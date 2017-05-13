Manchester United: La desgarradora confesión del futbolista del Celta de Vigo que se falló un gol al último minuto 

El delantero del Celta de Vigo aún no se olvida la oportunidad perdida ante el Manchester United y compartió una emocionante carta.

John Guidetti no supera la oportunidad perdida ante Manchester United en la Europa League. Creditos : EFE

La herida sigue abierta. John Guidetti tuvo en sus pies el pase a la gran final de la Europa League. Y es que el humilde Celta de Vigo estuvo a un gol de hacer historia en Inglaterra, pero el delantero sueco no pudo embocarla y fueron eliminados por Manchester United.

TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Boca Juniors vs. River Plate EN VIVO ONLINE ESPN: superclásico Torneo Argentino [Hora y canal]

Han pasado más de 48 horas desde aquel jueves en Old Trafford y Guidetti aún no supera la oportunidad desperdiciada. Sueña con esa jugada, tiene pesadillas. El exjugador del Manchester City compartió una desgarradora carta en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.

"Las últimas 48 horas han sido muy difíciles para mí. No puedo dejar de pensar en lo que podría haber sido. Pero así es la vida, así es el fútbol, a veces se gana, a veces se pierde. Duele, pero dicen que el tiempo lo cura todo, así que espero que sea cierto", escribió.



NO TE LO PIERDAS: Arsenal: Hinchas le pidieron a Arsene Wenger dejar el equipo de está manera peculiar

"También quiero decir que estoy muy orgulloso del equipo, de los aficionados y de mí mismo. Ha sido un fantástico viaje, no terminó como queríamos, pero dimos lo mejor de nosotros y nadie nos puede pedir más. También quiero felicitar al Manchester United por llegar a la final. ¡Les deseo lo mejor para la final! Todos lloramos, pero cuando las lágrimas se sequen seremos más fuertes Gracias por todo. THIS IS AFOUTEZA", agregó Guidetti.

EL DATO

John Guidetti llegó al Celta de Vigo en julio del 2015 procedente del Celtic de Escocia.