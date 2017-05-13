Manchester United: La desgarradora confesión del futbolista del Celta de Vigo que se falló un gol al último minuto 

El delantero del Celta de Vigo aún no se olvida la oportunidad perdida ante el Manchester United y compartió una emocionante carta.
La herida sigue abierta. John Guidetti tuvo en sus pies el pase a la gran final de la Europa League. Y es que el humilde Celta de Vigo estuvo a un gol de hacer historia en Inglaterra, pero el delantero sueco no pudo embocarla y fueron eliminados por Manchester United.
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Boca Juniors vs. River Plate EN VIVO ONLINE ESPN: superclásico Torneo Argentino [Hora y canal]
Han pasado más de 48 horas desde aquel jueves en Old Trafford y Guidetti aún no supera la oportunidad desperdiciada. Sueña con esa jugada, tiene pesadillas. El exjugador del Manchester City compartió una desgarradora carta en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
"Las últimas 48 horas han sido muy difíciles para mí. No puedo dejar de pensar en lo que podría haber sido. Pero así es la vida, así es el fútbol, a veces se gana, a veces se pierde. Duele, pero dicen que el tiempo lo cura todo, así que espero que sea cierto", escribió.
NO TE LO PIERDAS: Arsenal: Hinchas le pidieron a Arsene Wenger dejar el equipo de está manera peculiar
"También quiero decir que estoy muy orgulloso del equipo, de los aficionados y de mí mismo. Ha sido un fantástico viaje, no terminó como queríamos, pero dimos lo mejor de nosotros y nadie nos puede pedir más. También quiero felicitar al Manchester United por llegar a la final. ¡Les deseo lo mejor para la final! Todos lloramos, pero cuando las lágrimas se sequen seremos más fuertes Gracias por todo. THIS IS AFOUTEZA", agregó Guidetti.
The Last 48 hours have been very difficult for me. I can't stop thinking about what could have been... but that's life that's football, you win some you lose some. It hurts allot but they say time heals everything, so let's hope that's true. I also want to say that I am so proud of the team of the fans and also of my self. It has been a great journey, it did not end the way we wanted it to, but we gave it our very best and no one can ask for more. I also want to say congratulations to Manchester United for reaching the final. I wish them the very best for the final! We all cry but when the tears dry we get stronger!!! Gracias por todo!! THIS IS AFOUTEZA!!! #HALACELTA
EL DATO
John Guidetti llegó al Celta de Vigo en julio del 2015 procedente del Celtic de Escocia.