Elton John
- Metallica
- The Rolling Stones
Mejor artista latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
- Romeo Santos
Mejor artista dance/electrónica
- Avicii
- The Chainsmokers
- DJ Snake
- Illenium
- Marshmello
Mejor artista cristiano
- Lauren Daigle
- Elevation Worship
- For King & Country
- Hillsong United
- Kanye West
Mejor artista gospel
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Sunday Service Choir
- Kanye West
Mejor álbum de Billboard 200
- Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"
- Khalid "Free Spirit"
- Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"
- Taylor Swift "Lover"
Mejor soundtrack
- "Aladdin"
- "Descendants 3"
- "Frozen II"
- "K-12" by Melanie Martinez
- "The Dirt" by Mötley Crüe
Mejor ábum R&B
- Beyoncé "Homecoming: The Live Album"
- Justin Bieber "Changes"
- Chris Brown "Indigo"
- Khalid "Free Spirit"
- Summer Walker "Over It"
Mejor álbum rap
- DaBaby "Kirk"
- Juice WRLD "Death Race For Love"
- Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"
- Roddy Ricch "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial"
- Young Thug "So Much Fun"
Mejor álbum country
- Kane Brown "Experiment"
- Luke Combs "What You See Is What You Get"
- Maren Morris "Girl"
- Thomas Rhett "Center Point Road"
- Morgan Wallen "If I Know Me"
Mejor álbum rock
- The Lumineers "III"
- Slipknot "We Are Not Your Kind"
- Tame Impala "The Slow Rush"
- Tool "Fear Inoculum"
- Vampire Weekend "Father of the Bride"
Mejor álbum latino
- J Balvin & Bad Bunny "Oasis"
- Farruko "Gangalee"
- Maluma "11:11"
- Romeo Santos "Utopía"
- Sech "Sueños"
Mejor álbum dance/electrónica
- Avicii "Tim"
- The Chainsmokers "World War Joy"
- Illenium "Ascend"
- Marshmello "Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set"
- Alan Walker "Different World"
Mejor álbum cristiano
- Bethel Music "Victory: Recorded Live"
- Casting Crowns "Only Jesus"
- Hillsong United "People"
- Skillet "Victorious"
- Kanye West "Jesus is King"
Mejor álbum gospel
- Kirk Franklin "Long Live Love"
- Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers "Goshen"
- William McDowell "The Cry: A Live Worship Experience"
- Sunday Service Choir "Jesus Is Born"
- Kanye West "Jesus is King"
Mejor canción del Hot 100
- Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
- Billie Eilish "bad guy"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Señorita"
Mejor canción streaming
- Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"
- Billie Eilish "bad guy"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"
- Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Mejor canción en ventas
- Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
- Billie Eilish "bad guy"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
- Blake Shelton "God's Country"
Mejor canción de radio
- Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
- Khalid "Talk"
- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber "I Don't Care"
Mejor colaboración (Votada por los fans)
- Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Señorita"
- Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber "I Don't Care"
Mejor canción R&B
- Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"
- Doja Cat & Tyga "Juicy"
- Khalid "Talk"
- Lizzo "Good As Hell"
- The Weeknd "Heartless"
Mejor canción rap
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"
- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
- Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
- Post Malone "Wow."
Mejor canción country
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"
- Maren Morris "The Bones"
- Old Dominion "One Man Band"
- Blake Shelton "God's Country"
- Morgan Wallen "Whiskey Glasses"
Mejor canción rock
- Imagine Dragons "Bad Liar"
- Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker "I Think I'm Okay"
- Panic! At The Disco "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"
- Twenty One Pilots "Chlorine"
- Twenty One Pilots "The Hype"
Mejor canción latina
- Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin "China"
- Bad Bunny & Tainy "Callaita"
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow "Con Calma"
- Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny "No Me Conoce"
- Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA "Otro Trago"
Mejor canción dance/electrónica
- Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
- Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee "Close To Me"
- Illenium & Jon Bellion "Good Things Fall Apart"
- Kygo x Whitney Houston "Higher Love"
- Marshmello ft. Chvrches "Here With Me"
Mejor canción cristiana
- Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser "Raise A Hallelujah"
- Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West "Nobody"
- Lauren Daigle "Rescue"
- For King & Country "God Only Knows"
- Kanye West "Follow God"
Mejor canción gospel
- Kirk Franklin "Love Theory"
- Kanye West "Closed on Sunday"
- Kanye West "Follow God"
- Kanye West "On God"
- Kanye West "Selah"
¿Cuáles son los artistas con más nominaciones?
Post Malone posee más nominaciones Post Malone (16), Lil Nas X (13), Billie Elish y Khalid (12). Dichos artistas también son los favoritos en cada una de sus categorías.
Video recomendado
Te puede interesar
- Alianza Lima de Mario Salas ya conoce el fixture de la Copa Libertadores
- OFICIAL: por primera vez en la historia no habrá Balón de Oro
- Perú vs. Brasil: este es el equipo titular que prepara Ricardo Gareca para el martes
- Selección peruana: Christian Cueva descartado para el partido contra Brasil
- Fondos de ONP: con tu DNI, conoce cuánto dinero has aportado