WWE SmackDown: AJ Styles pierde contra Kevin Owens por culpa de Shane McMahon

La WWE llevó a cabo el último episodio de SmackDown Live del año en el Allstate Arena de Chicago y tuvo la sorpresiva caída de AJ Styles contra Kevin Owens.

En WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles cae contra Kevin Owens previo al Royal Fumble. Creditos : WWE

EN VIVO

¡ASÍ ACABA SMACKDOWN LIVE! 

KO ES EL GANADOR DE LA ÚLTIMA PELEA DEL AÑO.

- ¡LE VOLTEARON LA JUGADA! KO saca su as bajo la manga y derrot a AJ Styles.

- ¡SHANE MCMAHON! El comisionado reaparece y hace que el árbitro saque a Sami Zayn del escenario.

- ¡SUPER KICK! Sami Zayn distrae a AJ Styles y le aplica una mega patada noqueadora.

- AJ Styles se tira sobre Sami Zayn, que está fuera del ring.

- ¡SE RECUPERA! AJ Styles reacciona y le mete una 'Quebradora'.

- ¡CODAZO! KO se sube a segunda cuerda y salta para golpear a AJ Styles.

- AJ Styles es destruido por Kevin Owens, pero no se rinde.

- KO arremete contra AJ Styles con un poderozo golpe en su espalda.

- ¡TREMENDO! AJ Styles sorprende a Kevin Owens con una poderosa patada en la cara.

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (Con Sami Zayn)

JINER MAHAL TAMBIÉN VA A SEMIFINALES DEL CAMPEONATO ESTADOUNIDENSE

- Jinder Mahal reacciona y masacra a Tye Dillinger.

- ¡NOQUEADO! Perfect 10 le rompe la boca a Jinder Mahal, pero la cuenta llega a dos.

- Jinder Mahal le aplica una serie de bombazos a Tye Dillinger, pero este no se rinde.

- Jinder Mahal le aplica una llave a Perfect 10.

Tye Dillinger vs. Jinder Mahal

- BOBBY ROODE ES SEMIFINALISTA AL TÍTULO DE ESTADOS UNIDOS

- Baron Corbin carga a Bobby Roode y le aplica su letal 'Bombazo'.

- Bobby Roode se recupera y le rompe la cabeza a Baro Corbin.

- Tremendo 'Lazo' de Baron Corbin a Bobby Roode.

- Baron Corbin hace sufrir a Bobby Roode y lo arroja fuera del ring.

Baron Corbin vs Bobby Roode

- ¡SALEN MÁS! Natalya, Tamina, Carmella y Lana salen y el equipo Riott se retira.

- ¡NO ESTÁ SOLA! Sale Charlotte para ayudar a Naomi y también es atacada.

- ¡PALIZA! Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan y Sarah Logan golpean en el piso a Naomi.

Ruby Riott gana la pelea sobre Naomi

- ¡Scissor kick! Ruby Riott termina con Naomi con su especial.

- ¡GOLPE BAJO! Ruby Riott aprovecha que el árbitro está de espaldas y le mete una patada ilegal.

- ¡También interviene Sarah Logan! Naomi le mete otro puñete.

- Liv Morgan trata de proteger a Ruby Riott, pero Naomi le mete un 'Ganchazo'.

- Potente patada de Naomi sobre Ruby Riott.

Ruby Riott (con Liv Morgan y Sarah Logan) vs Naomi

The Bludgeon Brothers son los ganadores de la pelea tras interrupción de The Ascension.

- ¡APARECEN LOS REFUERZOS! The Ascension ingresan al ring y se retiran con Fandango y Tyler Breeze en sus espaldas.

- ¡MASACRE! Luke Harper y Erick Rowan aniquilan a los Breezango.

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango 

- Shane McMahon y Daniel Bryan se vuelven a encontrar en los vestidores e intercambian una serie de palabras.

SHELTON BENJAMIN & CHAD GABLE SON LOS NUEVOS RETADORES DE LOS USOS

- ¡FINAL! Big-E intenta una movimiento, pero Shelton Benjamin lo esquiva y aparece Chad Gable para aplicarles su finisher.

- ¡DOBLE MACHKA! Rusev aplica su infernal llave a Xavier Woods y Chad Gable.

- ¡GRANDIOSO! Rusev carga a Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin y los tira desde la tercera cuerda.

- Shelton Benjamin le voltea la jugada a Aiden English y le rompe la espalda.

