0

Partidos de hoy, viernes 25 de febrero: Programación, canales y resultados EN VIVO

Mira cada uno de los partidos de hoy, viernes 25 de febrero, con relación a la Liga 1, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander y más. Síguelo AQUÍ EN VIVO.

Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
Fútbol Internacional
Partidos de hoy en vivo: horarios, TV y dónde ver gratis por internet
Partidos de hoy en vivo: horarios, TV y dónde ver gratis por internet | LIBERO
COMPARTIR

Partidos de HOY, viernes 25 de febrero. Revisa la agenda deportiva con la más completa información de las jornadas del día. Disfruta de cada uno de los compromisos que concierne a la Liga 1, LaLiga Santander, Bundesliga, entre otros; por lo que que aquí te dejamos los horarios, canales de transmisión y dónde verlo EN VIVO.

Liga 1 - Perú

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:30 horasSporting Cristal vs UTCGolTV Latinoamerica, Gol Peru
19:00 horasBinacional vs CiencianoGol Peru, Peru Magico

Premier League

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:00 horasSouthampton vs Norwich CityESPN2 Andina, Star+

La Liga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:00 horasLevante vs ElcheDIRECTV Sports Perú

Serie A

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
12:45 horasMilan vs UdineseStar+, ESPN Perú
15:00 horasGenoa vs InterStar+, ESPN Perú

Bundesliga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
14:30 horasHoffenheim vs StuttgartStar+, Bet365

Ligue 1 - Francia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:00 horasMontpellier vs RennesStar+

Primera División Argentina

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
17:15 horasDefensa y Justicia vs Gimnasia La PlataAFA Play
19:30 horasPlatense vs BanfieldTyC Sport

Liga MX

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
20:00 horasNecaxa vs LeónDIRECTV Sports Perú
22:00 horasJuárez vs Tigres UANLDIRECTV Sports Perú
22:06 horasTijuana vs AtlasFox Soccer Plus, fuboTV

Primera División Uruguay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:00 horasBoston River vs Cerro LargoGOLTV Play, VTV+
17:15 horasPlaza Colonia vs FénixGOLTV Play, VTV+

Primera División Paraguay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:15 horasSportivo Ameliano vs General CaballeroTigo Sports
18:30 horasNacional Asunción vs 12 de OctubreTigo Sports

Liga de Futbol de Bolivia

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00 horasGuabirá vs Nacional PotosíTigo Sports Bolivia
19:00 horasBlooming vs Universitario de VintoTigo Sports Bolivia

Primera División de Chile

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
18:00 horasUnión La Calera vs EvertonEstádio TNT Sports

Liga PRO - Ecuador

HORARIOSPARTIDISTV
19:00 horasDeportivo Cuenca vs LDU QuitoGolTV Latinoamerica

Primera División Venezuela

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:00 horasUCV vs CaraboboGOLTV Play
18:15 horasHermanos Colmenárez vs ZamoraGOLTV Play

Revisa toda la información de fútbol nacional e internacional en LIBERO.PE.

Fútbol Internacional
AUTOR: Fútbol Internacional

Todas las últimas noticias de Redacción Líbero Fútbol Internacional en diario Libero.pe. La última información de las Ligas de todo el Mundo. Fichajes, resultados y partidos en vivo de clubes que participan en Copa Libertadores, Champions League, LaLiga, Serie A, Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Liga Argentina, Liga MX y otros países.

Últimas Noticias

Lo más visto

  1. La sensible baja que sufrirá Inter Miami para su partido contra Universitario en el Monumental

  2. Con gol de Paolo Guerrero, Alianza Lima empató 1-1 con LDU Quito en la Noche Blanca 2025

  3. Partidos de HOY EN VIVO: Programación, horarios y dónde ver fútbol GRATIS este 26 de enero

Libero Impreso

EDICIÓN DIGITAL

EDICIÓN DIGITAL

Ofertas de hoy