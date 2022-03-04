Partidos de hoy y donde ver futbol para todos en vivo y gratis

Mira en directo todos los partidos de HOY, programado para este sábado 5 de marzo. Hay fútbol en vivo en todas las Ligas: Serie A, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Premier League, Ligue 1 de Francia, Liga 1 de Perú, entre torneos. Revisa la programación oficial con los horarios y canales de transmisión.
Liga 1 Perú 2022
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00 horas
|Municipal vs Universitario
|Gol Peru
|19:00 horas
|César Vallejo vs Sport Boys
|Gol Peru
Premier League
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:30 horas
|Leicester City 1-0 Leeds United
|Star+, ESPN
|10:00 horas
|Burnley vs Chelsea
|Star+
|10:00 horas
|Norwich City vs Brentford
|Star+
|10:00 horas
|Aston Villa vs Southampton
|Star+, ESPN
|10:00 horas
|Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace
|Star+
|10:00 horas
|Newcastle United vs Brighton
|Star+, NUFC TV
|12:30 horas
|Liverpool vs West Ham
|Star+, ESPN
La Liga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00 horas
|Osasuna 1-0 Villarreal
|Star+, ESPN3
|10:15 horas
|Espanyol vs Getafe
|ESPN Extra, Star+
|12:30 horas
|Valencia vs Granada
|Star+, DAZN
|15:00 horas
|Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
|ESPN2, Star+
Serie A
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:00 horas
|Udinese vs Sampdoria
|Star+
|12:00 horas
|Roma vs Atalanta
|ESPN2, Star+
|14:45 horas
|Cagliari vs Lazio
|Star+
Bundesliga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30 horas
|RB Leipzig vs Freiburg
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Bochum vs Greuther Fürth
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Hertha BSC vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN2, Star+
|9:30 horas
|Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
|Star+
|12:30 horas
|Stuttgart vs Borussia M'gladbach
|Star+
Ligue 1
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:00 horas
|Lens vs Brest
|Star+
|15:00 horas
|Nice vs PSG
|Star+, ESPN
Liga Profesional Argentina
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00 horas
|San Lorenzo vs River Plate
|ESPN4, TNT Sports
|17:15 horas
|Patronato vs Sarmiento
|TyC Sports, Star+
|19:30 horas
|Racing Club vs Talleres
|Star+, Fox Sports Premium
Campeonato Nacional de Chile
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:00 horas
|Coquimbo Unido vs Antofagasta
|Estadio TNT Sports
|16:00 horas
|Unión Española vs Huachipato
|Estadio TNT Sports
|18:30 horas
|Everton vs Curicó Unido
|Estadio TNT Sports
Primera A Colombia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:05 horas
|Junior vs Unión Magdalena
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+
|18:10 horas
|Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+
|20:15 horas
|La Equidad vs Patriotas Boyacá
|Win Sports, Win Sports+
Liga PRO Ecuador
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00 horas
|Técnico Universitario vs Mushuc Runa
|GOLTV Ecuador, Star+
|17:30 horas
|LDU Quito vs Universidad Católica
|GolTV Latinoamerica, Star+
|20:00 horas
|Nueve de Octubre vs Barcelona
|GolTV Latinoamerica, Star+
Primera División Uruguay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:30 horas
|Cerro Largo 1-1 River Plate
|GOLTV Play, VTV+
|15:00 horas
|Danubio vs Peñarol
|Star+, GOLTV Play, VTV+
|17:30 horas
|Defensor Sporting vs Plaza Colonia
|GOLTV Play, VTV+
Primera División Paraguay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00 horas
|Resistencia vs Guaireña
|Tigo Sports Paraguay
|18:15 horas
|Cerro Porteño vs Sol de América
|Tigo Sports Paraguay
Primeira Liga Portugal
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:30 horas
|Boavista vs Sporting Braga
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
|13:00 horas
|Portimonense vs Benfica
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
|15:30 horas
|Sporting CP vs Arouca
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
Liga de Futbol de Bolivia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00 horas
|Atlético Palmaflor vs Guabirá
|Tigo Sports Bolivia
|16:15 horas
|The Strongest vs Nacional Potosí
|Tigo Sports Bolivia
|18:30 horas
|Real Tomayapo vs Bolívar
|Tigo Sports Bolivia
Primera División Venezuela
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00 horas
|Deportivo Táchira vs Zulia
|GOLTV Play, TVes
|18:15 horas
|Carabobo vs Monagas
|GOLTV Play
Recordemos que todos los partido están programado en el horario peruano.