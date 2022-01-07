0
Vélez vs Unión EN VIVO ONLINE HOY

EN VIVO: Partidos de HOY sábado 8, programación y dónde ver transmisión GRATIS

Encuentra el fixture EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO con los partidos de HOY, sábado 8 de enero. Canales TV y horarios de los encuentros más intensos del día.

VER partidos de HOY fútbol en vivo por internet GRATIS vive los encuentros más importantes programado para este sábado 8 de enero. Sigue aquí el calendario y fixture de cada Liga y los canales de transmisión.

LaLiga de España

Hoy juega el Real Madrid y Barcelona ante Valencia y Granada de Luis Abram, respectivamente.

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
8:00 horasLevante vs MallorcaESPN2, Star+
10:15 horasReal Sociedad vs Celta de VigoDIRECTV Sports
12:30 horasGranada vs BarcelonaDIRECTV Sports
15:00 horasReal Madrid vs ValenciaStar+, ESPN Peru

Bundesliga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:30 horasHoffenheim vs AugsburgStar+, Sky Sport
9:30 horasRB Leipzig vs Mainz 05Star+, ESPN3
9:30 horasGreuther Fürth vs StuttgartStar+, Sky Sport
9:30 horasFreiburg vs Arminia BielefeldStar+, Sky Sport
9:30 horasBayer Leverkusen vs Union BerlinStar+, ESPN Peru
12:30 horasEintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia DortmundStar+, Sky Sport

Primeira Liga de Portugal

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
10:30 horasVizela vs MoreirenseSport TV4
13:00 horasEstoril vs PortoGolTV, DAZN
15:30 horasBoavista vs TondelaGolTV, FOX Sports 1

Ligue 1 de Francia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:00 horasLens vs RennesStar+

FA Cup de Inglaterra

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:15 horasMansfield Town vs MiddlesbroughNova Sport
7:30 horasBristol City vs FulhamSportKlub 1
7:30 horasBurnley vs HuddersfieldSport 2
7:30 horasCoventry City vs Derby CountySport TV2
7:30 horasHartlepool United vs BlackpoolViaplay Denmark
7:45 horasMillwall vs Crystal PalaceESPN Brasil, GUIGO
10:00 horasBarnsley vs BarrowViaplay Denmark
10:00 horasPort Vale vs BrentfordViaplay Denmark
10:00 horasLeicester City vs WatfordESPN Brasil, GUIGO
10:00 horasBoreham Wood vs AFC WimbledonViaplay Denmark
10:00 horasKidderminster Harriers vs ReadingViaplay Denmark
10:00 horasWigan Athletic vs Blackburn RoversViaplay Denmark
10:00 horasNewcastle United vs Cambridge UnitedSport TV3
10:00 horasPeterborough United vs Bristol RoversViaplay Denmark
10:00 horasQueens Park Rangers vs Rotherham UnitedViaplay Denmark
10:00 horasWest Bromwich vs BrightonSport 2
12:30 horasHull City vs EvertonESPN (Brasil), FOX Sports 1
12:30 horasChelsea vs ChesterfieldStar+, ESPN Peru
12:30 horasSwansea City vs SouthamptonBBC Sport Web
12:30 horasBirmingham City vs Plymouth ArgyleViaplay Denmark
12:45 horasYeovil Town vs AFC BournemouthBBC Red Button

Liga MX de México

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
18:06 horasMonterrey vs QuerétaroFox Sports 1, fuboTV
20:00 horasSantos Laguna vs Tigres UANLFox Sports 1, fuboTV
22:00 horasCruz Azul vs TijuanaDIRECTV Sports Peru

Saudi Arabia - Pro League

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
6:50 horasDhamk vs Al NassrSPL
8:45 horasAl Fateh vs Al RaedSPL
9:00 horasAl Shabab vs AbhaSPL
