Esports

StarCraft: iNcontrol fallece a la edad de 33 años

El ex jugador y analista de Starcraft había dedicado gran parte de su carrera a potenciar la escena competitiva del conocido esport.

INcontrol era co-host de un conocido podcast llamado State of the Game. | Foto: madsc2 blogspot

22 Jul 2019 | 12:30 h

Geoff Robinson, mejor conocido dentro de la escena competitiva de StarCraft falleció a la edad de 33 años el pasado domingo 21 en circunstancias que no han sido compartidas con el público en general.

Mediante la cuenta oficial del analista, se hizo oficial el anunció del fallecimiento.

PUEDES VER:Dota 2: llega primer item Persona para Invoker con forma de niño

Robinson empezó su carrera en el año 2010-11, anteriormente ya había probado éxito con Brood War, pero fue con StarCraft 2 que se hizo conocido a nivel global, no solo por su carrera como jugador, incluso lideró a la organización norteamericana de Evil Geniuses, si no también por sus distintas participaciones como analista , llegando a estar presente en importantes torneos de la escena competitiva, tales como 2019 WCS Winter Europe and Americas o 2018 WCS Global Finals.

Mediante sus cuentas personales, diferentes conocidos y fanáticos del analista han manifestado sus condolencias con la familia y han lamentado el temprano fallecimiento de Geoff.

PUEDES VER: Esports: Wiz Khalifa ingresa de la mano de Pittsburg Knights

La familia aún no ha declarado nada adicional a la información que es de conocimiento público, lo que si han pedido es que si desean honrar de alguna forma la memoria de Robinson pueden hacerlo apoyando a la asociación SoCal Bulldog Rescue la cual rescata a perros de la raza Bulldog en estado crítico en el estado de California del Sur. No te olvides de seguir la fanpage de Líbero esports para enterarte las últimas noticias de Dota 2CSGOLoL y otros juegos.

Te puede interesar

Noticias relacionadas

LO MÁS VISTO

RESULTADOS

GANA CON LÍBERO