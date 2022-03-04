Partidos de hoy y donde ver futbol para todos en vivo y gratis

0
Conoce la lista de los partidos de HOY más importantes, para este sábado 5 de marzo. Además, mira los canales de tv que transmitirán cada encuentro.

Redacción Líbero
Partidos de hoy sábado 5 de marzo: donde ver en vivo y gratis por internet
Mira en directo todos los partidos de HOY, programado para este sábado 5 de marzo. Hay fútbol en vivo en todas las Ligas: Serie A, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Premier League, Ligue 1 de Francia, Liga 1 de Perú, entre torneos. Revisa la programación oficial con los horarios y canales de transmisión.

Liga 1 Perú 2022

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:00 horasMunicipal vs UniversitarioGol Peru
19:00 horasCésar Vallejo vs Sport BoysGol Peru

Premier League

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:30 horasLeicester City 1-0 Leeds UnitedStar+, ESPN
10:00 horasBurnley vs ChelseaStar+
10:00 horasNorwich City vs BrentfordStar+
10:00 horasAston Villa vs SouthamptonStar+, ESPN
10:00 horasWolverhampton vs Crystal PalaceStar+
10:00 horasNewcastle United vs BrightonStar+, NUFC TV
12:30 horasLiverpool vs West HamStar+, ESPN

La Liga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
8:00 horasOsasuna 1-0 VillarrealStar+, ESPN3
10:15 horasEspanyol vs GetafeESPN Extra, Star+
12:30 horasValencia vs GranadaStar+, DAZN
15:00 horasReal Madrid vs Real SociedadESPN2, Star+

Serie A

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:00 horasUdinese vs SampdoriaStar+
12:00 horasRoma vs AtalantaESPN2, Star+
14:45 horasCagliari vs LazioStar+

Bundesliga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:30 horasRB Leipzig vs FreiburgStar+
9:30 horasBochum vs Greuther FürthStar+
9:30 horasWolfsburg vs Union BerlinStar+
9:30 horasHertha BSC vs Eintracht FrankfurtESPN2, Star+
9:30 horasBayern München vs Bayer LeverkusenStar+
12:30 horasStuttgart vs Borussia M'gladbachStar+

Ligue 1

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
11:00 horasLens vs BrestStar+
15:00 horasNice vs PSGStar+, ESPN

Liga Profesional Argentina

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:00 horasSan Lorenzo vs River PlateESPN4, TNT Sports
17:15 horasPatronato vs SarmientoTyC Sports, Star+
19:30 horasRacing Club vs TalleresStar+, Fox Sports Premium

Campeonato Nacional de Chile

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
10:00 horasCoquimbo Unido vs AntofagastaEstadio TNT Sports
16:00 horasUnión Española vs HuachipatoEstadio TNT Sports
18:30 horasEverton vs Curicó UnidoEstadio TNT Sports

Primera A Colombia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:05 horasJunior vs Unión MagdalenaRCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+
18:10 horasDeportivo Cali vs América de CaliRCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+
20:15 horasLa Equidad vs Patriotas BoyacáWin Sports, Win Sports+

Liga PRO Ecuador

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:00 horasTécnico Universitario vs Mushuc RunaGOLTV Ecuador, Star+
17:30 horasLDU Quito vs Universidad CatólicaGolTV Latinoamerica, Star+
20:00 horasNueve de Octubre vs BarcelonaGolTV Latinoamerica, Star+

Primera División Uruguay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:30 horasCerro Largo 1-1 River PlateGOLTV Play, VTV+
15:00 horasDanubio vs PeñarolStar+, GOLTV Play, VTV+
17:30 horasDefensor Sporting vs Plaza Colonia GOLTV Play, VTV+

Primera División Paraguay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:00 horasResistencia vs GuaireñaTigo Sports Paraguay
18:15 horasCerro Porteño vs Sol de AméricaTigo Sports Paraguay

Primeira Liga Portugal

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
10:30 horasBoavista vs Sporting BragaGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
13:00 horasPortimonense vs BenficaGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
15:30 horasSporting CP vs AroucaGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play

Liga de Futbol de Bolivia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
14:00 horasAtlético Palmaflor vs GuabiráTigo Sports Bolivia
16:15 horasThe Strongest vs Nacional PotosíTigo Sports Bolivia
18:30 horasReal Tomayapo vs BolívarTigo Sports Bolivia

Primera División Venezuela

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:00 horasDeportivo Táchira vs ZuliaGOLTV Play, TVes
18:15 horasCarabobo vs MonagasGOLTV Play

Recordemos que todos los partido están programado en el horario peruano.

