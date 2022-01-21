0

Partidos de hoy sábado 22 EN VIVO: agenda, resultados y guía TV

Revisa la agenda deportiva PARTIDOS DE HOY EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO. Algunos cotejos ya se jugaron esta mañana y otros faltan por disputar.

Redacción Líbero
EN DIRECTO AQUÍ los partidos de HOY, sábado 22 de enero. Revisa la agenda deportiva para esta jornada con los encuentros más importantes de las Ligas top del mundo. Hay Premier League, Serie A, Liga Colombiana, LaLiga, entre otros torneos. Revisa los resultados de los partidos que se jugaron esta mañana y qué cotejos faltan por disputar.

Premier League

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:30 horasEverton 0-1 Aston VillaStar+, ESPN Peru
10:00 horasLeeds United 0-1 NewcastleStar+, ESPN Perú
10:00 horasBrentford 1-2 WolverhamptonStar+, ESPN4
10:00 horasManchester United 1-0 West HamStar+
12:30 horasSouthampton vs Manchester CityStar+, ESPN Peru

La Liga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
8:00 horasLevante 0-2 CádizStar+, DAZN
10:15 horasVillarreal 3-0 MallorcaStar+, DAZN
12:30 horasSevilla vs Celta de VigoDIRECTV Sports Peru
15:00 horasAtlético Madrid vs ValenciaStar+, ESPN Peru

Serie A de Italia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:00 horasGenoa 0-0 UdineseESPN2 Andina, Star+
12:00 horasInter vs VeneziaStar+, ESPN3 Andina
14:45 horasLazio vs AtalantaESPN2 Andina, Star+

Bundesliga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:30 horasFreiburg 2-0 StuttgartStar+
9:30 horasGreuther Fürth 2-1 Mainz 05Star+
9:30 horasBayer Leverkusen 5-1 AugsburgStar+, ESPN3 Andina
9:30 horasHoffenheim 2-3 Borussia DortmundStar+
9:30 horasBorussia M'gladbach 1-2 Union BerlinStar+
12:30 horasBochum vs KölnStar+, ESPN3 Andina

Primeira Liga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
10:30 horasMoreirense 0-2 Santa ClaraBet365
13:00 horasTondela vs VizelaGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
15:30 horasSporting CP vs Sporting BragaGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play

Ligue 1

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
11:00 horasBrest 1-0 LilleBet365
15:00 horasLens vs MarsellaStar+, ESPN3 Andina

Primera División de Chile

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:00 horasCopiapó vs HuachipatoEstadio TNT Sports

Primera A Colombia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:05 horasCortuluá vs Atlético NacionalRCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+
18:10 horasOnce Caldas vs Unión MagdalenaWin Sports, Win Sports+
20:15 horasJunior vs Patriotas BoyacáRCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+

Torneos de Verano 2022

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
19:00 horasTalleres Córdoba vs San LorenzoStar+, Fox Sports Premium Argentina

Liga MX

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
18:00 horasGuadalajara vs QuerétaroClaro Sports, Marca Claro
20:00 horasLeón vs PachucaClaro Sports, Marca Claro
22:00 horasAmérica vs AtlasDIRECTV Sports Peru
22:06 horasMonterrey vs Cruz AzulFox Sports 2, fuboTV

