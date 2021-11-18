- Hoy:
Programación partidos de HOY 19 de noviembre EN VIVO: dónde y cómo ver fútbol gratis
Retorna el fútbol en las grandes ligas, revisa los partidazos de HOY viernes 19 de noviembre. Desde Bayern Múnich hasta Peñarol.Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
Partidos de hoy 19 de noviembre | Composición Líbero
COMPARTIR
Repasa la agenda deportiva con los mejores partidos de HOY y todo el fútbol EN VIVO de este viernes 19 noviembre. Conoce todos los horarios y GUÍA TV y programación de los infartantes duelos. Recuerda que puedes seguir los detalles de todos estos compromisos a través de Libero.pe.
España - La Liga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|15:00 horas
|Levante vs Athletic Club
|DIRECTV Sports Perú
Alemania - Bundesliga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|14:30 horas
|Augsburg vs Bayern München
|ESPN3 Sur, ESPN2 Sur, Star+
Francia - Ligue 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|15:00 horas
|Monaco vs Lille
|Star+, Bet365, ESPN Brasil, GUIGO
Argentina - Superliga Argentina
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|15:00 horas
|Estudiantes vs Huracán
|TyC Sports Internacional, AFA Play
|17:15 horas
|San Lorenzo vs Gimnasia La Plata
|TyC Sports Internacional, AFA Play
|19:30 horas
|Argentinos Juniors vs Godoy Cruz
|ESPN Sur, Star+, AFA Play, Canal 7
|19:30 horas
|Talleres Córdoba vs Vélez Sarsfield
|Star+, AFA Play, TNT Sports
Ecuador - Primera A
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|19:00 horas
|Aucas vs Macará
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
Paraguay - Primera División
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|17:00 horas
|12 de Octubre vs Guaireña
|Bet365, Tigo Sports Paraguay
Uruguay - Primera División
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|7:45 horas
|Villa Española vs Liverpool
|GOLTV Play, Bet365, VTV+
|14:30 horas
|Fénix vs Deportivo Maldonado
|GOLTV Play, Bet365, VTV+
|16:45 horas
|Wanderers vs Sud América
|GOLTV Play, Bet365, VTV+
|19:45 horas
|Peñarol vs Cerro Largo
|GOLTV Play, Bet365, VTV+
Venezuela - Primera División
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|14:15 horas
|Estudiantes Mérida vs Deportivo Lara
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
|16:30 horas
|Deportivo La Guaira vs Caracas
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
|18:50 horas
|Monagas vs Deportivo Táchira
|GOLTV Play, TVes
