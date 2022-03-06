0
Cristal vs. Universitario HOY por la Liga 1 2024 desde el Estadio Nacional

Partidos de HOY EN VIVO lunes 7 de marzo: programación completa para ver fútbol gratis

Revisa la amplia lista de partidos que completará las mejores ligas del mundo, conoce dónde verlos y a qué hora empiezan.

Redacción Líbero
Partidos de HOY 07 de marzo
Partidos de HOY 07 de marzo | Captura de Pantalla
Disfruta de la Agenda Deportiva EN VIVO, ONLINE y EN DIRECTO para que no te pierdas ningún detalle de los partidos más importantes de la fecha futbolística. Hay diversos encuentros electrizantes que te llamarán la atención desde el primer minuto como las Premier League, La Liga 1 y la liga uruguaya. Todo HOY 07 de marzo del 2022.

PUEDES VER: Sporting Cristal golpeó en Matute: Ganó 1-0 a Alianza Lima con tanto de Hohberg

La Liga 1 en Perú tiene dos partidos por jugarse. Atlético Grau enfrenta a la San Martín, mientas que ADT visita a Binacional en Juliaca. Estos partidos son válidos por la fecha 5 del torneo Apertura.

En la liga argentina, está programado tres encuentros, entre ellos el Godoy Cruz vs Independiente, Arsenal vs Lanús y Tigre vs Colón. Todos jugarán por la Copa de Liga Profesional.

Liga 1 Perú - 2022

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
15:00 horasUniversidad San Martín vs Atlético GrauGol Perú, Perú Mágico
19:00 horasBinacional vs ADT Gol Perú, Perú Mágico

Inglaterra - Premier League

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
15:00 horasTottenham Hotspur vs EvertonStar+, Star+, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sport TV

España - La Liga

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
15:00 horasAthletic Club vs LevanteESPN2, Star+, Bet365, ESPN4, ESPN2

Portugal - Primeira Liga

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
15:15 horasTondela vs BelenensesSport TV1, Arena Sport 1 Croatia, Sport

Inglaterra - FA Cup

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
14:30 horasNottingham Forest vs Huddersfield TownStar+, Bet365, ESPN3, GUIGO

Argentina - Superliga Argentina

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
15:00 horasGodoy Cruz vs IndependienteTyC Sports Internacional, Star+
17:15 horasArsenal vs LanúsTyC Sports Internacional, TNT Sports
19:30 horas Tigre vs Colón Star+, Canal 7 TV Publica, ESPN Argentina

Colombia - Primera A

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
19:40 horasCortuluá vs Deportes TolimaWin Sports, Win Sports+, Win Sports Online

Ecuador - Primera A

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
19:00 horasDeportivo Cuenca vs GualaceoGolTV Latinoamerica, Star+

Paraguay - Primera División

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
17:00 horas12 de Octubre vs GuaraníBet365, Tigo Sports Paraguay

Uruguay - Primera División

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
18:00 horasCerrito vs RentistasGOLTV Play, Bet365, VTV+

Sudamérica - Sudamericano Sub-17 Femenino

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
14:00 horasColombia vs EcuadorDIRECTV Sports Perú
16:30 horasChile vs UruguayDIRECTV Sports Perú

