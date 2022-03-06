Partidos de HOY EN VIVO lunes 7 de marzo: programación completa para ver fútbol gratis

Disfruta de la Agenda Deportiva EN VIVO, ONLINE y EN DIRECTO para que no te pierdas ningún detalle de los partidos más importantes de la fecha futbolística. Hay diversos encuentros electrizantes que te llamarán la atención desde el primer minuto como las Premier League, La Liga 1 y la liga uruguaya. Todo HOY 07 de marzo del 2022.
La Liga 1 en Perú tiene dos partidos por jugarse. Atlético Grau enfrenta a la San Martín, mientas que ADT visita a Binacional en Juliaca. Estos partidos son válidos por la fecha 5 del torneo Apertura.
En la liga argentina, está programado tres encuentros, entre ellos el Godoy Cruz vs Independiente, Arsenal vs Lanús y Tigre vs Colón. Todos jugarán por la Copa de Liga Profesional.
Liga 1 Perú - 2022
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|15:00 horas
|Universidad San Martín vs Atlético Grau
|Gol Perú, Perú Mágico
|19:00 horas
|Binacional vs ADT
| Gol Perú, Perú Mágico
Inglaterra - Premier League
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|15:00 horas
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
|Star+, Star+, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sport TV
España - La Liga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|15:00 horas
|Athletic Club vs Levante
|ESPN2, Star+, Bet365, ESPN4, ESPN2
Portugal - Primeira Liga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|15:15 horas
|Tondela vs Belenenses
|Sport TV1, Arena Sport 1 Croatia, Sport
Inglaterra - FA Cup
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|14:30 horas
|Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town
|Star+, Bet365, ESPN3, GUIGO
Argentina - Superliga Argentina
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|15:00 horas
|Godoy Cruz vs Independiente
|TyC Sports Internacional, Star+
|17:15 horas
|Arsenal vs Lanús
|TyC Sports Internacional, TNT Sports
|19:30 horas
| Tigre vs Colón
|Star+, Canal 7 TV Publica, ESPN Argentina
Colombia - Primera A
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|19:40 horas
|Cortuluá vs Deportes Tolima
|Win Sports, Win Sports+, Win Sports Online
Ecuador - Primera A
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|19:00 horas
|Deportivo Cuenca vs Gualaceo
|GolTV Latinoamerica, Star+
Paraguay - Primera División
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|17:00 horas
|12 de Octubre vs Guaraní
|Bet365, Tigo Sports Paraguay
Uruguay - Primera División
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|18:00 horas
|Cerrito vs Rentistas
|GOLTV Play, Bet365, VTV+
Sudamérica - Sudamericano Sub-17 Femenino
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|14:00 horas
|Colombia vs Ecuador
|DIRECTV Sports Perú
|16:30 horas
|Chile vs Uruguay
|DIRECTV Sports Perú
