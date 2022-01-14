0
Partidos de HOY EN VIVO: programación, dónde ver fútbol GRATIS y resultado
Revias la agenda con los partidos de hoy más importante, programados para el sábado 14 de enero. Aquí los horarios y canales de transmisión de cada encuentro.
VER AQUÍ los Partidos de HOY y fútbol online gratis programado en nuestra agenda deportiva para este sábado 15 de enero del 2022. Hoy tenemos una gran cantidad de compromisos, pero aquí te dejamos los más importantes del día que no puedes dejar de verlos.
Habrá acción en las principales ligas de Europa y también tendremos interesantes partidos en la apasionante Copa Africana de Naciones.
Premier League
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:30 horas
|Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea
|Star+, ESPN Peru
|10:00 horas
|Norwich City 2-1 Everton
|Star+, ESPN Peru
|10:00 horas
|Newcastle 1-1 Watford
|Star+, NUFC TV
|10:00 horas
|Wolverhampton 3-1 Southampton
|Star+, Sport TV2,
|12:30 horas
|Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United
|Star+, ESPN Peru
Serie A
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:00 horas
|Sampdoria 1-2 Torino
|ESPN2 Andina, Star+
|12:00 horas
|Salernitana 0-3 Lazio
|Star+, Bet365
|14:45 horas
|Juventus vs Udinese
|ESPN2 Andina, Star+
Bundesliga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30 horas
|Mainz 05 1-0 Bochum
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Stuttgart 0-2 RB Leipzig
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Wolfsburg 0-0 Hertha BSC
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Köln 0-4 Bayern München
|Star+
|9:30 horas
|Union Berlin 2-1 Hoffenheim
|Star+
|12:30 horas
|Borussia M'gladbach 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen
|Star+
Ligue 1 - Francia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:00 horas
|Saint-Étienne 1-2 Lens
|Star+
|15:00 horas
|PSG vs Brest
|Star+, ESPN Peru
Copa Africana de Naciones
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:00 horas
|Nigeria 3-1 Sudan
|ESPN2 Andina, Star
|14:00 horas
|Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egipto
|Star+, YouTube
Torneo de Verano 2022
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|19:00 horas
|Independiente vs San Lorenzo
|Star+, Fox Sports Premium Argentina
Eredivisie Holanda
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|12:45 horas
|NEC 0-0 Heracles
|ESPN 2, Watch ESPN
|14:00 horas
|Feyenoord 0-1 Vitesse
|Star+
|14:00 horas
|Twente 2-0 Heerenveen
|ESPN 3, Watch ESPN
|15:00 horas
|Go Ahead Eagles vs RKC Waalwijk
|ESPN 2, Watch ESPN
Primeira Liga Portugal
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:30 horas
|Boavista 1-1 Gil Vicente
|GolTV, GOLTV Play
|13:00 horas
|Benfica 1-1 Moreirense
|GolTV, GOLTV Play
|13:00 horas
|Sporting Braga 0-1 Marítimo
|GolTV, GOLTV Play
Copa del Rey
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:00 horas
|Mallorca 2-1 Espanyol
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
|12:30 horas
|Girona 1-2 Rayo Vallecano
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
|12:30 horas
|Sporting Gijón 0 (2) - (4) 0 Cádiz
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
|15:30 horas
|Real Betis vs Sevilla
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
