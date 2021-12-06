People's Choice Awards 2021: conoce cómo votar en el evento y a qué hora empieza

0
En esta nota te contamos todos los detalles sobre la premiación de los People's Choice Awards 2021, misma que se llevará a cabo desde Los Ángeles, EE.UU.

Redacción Líbero México
No te pierdas los People Choice Awards 2021.
Los People’s Choice Awards se llevarán a cabo este martes 7 de diciembre en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles, por lo que en esta nota te brindaremos todos los detalles para que sepas cómo ver EN VIVO el tan esperado evento y de qué manera votar por tu artista favorito.

En esta ceremonia se otorgarán premios a las mejores celebridades del mundo de la música, televisión y cine; motivo por el cual los fans de cada personalidad se encuentran ansiosos. Así que, sin más preámbulos, aquí te dejamos con toda la información acerca del evento.

People's Choice Awards: cómo votar

Sigue estos pasos y vota por tu artista favorito:

  • Entra a: www.votepca.com/music/the-song-of-2021
  • En la parte superior dale clic a la sección música, busca las categorías de tu preferencia y elige a tu nominado predilecto
  • Para completar tu voto, debes iniciar sesión con correo electrónico o cuenta de Facebook
  • Puedes darle tus 25 votos diarios por categoría a un solo artista o distribuirlos.

¿A qué hora empiezan los People's Choice Awards?

La premiación iniciará a las 7.00 p. m. de México, pero acá te dejamos a qué hora comenzará en otros países:

  • Perú: 21:00 horas
  • Ecuador: 21:00 horas
  • Colombia: 21:00 horas
  • Bolivia: 22:00 horas
  • Venezuela: 22:00 horas
  • Brasil: 23:00 horas
  • Paraguay: 23:00 horas
  • Uruguay: 23:00 horas
  • Argentina: 23:00 horas
  • Chile: 23:00 horas

Dónde ver EN VIVO los People's Choice Awards en México

En México, y toda Latinoamérica, la ceremonia será transmitida a través de E! Entertainment:

  • Dish: 248 (SD) y 748 (HD)
  • Sky: 206 (SD) y 1206 (HD)

People's Choice Awards: lista completa de nominados

ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL 2021

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • Luke Combs
  • Shawn Mendes
  • The Weeknd

ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL 2021

  • Adele
  • Billie Eilish
  • Cardi B
  • Doja Cat
  • Halsey
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

BANDA DEL 2021

  • BTS
  • Coldplay
  • Dan + Shay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5
  • Migos
  • Twenty one pilots

CANCIÓN DEL 2021

  • Butter – BTS
  • Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
  • Easy On Me – Adele
  • Good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo
  • MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
  • Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
  • Up – Cardi B

Álbum (The Album) del 2021

  • Certified Lover Boy – Drake
  • Culture III – Migos
  • Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
  • Justice – Justin Bieber
  • MONTERO – Lil Nas X
  • Planet Her – Doja Cat
  • Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
  • star-crossed – Kacey Musgraves

ARTISTA COUNTRY DEL 2021

  • Blake Shelton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Dan + Shay
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Bryan
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert

ARTISTA LATINO DEL 2021

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • Becky G
  • Daddy Yankee
  • J Balvin
  • KAROL G
  • Maluma
  • Natti Natasha

NUEVO ARTISTA DEL 2021

  • 24kGoldn
  • Bella Poarch
  • Giveon
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Tate McRae
  • The Kid LAROI
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

MEJOR SERIE DRAMA

  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Lovecraft Country (HBO)
  • The Mandalorian (Disney+)
  • Ozark (Netflix)
  • Perry Mason (HBO)
  • This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)
  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
  • Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Claire Danes – Homeland (Showtime)
  • Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
  • Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
  • John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)
  • Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)
  • Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider (HBO)
  • Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
  • Janet McTeer – Ozark (Netflix)
  • Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
  • Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Better Things (FX)
  • The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
  • Mom (CBS)
  • PEN15 (Hulu)
  • Ramy (Hulu)
  • Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
  • Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)
  • Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
  • Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
  • Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • William Fichtner – Mom (CBS)
  • Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
  • Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
  • Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Andrew Rannells – Black Monday (Showtime)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)
  • Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)
  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
  • Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)
  • Jaime Pressly – Mom (CBS)
  • Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

  • I May Destroy You (HBO)
  • Mrs. America (FX)
  • Normal People (Hulu)
  • The Plot Against America (HBO)
  • The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
  • Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
  • The Undoing (HBO)
  • Unorthodox (Netflix)

MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Bad Education (HBO)
  • Between the World and Me (HBO)
  • The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
  • Hamilton (Disney+)
  • Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
  • What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
  • Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO)
  • Paul Mescal – Normal People (Hulu)
  • Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)
  • Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True (HBO)
  • Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX)
  • Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People (Hulu)
  • Shira Haas – Unorthodox (Netflix)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
  • Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
  • Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
  • Dylan McDermott – Hollywood (Netflix)
  • Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)
  • Glynn Turman – Fargo (FX)
  • John Turturro – The Plot Against America (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)
  • Betsy Brandt – Soulmates (AMC)
  • Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
  • Margo Martindale – Mrs. America (FX)
  • Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America (HBO)
  • Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America (FX)

