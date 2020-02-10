Joaquin Phoenix lloró y dedicó galardón a su hermano fallecido [VIDEO]
Joaquin Phoenix conquistó a los Premios de la Academia con un galardón a Mejor Actor.
Los Oscar 2020 se adueñaron del último día de la pasada semana. Los premios que se repartieron entre los mejores exponentes del séptimo arte que se situaron en esta extraordinaria gala llena de glamour, contó además con varios momentos que quedarán en el recuerdo.
Uno de los favoritos para llevarse alguna estatuilla en esta edición de los Oscar, era el protagonista de Joker, Joaquin Phoenix, quien desde el estreno de la película en 2019, no ha dejado de adquirir popularidad por la excelencia de su personaje en el mencionado film.
Y así fue, pues en la gala se pudo llevar el premio a Mejor Actor, siendo ovacionado por todos los presentes y teniendo, además, a competidores de talla mundial con los que se disputó el mencionado trofeo. Phoenix fue más y así lo demostró.
Al momento de dar su discurso de agradecimiento por el galardón obtenido, el intérprete de Joker tuvo palabras muy sensibles. Inició así: “Hablemos de desigualdad de género, de racismo, de los derechos LGTB, de los animales… la lucha contra las injusticias. Un pueblo, una raza no tiene derecho a explotar a los otros con impunidad".
Además agregó: "Nos hemos desconectado mucho del mundo natural y estamos en un mundo egocéntrico y explotamos nuestro entorno para nuestro bien. Creemos que la idea del cambio político es que tenemos la necesidad de sacrificar algo, pero cuando aprovechamos el amor como principio podemos llevar a cabo sistemas de cambio beneficioso para el ser humano“.
Por otro lado, el actor se mostró conmovido hasta las lágrimas al dedicarle algunas palabras a su hermano fallecido: “Cuando tenía 17 años, mi hermano escribió esta letra: “corre al rescate con amor y la paz te seguirá".
¿Cómo murió el hermano de Joaquin Phoenix?
El hermano del actor principal de Joker, falleció a los 23 años de edad. Él se llamó River y su vida se apagó debido a una sobredosis en la acerda de The Viper Room, club nocturno en Los Ángeles, California.
La muerte del joven, quien además también fue actor, se produjo en el mencionado club de propiedad de Johnny Depp. Su vida se apagó en los brazos de su hermano y Rain, otra de sus hermanas, quien trató de reanimarlo con respiración boca a boca.
