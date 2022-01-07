- Hoy:
EN VIVO: Partidos de HOY sábado 8, programación y dónde ver transmisión GRATIS
Encuentra el fixture EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO con los partidos de HOY, sábado 8 de enero. Canales TV y horarios de los encuentros más intensos del día.
VER partidos de HOY fútbol en vivo por internet GRATIS vive los encuentros más importantes programado para este sábado 8 de enero. Sigue aquí el calendario y fixture de cada Liga y los canales de transmisión.
LaLiga de España
Hoy juega el Real Madrid y Barcelona ante Valencia y Granada de Luis Abram, respectivamente.
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00 horas
|Levante vs Mallorca
|ESPN2, Star+
|10:15 horas
|Real Sociedad vs Celta de Vigo
|DIRECTV Sports
|12:30 horas
|Granada vs Barcelona
|DIRECTV Sports
|15:00 horas
|Real Madrid vs Valencia
|Star+, ESPN Peru
Bundesliga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30 horas
|Hoffenheim vs Augsburg
|Star+, Sky Sport
|9:30 horas
|RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05
|Star+, ESPN3
|9:30 horas
|Greuther Fürth vs Stuttgart
|Star+, Sky Sport
|9:30 horas
|Freiburg vs Arminia Bielefeld
|Star+, Sky Sport
|9:30 horas
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin
|Star+, ESPN Peru
|12:30 horas
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund
|Star+, Sky Sport
Primeira Liga de Portugal
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:30 horas
|Vizela vs Moreirense
|Sport TV4
|13:00 horas
|Estoril vs Porto
|GolTV, DAZN
|15:30 horas
|Boavista vs Tondela
|GolTV, FOX Sports 1
Ligue 1 de Francia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00 horas
|Lens vs Rennes
|Star+
FA Cup de Inglaterra
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:15 horas
|Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough
|Nova Sport
|7:30 horas
|Bristol City vs Fulham
|SportKlub 1
|7:30 horas
|Burnley vs Huddersfield
|Sport 2
|7:30 horas
|Coventry City vs Derby County
|Sport TV2
|7:30 horas
|Hartlepool United vs Blackpool
|Viaplay Denmark
|7:45 horas
|Millwall vs Crystal Palace
|ESPN Brasil, GUIGO
|10:00 horas
|Barnsley vs Barrow
|Viaplay Denmark
|10:00 horas
|Port Vale vs Brentford
|Viaplay Denmark
|10:00 horas
|Leicester City vs Watford
|ESPN Brasil, GUIGO
|10:00 horas
|Boreham Wood vs AFC Wimbledon
|Viaplay Denmark
|10:00 horas
|Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading
|Viaplay Denmark
|10:00 horas
|Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers
|Viaplay Denmark
|10:00 horas
|Newcastle United vs Cambridge United
|Sport TV3
|10:00 horas
|Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers
|Viaplay Denmark
|10:00 horas
|Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United
|Viaplay Denmark
|10:00 horas
|West Bromwich vs Brighton
|Sport 2
|12:30 horas
|Hull City vs Everton
|ESPN (Brasil), FOX Sports 1
|12:30 horas
|Chelsea vs Chesterfield
|Star+, ESPN Peru
|12:30 horas
|Swansea City vs Southampton
|BBC Sport Web
|12:30 horas
|Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle
|Viaplay Denmark
|12:45 horas
|Yeovil Town vs AFC Bournemouth
|BBC Red Button
Liga MX de México
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:06 horas
|Monterrey vs Querétaro
|Fox Sports 1, fuboTV
|20:00 horas
|Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL
|Fox Sports 1, fuboTV
|22:00 horas
|Cruz Azul vs Tijuana
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
Saudi Arabia - Pro League
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|6:50 horas
|Dhamk vs Al Nassr
|SPL
|8:45 horas
|Al Fateh vs Al Raed
|SPL
|9:00 horas
|Al Shabab vs Abha
|SPL