MEJOR TALKSHOW

  • Desus & Mero (Showtime)
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
  • Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

  • Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
  • Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
  • Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
  • Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)
  • Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
  • Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

MEJOR SERIE CORTA

  • The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)
  • Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
  • Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
  • Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)
  • Reno 911! (Quibi)
  • Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de armas
  • La madre del blues
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Noticias del gran mundo
  • Nomadland
  • Una noche en Miami
  • Una joven prometedora
  • Sound of Metal
  • El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

MEJOR COMEDIA

  • Borat, película film secuela
  • Rapera a los 40
  • El rey del barrio
  • On the Rocks
  • Palm Springs
  • The Prom

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
  • Emerald Fennell – Una joven prometedora
  • David Fincher – Mank
  • Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
  • Regina King – Una noche en Miami
  • Aaron Sorkin – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
  • Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA

  • Viola Davis – La madre del blues
  • Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Sidney Flanigan – Nunca, casi nunca, a veces, siempre
  • Vanessa Kirby – Fragmentos de una mujer
  • Frances McDormand – Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan – Una joven prometedora
  • Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

Mejor actor protagonista

  • Ben Affleck – The Way Back
  • Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman – La madre del blues
  • Tom Hanks – Noticias del gran mundo
  • Anthony Hopkins – El padre
  • Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
  • Gary Oldman – Mank
  • Steven Yeun – Minari

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Maria Bakalova – Borat, película film secuela
  • Ellen Burstyn – Fragmentos de una mujer
  • Glenn Close – Hillbilly, una elegía rural
  • Olivia Colman – El padre
  • Amanda Seyfried – Mank
  • Youn Yuh-jung – Minari

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
  • Sacha Baron Cohen – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Bill Murray – On the Rocks
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. – Una noche en Miami
  • Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

MEJOR INTÉRPRETE REVELACIÓN

  • Ryder Allen – Palmer
  • Ibrahima Gueye – La vida por delante
  • Alan Kim – Minari
  • Talia Ryder – Nunca, casi nunca, a veces, siempre
  • Caoilinn Springall – Cielo de medianoche
  • Helena Zengel – Noticias del gran mundo

MEJOR REPARTO

  • Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • La madre del blues
  • Minari
  • Una noche en Miami
  • El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

  • Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
  • Emerald Fennell – Una joven prometedora
  • Jack Fincher – Mank
  • Eliza Hittman – Nunca, casi nunca, a veces, siempre
  • Darius Marder & Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal
  • Aaron Sorkin – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies – Noticias del gran mundo
  • Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller – El padre
  • Kemp Powers – Una noche en Miami
  • Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt – First Cow
  • Ruben Santiago-Hudson – La madre del blues
  • Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Christopher Blauvelt – First Cow
  • Erik Messerschmidt – Mank
  • Lachlan Milne – Minari
  • Joshua James Richards – Nomadland
  • Newton Thomas Sigel – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
  • Hoyte Van Hoytema – Tenet
  • Dariusz Wolski – Noticias del gran mundo

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Alan Baumgarten – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
  • Kirk Baxter – Mank
  • Jennifer Lame – Tenet
  • Yorgos Lamprinos – El padre
  • Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal
  • Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • Cristina Casali & Charlotte Dirickx – La increíble historia de David Copperfield
  • David Crank & Elizabeth Keenan –Noticias del gran mundo
  • Nathan Crowley & Kathy Lucas – Tenet
  • Donald Graham Burt & Jan Pascale – Mank
  • Kave Quinn & Stella Fox – Emma
  • Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara & Diana Stoughton –La madre del blues

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • Alexandra Byrne – Emma
  • Bina Daigeler – Mulán
  • Suzie Harman & Robert Worley – La increíble historia de David Copperfield
  • Ann Roth – La madre del blues
  • Nancy Steiner –Una joven prometedora
  • Trish Summerville – Mank

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELO

  • Emma
  • Hillbilly, una elegía rural
  • La madre del blues
  • Mank
  • Una joven prometedora
  • The United States vs. Billie Holiday

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • Greyhound: Enemigos bajo el mar
  • El hombre invisible
  • Mank
  • Cielo de medianoche
  • Mulán
  • Tenet
  • Wonder Woman 1984

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

  • Alexandre Desplat – Cielo de medianoche
  • Ludwig Göransson – Tenet
  • James Newton Howard – Noticias del gran mundo
  • Emile Mosseri – Minari
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste – Mank
  • Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Soul

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • “Everybody Cries” de The Outpost
  • “Fight for You” de Judas and the Black Messiah
  • “Husavik (My Home Town)” de Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión: La historia de Fire Saga
  • “Io sì (Seen)” de La vida por delante
  • “Speak Now” de Una noche en Miami
  • “Tigress & Tweed” de The United States vs. Billie Holiday

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA

  • Another Round
  • Collective
  • La Llorona
  • La vida por delante
  • Minari
  • Entre nosotras

Más información en Libero.pe.