- ¡VUELA! Xavier Woods se tira fuera de las cuerdas.

- Tremendo Chad Gable para aplicarle un 'Suples alemán' a sus rivales.

The New Day vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. Rusev & Aiden English 

- ¡TRIPLE AMENAZA! Daniel programa una pelea entre entre todos para decidir el próximo rival de Los Usos.

- The New Day también se aparece para reclamar su lugar en la pelea.

- Rusev y Aiden English se aparecen para encarar a Chad Gable y Shelton Benjamin.

- ¡QUIEREN PELEA! Chad Gable y Shelton Benjamin salen y quieren que Daniel Bryan pacte una pelea con Los Usos.

- ¡OJO! Daniel Bryan asegura que Dolph Ziggler no es más el campeón de los Estados Unidos.

- Daniel Bryan abre el show de esta noche.

- ¡Empezó SmackDown Live!

LA PREVIA

La WWE realizará otro capítulo de SmackDown Live este martes desde las instalaciones del Allstate Arena de Chicago, Illinois y será lo mejor posible porque es el último show del año. El protagonista de la noche será AJ Styles, que cerrará el 2017 como campeón Mundial de la empresa y ahora buscará un nuevo contrincante.

TE PUEDE INTERESAR: WWE: Lana y Alexa Bliss se dieron un beso a costas de Rusev [VIDEO]

El 'Phenomenal' retuvo su título nuevamente ante Jinder Mahal en el pasado evento de Clash of Champions. Todo indica que el feudo entre ambas superestrellas llegó a su fin y varios luchadores saldrán a retarlo como Shinsuke Nakamura o Bobby Roode, que son los candidatos favoritos.

Shane McMahon y Daniel Bryan discutieron la semana anterior y nadie sabe que pasará de ahora en adelante. Kevin Owens y Sami Zayn confirmaron sus asistencia para esta noche y probablemente volverán a burlarse de los jefes de la marca azul. Asimismo, podrían poner de cabeza la división en parejas.

NO TE LO PIERDAS: WWE: AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura y Randy Orton amos de SmackDown Live [VIDEOS]

Dolph Ziggler dejó boquiabiertos el pasado martes debido a que no festejó el campeonato de los Estados Unidos y lo dejó tirado sobre el cuadrilátero. Fuertes rumores indican que estaría evaluando dejar la WWE o todo formaría parte de un nuevo show. 

Con respecto a la división femenina, la Batalla Royal será el centro de las actividades y todas iniciarán su camino para formar parte de ella. Natalya no aparece desde hace algún tiempo luego de perder con Charlotte y quizás vuelva. Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan y Liv Morgan tratarán de hacer de las suyas en SmackDown.

WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar, Kane y Braun Strowman pelearán en Royal Rumble 2018

WWE: AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura y Randy Orton amos de SmackDown Live [VIDEOS]

WWE: Lana y Alexa Bliss se dieron un beso a costas de Rusev [VIDEO]

WWE SmackDown: AJ Styles pierde contra Kevin Owens por culpa de Shane McMahon

Panamericanos 2019: Obras para este mega evento van por buen camino

Dakar 2018: Conoce todos los detalles sobre el rally más importante del mundo que iniciará en Perú

Manchester City se refuerza con el campeón mundial de clubes de FIFA

¡Y toma impulso!

¡Campeón del año!

Gato robaba dinero de una oficina, cuando lo encontraron tenía ahorrado una gran fortuna

Khloé Kardashian lució su embarazo en Navidad y se ve hermosa [VIDEO]

¿A qué se dedican Mau y Ricky, los hijos de Ricardo Montaner?

Vacíos en la concesión del indulto generan dudas frente a la Ley

Gino Costa es el tercer congresista en renunciar a la bancada oficialista

PPK habla de “excesos y errores” de Fujimori pero no absuelve dudas

María Grazia Polanco responde tras ser acusada por expareja de 'Tomate' Barraza

Laura Huarcayo será el nuevo jale de ATV

Twitter: farándula molesta con PPK por indultar a Fujimori

¿Es malo usar un celular dentro de una unidad de cuidados intensivos (UCI)? Expertos responden

Quiso convertirse en N°16, usó su creatividad con alimentos caseros y el resultado sorprendió a todos (FOTOS)

La pequeña maravilla: El drástico cambio de ‘Jamie Lawson ’ 28 años después de la serie (FOTOS)

