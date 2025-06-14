- Hoy:
- Partidos de hoy
- Alianza Lima vs Sport Huancayo
- Al Ahly vs Inter Miami
- Melgar vs Sport Boys
- Universitario
- Christian Cueva
- selección peruana
- Tabla Liga 1
- ONP
Frases y chistes para el Día del Padre 2025 en Estados Unidos: harán reír a carcajadas a tu familia este 15 de junio
Haz que el Día del Padre 2025 sea especial y divertido: sorprende a papá con chistes y frases que llenen de alegría y risas a toda la familia.
El Día del Padre 2025 en Estados Unidos está a la vuelta de la esquina, y es la ocasión perfecta para festejar en familia con alegría y buen humor. Este 15 de junio, aprovecha para disfrutar momentos llenos de risas y crear recuerdos inolvidables con frases y chistes que seguramente sacarán más de una carcajada.
PUEDES VER: Haz reír a papá con los mejores memes por el Día del Padre 2025: imágenes para compartir en redes sociales
Frases bonitas y graciosas para el Día del Padre 2025 en español
- Papá, gracias por enseñarme que un buen "chiste de papá" es siempre mejor que un mal día. ¡Feliz Día del Padre!
- Mi papá es mi héroe… y mi cajero automático personal en caso de emergencia. ¡Te quiero, papá!
- Dicen que los padres son los que nos guían. El mío me guió directamente a la nevera para un refrigerio a medianoche. ¡Gracias por tanto, papá!
- Papá, gracias por no rendirte conmigo, incluso cuando yo parecía un proyecto fallido. ¡Feliz día!
- Un padre es alguien que te levanta cuando te caes, pero sobre todo, el que te hace cosquillas hasta que te olvidas de que te caíste.
- Mi papá tiene un superpoder: siempre sabe dónde están las cosas que yo no encuentro. ¡Y eso que están justo delante de mis narices!
- Detrás de cada gran hijo, hay un padre que pensó que estaba arruinando su vida. ¡Gracias por aguantarme, papá!
- Gracias, papá, por ser mi primer y mejor maestro de "chistes malos". ¡El legado continúa!
- Papá, contigo aprendí que el amor incondicional viene con la advertencia: "no toques mi termostato".
- Feliz Día al hombre que me enseñó que la mejor forma de resolver un problema es sentarse y esperar que alguien más lo haga. ¡Bromeo… o no!
- Papá, eres mi GPS favorito: siempre me indicas el camino correcto, aunque a veces te equivoques de calle.
- Un brindis por el padre que siempre me dijo: "Si vas a hacer algo, hazlo bien… o no lo hagas en absoluto". Y luego lo hizo por mí.
- Gracias, papá, por esa sabiduría inestimable que solo tú posees: "Si no está roto, no lo arregles… pero si lo está, llámame".
Chistes cortos para papá en español
- ¿Cuál es el colmo de un padre? Que sus hijos no le hagan caso ni cuando ronca.
- ¿Qué le dice un padre a su hijo cuando está triste? "No te desanimes, ¡al menos tienes a tu padre para animarte!"
- ¿Qué es lo primero que hace un padre cuando se levanta? ¡Desayuno… si no lo hiciste tú!
- ¿Por qué los padres son buenos detectives? Porque siempre encuentran lo que perdiste, aunque esté frente a tus ojos.
- ¿Qué le dice un padre a sus hijos antes de salir? "¡Pórtense bien, que no soy su banco!"
- ¿Cuál es el superhéroe favorito de un padre? El que paga las facturas.
- Mi padre dice que soy tan bueno en los videojuegos que podría ser profesional. Luego me recuerda que tengo que lavar los platos.
- ¿Qué le regalas a un papá que lo tiene todo? Una siesta sin interrupciones.
- Mi papá es tan bueno con los números que sabe exactamente cuánto debo pagarle.
Sweet and funny phrases for Father’s Day 2025
- Dad, thanks for teaching me that a good "dad joke" is always better than a bad day. Happy Father's Day!
- My dad is my hero… and my personal ATM in an emergency. I love you, Dad!
- They say fathers are the ones who guide us. Mine guided me directly to the fridge for a midnight snack. Thanks for everything, Dad!
- Dad, thank you for not giving up on me, even when I seemed like a failed project. Happy Father's Day!
- A father is someone who picks you up when you fall, but above all, the one who tickles you until you forget you fell.
- My dad has a superpower: he always knows where things are that I can't find. And they're right in front of my nose!
- Behind every great child is a father who thought he was ruining their life. Thanks for putting up with me, Dad!
- Dad, your patience is legendary, especially when you try to explain how something technical works to me. Happy Day!
- Thank you, Dad, for being my first and best "bad joke" teacher. The legacy continues!
- Dad, with you I learned that unconditional love comes with the warning: "don't touch my thermostat."
- Happy Day to the man who taught me that the best way to solve a problem is to sit back and wait for someone else to do it. Just kidding… or not!
- Dad, you are my favorite GPS: you always show me the right way, even if you sometimes take the wrong street.
- A toast to the father who always told me: "If you're going to do something, do it well… or don't do it at all." And then he did it for me.
- Thank you, Dad, for that invaluable wisdom that only you possess: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it… but if it is, call me."
Short jokes for dad for Father’s Day 2025
- Why did the dad cry while golfing on Father's Day? He was going through a rough patch.
- Why was Dad staring at the orange juice at Father's Day brunch? Because it said "concentrate."
- Why did the dad bring a pencil to his Father's Day dinner? Because he wanted to draw some attention.
- What's a dad's favorite kind of music on Father's Day? Pop music, of course.
- What did Dad say when he opened a Father's Day gift and saw a tie? "I'm knot surprised."
- What did Dad do when he dropped his burger on Father's Day? He flipped out.
- Why did the dad bring a ruler to the cookout? Because he wanted to measure up to the grill master title.
- Why did the dad sit on the clock on Father's Day? He wanted to be on time.
- 1
¡Malas noticias, inmigrantes en California! Esta ley congelaría sus accesos a atención médica en el estado santuario
- 2
Alivio para los inmigrantes: las represiones migratorias lideradas por ICE no afectarán a estos grupos, según Donald Trump
- 3
El impactante mensaje de Donald Trump a raíz de su cumpleaños número 79 y desfile militar en EE. UU.
Notas Recomendadas
Ofertas
Cineplanet
CINEPLANET: 2 entradas 2D + 2 bebidas grandes + Pop corn gigante. Lunes a Domingo
PRECIOS/ 52.90
Cinemark
CINEMARK: Entrada 2D - opción a combo (Validación ONLINE o mostrando tu celular)
PRECIOS/ 10.90
Cinemark
CINEMARK: 2 Entradas + 2 gaseosas + cancha mediana o grande según elijas (validación ONLINE o física)
PRECIOS/ 40.90
La Bistecca
ALMUERZO O CENA BUFFET + Postre + 1 Ice tea de Hierba luisa en sus 4 LOCALES
PRECIOS/ 85.90