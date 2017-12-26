WWE SmackDown: AJ Styles pierde contra Kevin Owens por culpa de Shane McMahon

La WWE llevó a cabo el último episodio de SmackDown Live del año en el Allstate Arena de Chicago y tuvo la sorpresiva caída de AJ Styles contra Kevin Owens.
EN VIVO
¡ASÍ ACABA SMACKDOWN LIVE!
KO ES EL GANADOR DE LA ÚLTIMA PELEA DEL AÑO.
We know one man who is NOT happy with #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon, and it's @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg... #StylesvsOwens pic.twitter.com/8rYlE5HhUP— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- ¡LE VOLTEARON LA JUGADA! KO saca su as bajo la manga y derrot a AJ Styles.
PLAN BACKFIRED! @FightOwensFight has just PINNED the @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg! #SDLive #StylesvsOwens pic.twitter.com/aDBCkaJ5A3— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- ¡SHANE MCMAHON! El comisionado reaparece y hace que el árbitro saque a Sami Zayn del escenario.
#SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon has had enough...@SamiZayn is OUTTA HERE! #StylesvsOwens pic.twitter.com/CwjvSujyVx— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- ¡SUPER KICK! Sami Zayn distrae a AJ Styles y le aplica una mega patada noqueadora.
- AJ Styles se tira sobre Sami Zayn, que está fuera del ring.
- ¡SE RECUPERA! AJ Styles reacciona y le mete una 'Quebradora'.
- ¡CODAZO! KO se sube a segunda cuerda y salta para golpear a AJ Styles.
Oh, and here comes a #VaderBomb by @FightOwensFight OH MY GOODNESS did he just drop an elbow?! #SDLive #StylesvsOwens pic.twitter.com/OsKFIRJ7rX— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- AJ Styles es destruido por Kevin Owens, pero no se rinde.
- KO arremete contra AJ Styles con un poderozo golpe en su espalda.
- ¡TREMENDO! AJ Styles sorprende a Kevin Owens con una poderosa patada en la cara.
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (Con Sami Zayn)
JINER MAHAL TAMBIÉN VA A SEMIFINALES DEL CAMPEONATO ESTADOUNIDENSE
The #Khallas CONNECTS, and that's all she wrote as @JinderMahal defeats @WWEDillinger to advance in the #USTitle tournament! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/cC3R6tu9T3— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- Jinder Mahal reacciona y masacra a Tye Dillinger.
- ¡NOQUEADO! Perfect 10 le rompe la boca a Jinder Mahal, pero la cuenta llega a dos.
- Jinder Mahal le aplica una serie de bombazos a Tye Dillinger, pero este no se rinde.
Neither @JinderMahal nor @WWEDillinger want to let this First Round #USTitle Tournament opportunity slip away on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/NAbR0wZoGL— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- Jinder Mahal le aplica una llave a Perfect 10.
Tye Dillinger vs. Jinder Mahal
- BOBBY ROODE ES SEMIFINALISTA AL TÍTULO DE ESTADOS UNIDOS
A GLORIOUS victory for @REALBobbyRoode as he advances to the SEMI-FINALS of the #USTitle tournament! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/5XV3VNsXSn— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- Baron Corbin carga a Bobby Roode y le aplica su letal 'Bombazo'.
- Bobby Roode se recupera y le rompe la cabeza a Baro Corbin.
This BLOCKBUSTER by @REALBobbyRoode was ________.#SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/a5s9PldxXm— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- Tremendo 'Lazo' de Baron Corbin a Bobby Roode.
The LONE WOLF @BaronCorbinWWE can cover a LOT of ground in just a few seconds... #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/8iPcFDFCAv— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- Baron Corbin hace sufrir a Bobby Roode y lo arroja fuera del ring.
An opportunity to advance in the #USTitle Tournament is ON THE LINE for @REALBobbyRoode and @BaronCorbinWWE, RIGHT NOW on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/ctnAcJqRMp— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
Baron Corbin vs Bobby Roode
- ¡SALEN MÁS! Natalya, Tamina, Carmella y Lana salen y el equipo Riott se retira.
The #RiottSquad just proved 3️⃣ > 2️⃣ at the expense of @MsCharlotteWWE and @NaomiWWE, but NOT SO FAST...#SDLive @TaminaSnuka @LanaWWE @NatbyNature @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/zAAVOAVYqm— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- ¡NO ESTÁ SOLA! Sale Charlotte para ayudar a Naomi y también es atacada.
These women may not agree on much... but they ALL believed that The #RiottSquad needed a taste of their own medicine tonight on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/36iHwra21i— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- ¡PALIZA! Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan y Sarah Logan golpean en el piso a Naomi.
Ruby Riott gana la pelea sobre Naomi
The numbers game was just TOO MUCH for @NaomiWWE to deal with as @RubyRiotWWE picks up the huge victory on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/uzYuzW7X7A— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- ¡Scissor kick! Ruby Riott termina con Naomi con su especial.
- ¡GOLPE BAJO! Ruby Riott aprovecha que el árbitro está de espaldas y le mete una patada ilegal.
- ¡También interviene Sarah Logan! Naomi le mete otro puñete.
- Liv Morgan trata de proteger a Ruby Riott, pero Naomi le mete un 'Ganchazo'.
- Potente patada de Naomi sobre Ruby Riott.
Ruby Riott (con Liv Morgan y Sarah Logan) vs Naomi
The Bludgeon Brothers son los ganadores de la pelea tras interrupción de The Ascension.
#Breezango @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango are feeling the wrath of The #BludgeonBrothers... but #TheAscension @ViktorRiseWWE & @KonnorWWE have seen ENOUGH! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/xk7psTXvP8— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- ¡APARECEN LOS REFUERZOS! The Ascension ingresan al ring y se retiran con Fandango y Tyler Breeze en sus espaldas.
