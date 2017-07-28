James Rodríguez y la mujer que habría provocado el fin de su matrimonio con Daniela Ospina [FOTOS]

Daniela Ospina hizo oficial el fin de la relación con James Rodríguez el último jueves con un comunicado. Todo apunta a que la causante fue una hermosa modelo rusa.
Luego Daniela Ospina confirmara el fin de su relación con James Rodríguez, se especula que la razón de la ruptura habría sido una infidelidad del hoy futbolista del Bayern Múnich con una despampanante modelo.
La revista Balón Rosa asegura que el crack se involucró sentimentalmente con Helga Lovekaty, una modelo rusa que el futbolista contactó a través de sus redes sociales al enterarse que era su admiradora.
La aventura del capitán de la Selección de Colombia con la eslava habría puesto fin al matrimonio de seis años y medio.
A continuación las mejores fotos de Helga Lovekaty:
