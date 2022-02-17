Fútbol EN VIVO: Partidos de HOY, viernes 18 de febrero, y dónde ver GRATIS por TV

El balón sigue rodando a nivel internacional. Conoce la programación de los partidos de HOY, viernes 18 de febrero, donde que podrás disfrutar desde la comodidad de casa. Anota los horarios, canales de transmisión y dónde ver completamente GRATIS por internet cada cotejo de LaLiga Santander, Serie A, Bundesliga y más.
LaLiga
España tendrá un cotejo por LaLiga entre Elche y Rayo Vallecano.
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00 horas
|Elche vs Rayo Vallecano
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
Serie A Italia
Italia se prepara para presenciar el partidazo entre Juventus y Torino.
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:45 horas
|Juventus vs Torino
|Star+, ESPN Peru
Bundesliga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:30 horas
|Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
|ESPN2 Andina, Star+
Primeira Liga Portugal
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:15 horas
|Boavista vs Benfica
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
Ligue 1 de Francia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00 horas
|Lille vs Metz
|Star+, Bet365
CONCACAF Champions League
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|17:30 horas
|Cavaly vs New England
|Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official
Primera División de Chile
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00 horas
|O'Higgins vs Huachipato
|Estadio TNT Sports
|18:30 horas
|Unión Española vs Everton
|Estadio TNT Sports
Primera A de Ecuador
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|19:00 horas
|Emelec vs Macará
|GolTV Latinoamerica, Fanatiz USA
Primera División Paraguay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:15 horas
|12 de Octubre vs Sportivo Ameliano
|Tigo Sports Paraguay
|18:30 horas
|Resistencia vs Nacional Asunción
|Tigo Sports Paraguay
Primera División Uruguay
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:00 horas
|Cerro Largo vs Plaza Colonia
|GOLTV Play, VTV+
Liga MX
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|20:00 horas
|Puebla vs Monterrey
|fuboTV, TUDN USA, Azteca 7
|22:00 horas
|Juárez vs Santos Laguna
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
|22:06 horas
|Tijuana vs Necaxa
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+
Los horarios están con la zona horaria del Perú.