#TheAscension just spared #Breezango from further ANNIHILATION at the hands of The #BludgeonBrothers!#SDLive @KonnorWWE @ViktorRiseWWE pic.twitter.com/k18Eaf4owT— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- ¡MASACRE! Luke Harper y Erick Rowan aniquilan a los Breezango.
The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango
- Shane McMahon y Daniel Bryan se vuelven a encontrar en los vestidores e intercambian una serie de palabras.
From the newly announced #USTitle Tournament to tonight's main event... #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon has a few questions for GM @WWEDanielBryan. pic.twitter.com/mHzjftvwAl— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
SHELTON BENJAMIN & CHAD GABLE SON LOS NUEVOS RETADORES DE LOS USOS
#SDLive #TagTeamChampions @WWEUsos will be tasked with defending their titles against @WWEGable and @Sheltyb803... NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/rGXYi09cBT— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- ¡FINAL! Big-E intenta una movimiento, pero Shelton Benjamin lo esquiva y aparece Chad Gable para aplicarles su finisher.
A win over The @WWEUsos last week...— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
and another WIN tonight for @WWEGable and @Sheltyb803!
Next time they meet Jimmy & Jey, it'll be for the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/fznSIQyxED
- ¡DOBLE MACHKA! Rusev aplica su infernal llave a Xavier Woods y Chad Gable.
Behold...the SUPER ACCOLADE by @RusevBUL! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Zbk3BThf8L— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- ¡GRANDIOSO! Rusev carga a Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin y los tira desde la tercera cuerda.
- Shelton Benjamin le voltea la jugada a Aiden English y le rompe la espalda.
VICIOUS #Spinebuster by @Sheltyb803! That'll show #TheNewDay he's the furthest thing from "old @JasonJordanJJ"... #SDLive pic.twitter.com/NAeKu1ajPA— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- ¡VUELA! Xavier Woods se tira fuera de las cuerdas.
This match has POSITIVELY gotten off to a chaotic start!#SDLive #NewDayRocks pic.twitter.com/ZtrzDPScXa— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- Tremendo Chad Gable para aplicarle un 'Suples alemán' a sus rivales.
The New Day vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. Rusev & Aiden English
- ¡TRIPLE AMENAZA! Daniel programa una pelea entre entre todos para decidir el próximo rival de Los Usos.
It's a #RusevDay MIRACLE!— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
Per @WWEDanielBryan, #TheNewDay is about to do battle with @WWEGable & @SheltyB803 AND @RusevBUL & @WWEDramaKing to determine the next challengers for the @WWEUsos' #SDLive #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/69WifUEHcs
- The New Day también se aparece para reclamar su lugar en la pelea.
PANCAKES and POSITIVITY, THAT'S what #TheNewDay DOES!#SDLive @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/e8wdFT5hcF— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- Rusev y Aiden English se aparecen para encarar a Chad Gable y Shelton Benjamin.
#BoxingDay, @WWEGable? Really?— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 27 de diciembre de 2017
IT'S #RusevDay!!! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ZNBCZlJo1m
- ¡QUIEREN PELEA! Chad Gable y Shelton Benjamin salen y quieren que Daniel Bryan pacte una pelea con Los Usos.
The announcement of a #USTitle tournament is all well and good, but @WWEGable & @Sheltyb803 have the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles on their minds! pic.twitter.com/mCOtBL30RS— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- ¡OJO! Daniel Bryan asegura que Dolph Ziggler no es más el campeón de los Estados Unidos.
In light of @HEELZiggler's apparent decision to voluntarily relinquish the #USTitle, #SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan announces a TOURNAMENT to crown the next titleholder! pic.twitter.com/xB4CKU4cGf— WWE (@WWE) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- Daniel Bryan abre el show de esta noche.
That feeling when the first hour of #SDLive is COMMERCIAL-FREE...@WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/Ng25Lod9kd— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 27 de diciembre de 2017
- ¡Empezó SmackDown Live!
LA PREVIA
La WWE realizará otro capítulo de SmackDown Live este martes desde las instalaciones del Allstate Arena de Chicago, Illinois y será lo mejor posible porque es el último show del año. El protagonista de la noche será AJ Styles, que cerrará el 2017 como campeón Mundial de la empresa y ahora buscará un nuevo contrincante.
TE PUEDE INTERESAR: WWE: Lana y Alexa Bliss se dieron un beso a costas de Rusev [VIDEO]
El 'Phenomenal' retuvo su título nuevamente ante Jinder Mahal en el pasado evento de Clash of Champions. Todo indica que el feudo entre ambas superestrellas llegó a su fin y varios luchadores saldrán a retarlo como Shinsuke Nakamura o Bobby Roode, que son los candidatos favoritos.
Shane McMahon y Daniel Bryan discutieron la semana anterior y nadie sabe que pasará de ahora en adelante. Kevin Owens y Sami Zayn confirmaron sus asistencia para esta noche y probablemente volverán a burlarse de los jefes de la marca azul. Asimismo, podrían poner de cabeza la división en parejas.
NO TE LO PIERDAS: WWE: AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura y Randy Orton amos de SmackDown Live [VIDEOS]
Dolph Ziggler dejó boquiabiertos el pasado martes debido a que no festejó el campeonato de los Estados Unidos y lo dejó tirado sobre el cuadrilátero. Fuertes rumores indican que estaría evaluando dejar la WWE o todo formaría parte de un nuevo show.
Con respecto a la división femenina, la Batalla Royal será el centro de las actividades y todas iniciarán su camino para formar parte de ella. Natalya no aparece desde hace algún tiempo luego de perder con Charlotte y quizás vuelva. Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan y Liv Morgan tratarán de hacer de las suyas en SmackDown.