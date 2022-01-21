Partidos de hoy sábado 22 EN VIVO: agenda, resultados y guía TV

EN DIRECTO AQUÍ los partidos de HOY, sábado 22 de enero. Revisa la agenda deportiva para esta jornada con los encuentros más importantes de las Ligas top del mundo. Hay Premier League, Serie A, Liga Colombiana, LaLiga, entre otros torneos. Revisa los resultados de los partidos que se jugaron esta mañana y qué cotejos faltan por disputar.
Premier League
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:30 horas
|Everton 0-1 Aston Villa
|Star+, ESPN Peru
|10:00 horas
|Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle
|Star+, ESPN Perú
|10:00 horas
|Brentford 1-2 Wolverhampton
|Star+, ESPN4
|10:00 horas
|Manchester United 1-0 West Ham
|Star+
|12:30 horas
|Southampton vs Manchester City
|Star+, ESPN Peru
La Liga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00 horas
|Levante 0-2 Cádiz
|Star+, DAZN
|10:15 horas
|Villarreal 3-0 Mallorca
|Star+, DAZN
|12:30 horas
|Sevilla vs Celta de Vigo
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
|15:00 horas
|Atlético Madrid vs Valencia
|Star+, ESPN Peru
Serie A de Italia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:00 horas
|Genoa 0-0 Udinese
|ESPN2 Andina, Star+
|12:00 horas
|Inter vs Venezia
|Star+, ESPN3 Andina
|14:45 horas
|Lazio vs Atalanta
|ESPN2 Andina, Star+
Bundesliga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30 horas
|Freiburg 2-0 Stuttgart
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Greuther Fürth 2-1 Mainz 05
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 Augsburg
|Star+, ESPN3 Andina
|9:30 horas
|Hoffenheim 2-3 Borussia Dortmund
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Borussia M'gladbach 1-2 Union Berlin
|Star+
|12:30 horas
|Bochum vs Köln
|Star+, ESPN3 Andina
Primeira Liga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:30 horas
|Moreirense 0-2 Santa Clara
|Bet365
|13:00 horas
|Tondela vs Vizela
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
|15:30 horas
|Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
Ligue 1
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:00 horas
|Brest 1-0 Lille
|Bet365
|15:00 horas
|Lens vs Marsella
|Star+, ESPN3 Andina
Primera División de Chile
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00 horas
|Copiapó vs Huachipato
|Estadio TNT Sports
Primera A Colombia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:05 horas
|Cortuluá vs Atlético Nacional
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+
|18:10 horas
|Once Caldas vs Unión Magdalena
|Win Sports, Win Sports+
|20:15 horas
|Junior vs Patriotas Boyacá
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+
Torneos de Verano 2022
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|19:00 horas
|Talleres Córdoba vs San Lorenzo
|Star+, Fox Sports Premium Argentina
Liga MX
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:00 horas
|Guadalajara vs Querétaro
|Claro Sports, Marca Claro
|20:00 horas
|León vs Pachuca
|Claro Sports, Marca Claro
|22:00 horas
|América vs Atlas
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
|22:06 horas
|Monterrey vs Cruz Azul
|Fox Sports 2, fuboTV
