People's Choice Awards 2021: conoce cómo votar en el evento y a qué hora empieza
En esta nota te contamos todos los detalles sobre la premiación de los People's Choice Awards 2021, misma que se llevará a cabo desde Los Ángeles, EE.UU.Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
Los People’s Choice Awards se llevarán a cabo este martes 7 de diciembre en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles, por lo que en esta nota te brindaremos todos los detalles para que sepas cómo ver EN VIVO el tan esperado evento y de qué manera votar por tu artista favorito.
En esta ceremonia se otorgarán premios a las mejores celebridades del mundo de la música, televisión y cine; motivo por el cual los fans de cada personalidad se encuentran ansiosos. Así que, sin más preámbulos, aquí te dejamos con toda la información acerca del evento.
People's Choice Awards: cómo votar
Sigue estos pasos y vota por tu artista favorito:
- Entra a: www.votepca.com/music/the-song-of-2021
- En la parte superior dale clic a la sección música, busca las categorías de tu preferencia y elige a tu nominado predilecto
- Para completar tu voto, debes iniciar sesión con correo electrónico o cuenta de Facebook
- Puedes darle tus 25 votos diarios por categoría a un solo artista o distribuirlos.
¿A qué hora empiezan los People's Choice Awards?
La premiación iniciará a las 7.00 p. m. de México, pero acá te dejamos a qué hora comenzará en otros países:
- Perú: 21:00 horas
- Ecuador: 21:00 horas
- Colombia: 21:00 horas
- Bolivia: 22:00 horas
- Venezuela: 22:00 horas
- Brasil: 23:00 horas
- Paraguay: 23:00 horas
- Uruguay: 23:00 horas
- Argentina: 23:00 horas
- Chile: 23:00 horas
Dónde ver EN VIVO los People's Choice Awards en México
En México, y toda Latinoamérica, la ceremonia será transmitida a través de E! Entertainment:
- Dish: 248 (SD) y 748 (HD)
- Sky: 206 (SD) y 1206 (HD)
People's Choice Awards: lista completa de nominados
ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL 2021
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- Luke Combs
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL 2021
- Adele
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Halsey
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
BANDA DEL 2021
- BTS
- Coldplay
- Dan + Shay
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Migos
- Twenty one pilots
CANCIÓN DEL 2021
- Butter – BTS
- Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
- Easy On Me – Adele
- Good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
- Up – Cardi B
Álbum (The Album) del 2021
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- Culture III – Migos
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Justice – Justin Bieber
- MONTERO – Lil Nas X
- Planet Her – Doja Cat
- Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
- star-crossed – Kacey Musgraves
ARTISTA COUNTRY DEL 2021
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Dan + Shay
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
ARTISTA LATINO DEL 2021
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- KAROL G
- Maluma
- Natti Natasha
NUEVO ARTISTA DEL 2021
- 24kGoldn
- Bella Poarch
- Giveon
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tate McRae
- The Kid LAROI
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
MEJOR SERIE DRAMA
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Perry Mason (HBO)
- This Is Us (NBC)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
- Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)
- Claire Danes – Homeland (Showtime)
- Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
- Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
- John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
- Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)
- Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)
- Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider (HBO)
- Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
- Janet McTeer – Ozark (Netflix)
- Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Better Things (FX)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Mom (CBS)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Ramy (Hulu)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- William Fichtner – Mom (CBS)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
- Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Andrew Rannells – Black Monday (Showtime)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)
- Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- Jaime Pressly – Mom (CBS)
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Mrs. America (FX)
- Normal People (Hulu)
- The Plot Against America (HBO)
- The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
- The Undoing (HBO)
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Bad Education (HBO)
- Between the World and Me (HBO)
- The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
- Hamilton (Disney+)
- Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
- What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO)
- Paul Mescal – Normal People (Hulu)
- Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True (HBO)
- Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX)
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People (Hulu)
- Shira Haas – Unorthodox (Netflix)
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
- Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
- Dylan McDermott – Hollywood (Netflix)
- Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)
- Glynn Turman – Fargo (FX)
- John Turturro – The Plot Against America (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)
