MTV VIDEO Music Awards 2020 EN VIVO: Conoce cómo, cuándo y dónde ver el festival musical

29 Ago 2020 | 16:5 h
MTV VIDEO Music Awards 2020 EN VIVO se celebrará este domingo 30 de agosto desde los cinco distritos de Nueva York (Estados Unidos): Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, el Bronx y Staten Island. En un principio se iba a realizar en el Brooklyn Center, pero como medida de prevención se decidió por las presentaciones al aire libre. A continuación, te brindaremos toda la información para disfrutar el evento.
¿Qué artistas se presentan en vivo en los MTV Video Music Awards 2020?
Lady Gaga, Maluma, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, CNCO, Doja Cat, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus y The Black Eyed Peas y BTS son los artistas principales que se presentarán en la gala.
¿Qué canal es MTV en Latinoamérica y Estados Unidos?
- Argentina: Canal 264 (SD/HD)
- Colombia: Canal 651 (Claro TV)
- Bolivia: Canal 538 (Tigo)
- El Salvador: Canal 563
- Chile: Canal 158 (SD) y Canal 658 (HD) (Claro TV)
- Colombia: Canal 151 (SD) y Canal 170 (HD) (Claro TV)
- Ecuador: Canal 302 (SD)
- México: Canal 151 (Star TV)
- Venezuela: Canal 350 (Inter Satelital)
- República Dominicana: Canal 253 (SD) y Canal 1253 (HD) (IPTV)
- Uruguay: Canal 264 (SD/HD)
- Estados Unidos: 70 (Sky)
Premios MTV VIDEO Music Awards : horarios en el mundo
|País
|Hora
|Perú
|5 p. m.
|Ecuador
|5 p. m.
|Colombia
|5 p. m.
|México
|5 p. m.
|Chile
|6 p. m.
|Argentina
|6 p. m.
|Uruguay
|6 p. m.
|Bolivia
|6 p. m.
|Estados Unidos (New York)
|6 p. m.
|España (31 de agosto)
|12 a. m.
¿Cuándo, dónde y cómo votar en la web de los MTV VMA 2020?
Si deseas votar, aún está a tiempo, pues solo debes acceder a para elegir tu favorito de las 21 categorías www.mtv.com/vma/vote/. En esta página aparecerán fotos y nombres de los artistas.
¿Dónde ver transmisión streaming de los MTV VMA 2020?
Los MTV Music Awards 2020 se trasmitirán en los canales de MTV, la página web de MTV y el aplicativo del mismo, MTV Play. Además, podrás seguir las incidencias por Líbero.pe
¿Qué canal transmitirá los Premios MTV VMAs 2020 EN VIVO?
En Perú, puedes ver MTV por Movistar TV en sus canales 602 y 760 (HD), mientras que MTV Latino está disponible en el canal 264 por Direc TV
MTV Video Music Awards 2020 EN VIVO: canales de transmisión
- Movistar: 602
- DirecTV: 264
- Dish Network: Canal 260
- Sky: Canal 70
- Megacable: Canal 606 (SD)
- Axtel: Canal 685
¿Quiénes son los nominados en el MTV Video Music Awards 2020'
Vídeo del año
- Billie Eilish – “Everything i wanted”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Artista del año
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Canción del Año
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Post Malone – “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Mejor colaboración
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Mejor Artista emergente (Push)
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- YUNGBLUD
Mejor canción de Pop
- BTS – “On”
- Halsey – “You should be sad”
- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Mejor canción de Hip-hop
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Mejor canción de Rock
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Coldplay – “Orphans”
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
- The Killers – “Caution”
Mejor canción Alternativa
- The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
- Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Mejor canción Latina
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
- J Balvin – “Amarillo”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que Pena”
Mejor canción de R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor canción de K-Pop
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
- BTS – “On”
- EXO – “Obsession”
- Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
- Red Velvet – “Psycho”
Mejor vídeo
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
Mejor vídeo desde Casa
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
- Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Drake – “Toosie Slide”
- John Legend – “Bigger Love”
- Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Mejor presentación de Cuarentena
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Mejor dirección
- Billie Eilish – “xanny”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor cinematografía
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor dirección de arte
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Mejores efectos Visuales
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Mejor coreografía
- BTS – “On”
- CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Normani – “Motivation”
Mejor edición
- Halsey – “Graveyard”
- James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
- Rosalía – “A Paleí”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
¿Qué canal es MTV en España?
Por Movistar + en la dial 24, otra alternativa es Vodafane TV por el canal 153 y también puedes disfrutar PTV Telecom por el 74.
