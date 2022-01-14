0

Partidos de HOY EN VIVO: programación, dónde ver fútbol GRATIS y resultado

Revias la agenda con los partidos de hoy más importante, programados para el sábado 14 de enero. Aquí los horarios y canales de transmisión de cada encuentro.

Sandra Morales
Partidos de hoy en vivo, sábado 15 de enero: horarios, TV y dónde ver gratis por internet
Partidos de hoy en vivo, sábado 15 de enero: horarios, TV y dónde ver gratis por internet | LIBERO
VER AQUÍ los Partidos de HOY y fútbol online gratis programado en nuestra agenda deportiva para este sábado 15 de enero del 2022. Hoy tenemos una gran cantidad de compromisos, pero aquí te dejamos los más importantes del día que no puedes dejar de verlos.

Habrá acción en las principales ligas de Europa y también tendremos interesantes partidos en la apasionante Copa Africana de Naciones.

Premier League

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:30 horasManchester City 1-0 ChelseaStar+, ESPN Peru
10:00 horasNorwich City 2-1 EvertonStar+, ESPN Peru
10:00 horasNewcastle 1-1 WatfordStar+, NUFC TV
10:00 horasWolverhampton 3-1 SouthamptonStar+, Sport TV2,
12:30 horasAston Villa 2-2 Manchester UnitedStar+, ESPN Peru

Serie A

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:00 horasSampdoria 1-2 TorinoESPN2 Andina, Star+
12:00 horasSalernitana 0-3 LazioStar+, Bet365
14:45 horasJuventus vs UdineseESPN2 Andina, Star+

Bundesliga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:30 horasMainz 05 1-0 BochumStar+
9:30 horasStuttgart 0-2 RB LeipzigStar+
9:30 horasWolfsburg 0-0 Hertha BSCStar+
9:30 horasKöln 0-4 Bayern MünchenStar+
9:30 horasUnion Berlin 2-1 HoffenheimStar+
12:30 horasBorussia M'gladbach 1-2 Bayer LeverkusenStar+

Ligue 1 - Francia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
11:00 horasSaint-Étienne 1-2 LensStar+
15:00 horasPSG vs BrestStar+, ESPN Peru

Copa Africana de Naciones

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
11:00 horasNigeria 3-1 SudanESPN2 Andina, Star
14:00 horasGuinea-Bissau 0-1 EgiptoStar+, YouTube

Torneo de Verano 2022

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
19:00 horasIndependiente vs San LorenzoStar+, Fox Sports Premium Argentina

Eredivisie Holanda

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
12:45 horasNEC 0-0 HeraclesESPN 2, Watch ESPN
14:00 horasFeyenoord 0-1 VitesseStar+
14:00 horasTwente 2-0 HeerenveenESPN 3, Watch ESPN
15:00 horasGo Ahead Eagles vs RKC WaalwijkESPN 2, Watch ESPN

Primeira Liga Portugal

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
10:30 horasBoavista 1-1 Gil VicenteGolTV, GOLTV Play
13:00 horasBenfica 1-1 MoreirenseGolTV, GOLTV Play
13:00 horasSporting Braga 0-1 MarítimoGolTV, GOLTV Play

Copa del Rey

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
10:00 horasMallorca 2-1 EspanyolDIRECTV Sports Peru
12:30 horasGirona 1-2 Rayo VallecanoDIRECTV Sports Peru
12:30 horasSporting Gijón 0 (2) - (4) 0 CádizDIRECTV Sports Peru
15:30 horasReal Betis vs SevillaDIRECTV Sports Peru

