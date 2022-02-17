0

Fútbol EN VIVO: Partidos de HOY, viernes 18 de febrero, y dónde ver GRATIS por TV

Conoce cada uno de los partidos que se vivirán hoy, viernes 18 de febrero, en las diferentes ligas del mundo como en España, Italia y Alemania.

Redacción Líbero
El balón sigue rodando a nivel internacional. Conoce la programación de los partidos de HOY, viernes 18 de febrero, donde que podrás disfrutar desde la comodidad de casa. Anota los horarios, canales de transmisión y dónde ver completamente GRATIS por internet cada cotejo de LaLiga Santander, Serie A, Bundesliga y más.

LaLiga

España tendrá un cotejo por LaLiga entre Elche y Rayo Vallecano.

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:00 horasElche vs Rayo VallecanoDIRECTV Sports Peru

Serie A Italia

Italia se prepara para presenciar el partidazo entre Juventus y Torino.

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
14:45 horasJuventus vs TorinoStar+, ESPN Peru

Bundesliga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
14:30 horasMainz 05 vs Bayer LeverkusenESPN2 Andina, Star+

Primeira Liga Portugal

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:15 horasBoavista vs BenficaGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play

Ligue 1 de Francia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:00 horasLille vs MetzStar+, Bet365

CONCACAF Champions League

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
17:30 horasCavaly vs New EnglandFacebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official

Primera División de Chile

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:00 horasO'Higgins vs HuachipatoEstadio TNT Sports
18:30 horasUnión Española vs EvertonEstadio TNT Sports

Primera A de Ecuador

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
19:00 horasEmelec vs MacaráGolTV Latinoamerica, Fanatiz USA

Primera División Paraguay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:15 horas12 de Octubre vs Sportivo AmelianoTigo Sports Paraguay
18:30 horasResistencia vs Nacional AsunciónTigo Sports Paraguay

Primera División Uruguay

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
18:00 horasCerro Largo vs Plaza ColoniaGOLTV Play, VTV+

Liga MX

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
20:00 horasPuebla vs MonterreyfuboTV, TUDN USA, Azteca 7
22:00 horasJuárez vs Santos LagunaDIRECTV Sports Peru
22:06 horasTijuana vs NecaxaESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+

Los horarios están con la zona horaria del Perú.

