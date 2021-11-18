0

Programación partidos de HOY 19 de noviembre EN VIVO: dónde y cómo ver fútbol gratis

Retorna el fútbol en las grandes ligas, revisa los partidazos de HOY viernes 19 de noviembre. Desde Bayern Múnich hasta Peñarol.

Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
Redacción Líbero
Partidos de hoy 19 de noviembre
Partidos de hoy 19 de noviembre | Composición Líbero
COMPARTIR

Repasa la agenda deportiva con los mejores partidos de HOY y todo el fútbol EN VIVO de este viernes 19 noviembre. Conoce todos los horarios y GUÍA TV y programación de los infartantes duelos. Recuerda que puedes seguir los detalles de todos estos compromisos a través de Libero.pe.

España - La Liga

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
15:00 horasLevante vs Athletic ClubDIRECTV Sports Perú

Alemania - Bundesliga

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
14:30 horasAugsburg vs Bayern MünchenESPN3 Sur, ESPN2 Sur, Star+

Francia - Ligue 1

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
15:00 horasMonaco vs LilleStar+, Bet365, ESPN Brasil, GUIGO

Argentina - Superliga Argentina

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
15:00 horasEstudiantes vs HuracánTyC Sports Internacional, AFA Play
17:15 horasSan Lorenzo vs Gimnasia La PlataTyC Sports Internacional, AFA Play
19:30 horasArgentinos Juniors vs Godoy CruzESPN Sur, Star+, AFA Play, Canal 7
19:30 horas Talleres Córdoba vs Vélez SarsfieldStar+, AFA Play, TNT Sports

Ecuador - Primera A

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
19:00 horasAucas vs MacaráGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play

Paraguay - Primera División

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
17:00 horas12 de Octubre vs GuaireñaBet365, Tigo Sports Paraguay

Uruguay - Primera División

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
7:45 horasVilla Española vs LiverpoolGOLTV Play, Bet365, VTV+
14:30 horasFénix vs Deportivo MaldonadoGOLTV Play, Bet365, VTV+
16:45 horasWanderers vs Sud AméricaGOLTV Play, Bet365, VTV+
19:45 horasPeñarol vs Cerro LargoGOLTV Play, Bet365, VTV+

Venezuela - Primera División

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
14:15 horasEstudiantes Mérida vs Deportivo LaraGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
16:30 horasDeportivo La Guaira vs CaracasGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
18:50 horasMonagas vs Deportivo TáchiraGOLTV Play, TVes

Últimas Noticias

Lo más visto

  1. Partido amistoso entre Alianza Lima vs. Liga de Quito sufrió sorpresivo cambio de horario

  2. Con gol de Paolo Guerrero, Alianza Lima empató 1-1 con LDU Quito en la Noche Blanca 2025

  3. Partidos de hoy EN VIVO GRATIS: programación, horario y dónde ver fútbol este sábado 25 de enero

Libero Impreso

EDICIÓN DIGITAL

EDICIÓN DIGITAL

Ofertas de hoy