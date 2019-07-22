StarCraft: iNcontrol fallece a la edad de 33 años

Geoff Robinson, mejor conocido dentro de la escena competitiva de StarCraft falleció a la edad de 33 años el pasado domingo 21 en circunstancias que no han sido compartidas con el público en general.

Mediante la cuenta oficial del analista, se hizo oficial el anunció del fallecimiento.

With immense grief, we announce Geoff’s unexpected passing due to sudden illness Saturday. We ask privacy as his family works to understand what happened and make arrangements. To honor Geoff or offer comfort to his family, we suggest donations to @SoCalBulldog, which he loved. — Geoff Robinson (@iNcontroLTV) July 22, 2019

Geoff is deeply loved across many communities and we’re all working to make sure his affairs are in order as he’d want. BARRISTAN is safe in the care of friends, and family will share words of remembrance when they are ready. Let’s live today in his example of love and laughter — Geoff Robinson (@iNcontroLTV) July 22, 2019

Robinson empezó su carrera en el año 2010-11, anteriormente ya había probado éxito con Brood War, pero fue con StarCraft 2 que se hizo conocido a nivel global, no solo por su carrera como jugador, incluso lideró a la organización norteamericana de Evil Geniuses, si no también por sus distintas participaciones como analista , llegando a estar presente en importantes torneos de la escena competitiva, tales como 2019 WCS Winter Europe and Americas o 2018 WCS Global Finals.

Mediante sus cuentas personales, diferentes conocidos y fanáticos del analista han manifestado sus condolencias con la familia y han lamentado el temprano fallecimiento de Geoff.

When I first joined EG me and Geoff were both stubborn and young. After we both left EG we grew closer and supported each other mutually, talked, and confided in one another. You will be missed brother.https://t.co/PQCA5LDpK4 — Chris ‘HuK’ Loranger (@LorangerChris) July 22, 2019

Geoff was an absolute pillar of StarCraft and dearly loved by many. His passion was inspiring to witness. I'm struggling to wrap my head around this.



Thank you for everything you have given us. My sincere condolences to all your loved ones. https://t.co/NUv40gn3oc — Victor Goossens (@LiquidNazgul) July 22, 2019

We weren’t close, but Geoff was one of the funniest people to ever grace an esports broadcast. He was always friendly whenever our paths crossed and I enjoyed our occasional Warhammer chats. Rest in peace, friend. Gaming has lost one of its all-time greats. https://t.co/PDwggFCxLw — erik lonnquist (@ggDoA) July 22, 2019

La familia aún no ha declarado nada adicional a la información que es de conocimiento público, lo que si han pedido es que si desean honrar de alguna forma la memoria de Robinson pueden hacerlo apoyando a la asociación SoCal Bulldog Rescue la cual rescata a perros de la raza Bulldog en estado crítico en el estado de California del Sur.