- Betsy Brandt – Soulmates (AMC)
- Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- Margo Martindale – Mrs. America (FX)
- Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America (HBO)
- Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America (FX)
MEJOR TALKSHOW
- Desus & Mero (Showtime)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
- Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
MEJOR SERIE CORTA
- The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)
- Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
- Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
- Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)
- Reno 911! (Quibi)
- Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de armas
- La madre del blues
- Mank
- Minari
- Noticias del gran mundo
- Nomadland
- Una noche en Miami
- Una joven prometedora
- Sound of Metal
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR COMEDIA
- Borat, película film secuela
- Rapera a los 40
- El rey del barrio
- On the Rocks
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Emerald Fennell – Una joven prometedora
- David Fincher – Mank
- Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Regina King – Una noche en Miami
- Aaron Sorkin – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA
- Viola Davis – La madre del blues
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Sidney Flanigan – Nunca, casi nunca, a veces, siempre
- Vanessa Kirby – Fragmentos de una mujer
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Una joven prometedora
- Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
Mejor actor protagonista
- Ben Affleck – The Way Back
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – La madre del blues
- Tom Hanks – Noticias del gran mundo
- Anthony Hopkins – El padre
- Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Maria Bakalova – Borat, película film secuela
- Ellen Burstyn – Fragmentos de una mujer
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly, una elegía rural
- Olivia Colman – El padre
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung – Minari
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Sacha Baron Cohen – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Bill Murray – On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – Una noche en Miami
- Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
MEJOR INTÉRPRETE REVELACIÓN
- Ryder Allen – Palmer
- Ibrahima Gueye – La vida por delante
- Alan Kim – Minari
- Talia Ryder – Nunca, casi nunca, a veces, siempre
- Caoilinn Springall – Cielo de medianoche
- Helena Zengel – Noticias del gran mundo
MEJOR REPARTO
- Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- La madre del blues
- Minari
- Una noche en Miami
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Emerald Fennell – Una joven prometedora
- Jack Fincher – Mank
- Eliza Hittman – Nunca, casi nunca, a veces, siempre
- Darius Marder & Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal
- Aaron Sorkin – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies – Noticias del gran mundo
- Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller – El padre
- Kemp Powers – Una noche en Miami
- Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt – First Cow
- Ruben Santiago-Hudson – La madre del blues
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Christopher Blauvelt – First Cow
- Erik Messerschmidt – Mank
- Lachlan Milne – Minari
- Joshua James Richards – Nomadland
- Newton Thomas Sigel – Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre
- Hoyte Van Hoytema – Tenet
- Dariusz Wolski – Noticias del gran mundo
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Alan Baumgarten – El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Kirk Baxter – Mank
- Jennifer Lame – Tenet
- Yorgos Lamprinos – El padre
- Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Cristina Casali & Charlotte Dirickx – La increíble historia de David Copperfield
- David Crank & Elizabeth Keenan –Noticias del gran mundo
- Nathan Crowley & Kathy Lucas – Tenet
- Donald Graham Burt & Jan Pascale – Mank
- Kave Quinn & Stella Fox – Emma
- Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara & Diana Stoughton –La madre del blues
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Alexandra Byrne – Emma
- Bina Daigeler – Mulán
- Suzie Harman & Robert Worley – La increíble historia de David Copperfield
- Ann Roth – La madre del blues
- Nancy Steiner –Una joven prometedora
- Trish Summerville – Mank
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELO
- Emma
- Hillbilly, una elegía rural
- La madre del blues
- Mank
- Una joven prometedora
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Greyhound: Enemigos bajo el mar
- El hombre invisible
- Mank
- Cielo de medianoche
- Mulán
- Tenet
- Wonder Woman 1984
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
- Alexandre Desplat – Cielo de medianoche
- Ludwig Göransson – Tenet
- James Newton Howard – Noticias del gran mundo
- Emile Mosseri – Minari
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste – Mank
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Soul
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “Everybody Cries” de The Outpost
- “Fight for You” de Judas and the Black Messiah
- “Husavik (My Home Town)” de Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión: La historia de Fire Saga
- “Io sì (Seen)” de La vida por delante
- “Speak Now” de Una noche en Miami
- “Tigress & Tweed” de The United States vs. Billie Holiday
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA
- Another Round
- Collective
- La Llorona
- La vida por delante
- Minari
- Entre nosotras
