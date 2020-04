El ‘Hulk’ de MMA y su dura preparación para el UFC 249 [VIDEO]

- 🔥 Here’s a Dynamic Warm-up for #workoutwednesday 💥 - 💪 ONE (1) round, :20 seconds each to get you ready to exercise. 💥 1. Jumping Jacks 2. Jabs (Orthodox & Southpaw) 3. Straight 2s (Orthodox & Southpaw) 4. Alternating knees to elbows 5. Alternating High Kicks 6. Squats 💥 Do this before you hit a intense workout 🎼 Nipsey Hussle - Hussle & Motivate #TMC 🏁

