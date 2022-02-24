- Hoy:
Partidos de hoy, viernes 25 de febrero: Programación, canales y resultados EN VIVO
Mira cada uno de los partidos de hoy, viernes 25 de febrero, con relación a la Liga 1, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander y más. Síguelo AQUÍ EN VIVO.Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
Partidos de hoy en vivo: horarios, TV y dónde ver gratis por internet | LIBERO
Partidos de HOY, viernes 25 de febrero. Revisa la agenda deportiva con la más completa información de las jornadas del día. Disfruta de cada uno de los compromisos que concierne a la Liga 1, LaLiga Santander, Bundesliga, entre otros; por lo que que aquí te dejamos los horarios, canales de transmisión y dónde verlo EN VIVO.
Liga 1 - Perú
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:30 horas
|Sporting Cristal vs UTC
|GolTV Latinoamerica, Gol Peru
|19:00 horas
|Binacional vs Cienciano
|Gol Peru, Peru Magico
Premier League
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00 horas
|Southampton vs Norwich City
|ESPN2 Andina, Star+
La Liga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00 horas
|Levante vs Elche
|DIRECTV Sports Perú
Serie A
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|12:45 horas
|Milan vs Udinese
|Star+, ESPN Perú
|15:00 horas
|Genoa vs Inter
|Star+, ESPN Perú
Bundesliga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:30 horas
|Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart
|Star+, Bet365
Ligue 1 - Francia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00 horas
|Montpellier vs Rennes
|Star+
Primera División Argentina
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|17:15 horas
|Defensa y Justicia vs Gimnasia La Plata
|AFA Play
|19:30 horas
|Platense vs Banfield
|TyC Sport
Liga MX
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|20:00 horas
|Necaxa vs León
|DIRECTV Sports Perú
|22:00 horas
|Juárez vs Tigres UANL
|DIRECTV Sports Perú
|22:06 horas
|Tijuana vs Atlas
|Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV
Primera División Uruguay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00 horas
|Boston River vs Cerro Largo
|GOLTV Play, VTV+
|17:15 horas
|Plaza Colonia vs Fénix
|GOLTV Play, VTV+
Primera División Paraguay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:15 horas
|Sportivo Ameliano vs General Caballero
|Tigo Sports
|18:30 horas
|Nacional Asunción vs 12 de Octubre
|Tigo Sports
Liga de Futbol de Bolivia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00 horas
|Guabirá vs Nacional Potosí
|Tigo Sports Bolivia
|19:00 horas
|Blooming vs Universitario de Vinto
|Tigo Sports Bolivia
Primera División de Chile
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:00 horas
|Unión La Calera vs Everton
|Estádio TNT Sports
Liga PRO - Ecuador
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDIS
|TV
|19:00 horas
|Deportivo Cuenca vs LDU Quito
|GolTV Latinoamerica
Primera División Venezuela
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00 horas
|UCV vs Carabobo
|GOLTV Play
|18:15 horas
|Hermanos Colmenárez vs Zamora
|GOLTV Play
Revisa toda la información de fútbol nacional e internacional en LIBERO.PE.
