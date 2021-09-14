- Hoy:
- Horóscopo
- Partidos de hoy
- Selección Peruana
- Tabla Eliminatorias
- Fichajes Alianza Lima
- Fichajes Universitario
- Fichajes Sporting Cristal
- Paolo Guerrero
Premios Emmy 2021: hora y canal para ver la ceremonia en vivo
A continuación, conoce toda la información acerca de los Premios Emmy 2021 que se celebrarán este domingo.Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
Los Premios Emmy 2021 se celebrarán este domingo 19 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles en Estados Unidos. En esta ceremonia, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión galardonará a las producciones, actores, actrices y productores más resaltantes de la pantalla chica en este año.
Asimismo, el conductor de la ceremonia será el cómico estadounidense Cedric Antonio Kyles o mejor conocido como Cedric the Entertainer. Él promete una velada amena para que los asistentes y el público televidente se puedan divertir.
Además, The Crown y The Mandalorian se convirtieron en las series más nominadas. Cada exitosa producción cuenta con 24 menciones. Las siguen WandaVision (23 categorías), El cuento de la criada (21 categorías), Gambito de Dama (18 categorías) y Lovecraft Country (18 categorías).
En ese contexto, conoce, a continuación, toda la información sobre los Premios Emmy 2021 como hora y canal de transmisión. Sigue leyendo la siguiente nota.
Premios Emmy: horario
Te presentamos los horarios del evento, según tu ubicación
- México, Perú y Colombia: 7 p.m.
- Estados Unidos: 8 p.m. (hora del Este) 5:00 p.m. (tiempo del Pacífico)
- Chile y Argentina: 9 p.m.
- Venezuela: 8 p.m.
- España: 2 a.m. (20 de setiembre)
Cómo y dónde ver Premios Emmy en México
La ceremonia será transmitida en TNT para toda Latinoamérica
- Megacable: Canal 410 (SD) y 1410 (HD)
- Total Play: Canal 435 Izzi: Canal 610 (SD) y Canal 912 (HD)
- Star TV: Canal 415 Dish: Canal 370 (SD) y Canal 870 (HD)
- Sky: Canal 415 (SD) y Canal 1415 (HD)
Dónde ver TNT ONLINE
- Movistar TV (Perú): Canal 595 (SD) y Canal 870 (HD).
- Claro TV (Perú): Canal 53 (SD) y Canal 1504 (HD).
- DirecTV (Perú): Canal 502 (SD/HD) y Canal 1502 (HD).
- TuVes HD (Chile): Canal 243 (SD) y Canal 131 (HD).
- Entel TV HD (Chile): Canal 109 (HD)
- VTR (Chile): Canal 56 (SD) y Canal 781 (HD).
- Vivo TV (Brasil): Canal 657 (SD) y Canal 892 (HD).
- GTD Manquehue/Telsur (Chile): Canal 251 (SD) y Canal 890 (HD).
- Movistar TV (Chile): Canal 595 (SD) y Canal 870 (HD).
- DirecTV (Colombia): Canal 502 (SD/HD) y Canal 1502 (HD).
- Movistar TV (Colombia): Canal 601 (SD) y Canal 870 (HD).
- Cablevisión (Argentina): Canal 46 (Analógico) y Canal 306 (Digital/HD).
- DirecTV (Argentina): Canal 502 (SD/HD) y Canal 1502 (HD).
- Dibox (Argentina): Canal 203 (SD) y Canal 658 (HD).
- Movistar TV (Argentina): Canal 305 (HD).
- Cablevisión Flow (Argentina): Canal 306 (HD).
- Claro TV (Argentina): Canal 309.
- Cabletica (Costa Rica): Canal 40 y Canal 747 (HD).
- Movistar TV (Costa Rica): Canal 170 (SD) y Canal 234 (HD).
- Movistar+ (España): Dial 15.
- Vodafone TV (España): Dial 30.
- Orange TV (España): Dial 11.
Premios Emmy: nominados y categorías
A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de nominados para los Premios Emmy. ¿Tienes a tu favorito?
Mejor actriz principal en serie cómica
- Aidy Bryant - Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco - The Fligh Attendant
- Allison Janney - Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Blackish
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Mejor actor principal en serie cómica
- Anthony Anderson - Blackish
- Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy - Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson - Kenan
Mejor serie cómica
- Blackish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
Mejor actor en serie de antología, serie limitada o película para TV
- Paul Bettany - WandaVision
- Hugh Grant - The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor - Hanston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
- Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton
Mejor actriz en serie de antología, limitada o película para TV
- Michaela Cole - I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit
- Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
- Olivia Colman- The Crown
- Emma Corrin - The Crown
- Elizabeth Moss- The Handmaid’s Tale
- MJ Rodríguez - Pose
- Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Sterling K. Brown - This is Us
- Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor - The Crown
- Regé-Jean-Page - Bridgerton
- Billy Porter - Pose
- Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Mejor serie de drama
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This is Us
Mejor programa de competencias
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor talk show de variedades
- Conan
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Mejor programa animado
- Big Mouth
- Bob’s Burgers
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
- The Simpsons
- South Park: The Pandemic Special
Mejor programa animado corto
- Love, Death + Robots
- Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap
- Once Upon A Snowman
- Robot Chicken: Endgame
Mejor diseño de producción para un programa narrativo contemporáneo
- The Flight Attendant: After Dark
- The Handmaid’s Tale: Chicago
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Undoin
- Yellowstone: Going Back To Cali
Mejor diseño de producción para un programa narrativo de época o fantasía
- Bridgerton: After The Rain
- The Crown: War
- Halston
- The Mandalorian: Chapter 13
- Perry Mason: Chapter Three
- The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor diseño de producción para un programa narrativo (media hora)
- Emily In Paris
- Hacks: Primm
- Ted Lasso: For The Children
- United States Of Al: Pilot
- WandaVision
Mejor diseño de producción para una serie de variedades, reality show o competencia
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Masked Singer
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live
Mejor diseño de producción para un especial de variedades
- Friends: The Reunion
- 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
- The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020
Mejor casting para serie cómica
- The Flight Attendant
- Hacks
- The Kominsky Method
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
Mejor casting para serie dramática
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
Mejor casting para serie de antología o película para TV
- I May Destroy You
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Mejor casting para reality show
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Shark Tank
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor coreografía para un show de variedades o reality
- Christmas In Rockefeller Center
- Dancing With The Stars (dos nominaciones)
- The Disney Holiday Singalong
- Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2
- World Of Dance
Mejor coreografía para un programa guionizado
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
- Genius: Aretha
- Lucifer
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2 nominaciones)
Mejor cinematografía para serie multicámara
- Call Me Kat
- The Conners
- Country Comfort
- Last Man Standing
- The Upshaws
Mejor cinematografía para serie de una sola cámara (media hora)
- grown-ish
- Hacks
- Made For Love
- The Mandalorian
- Servant
Mejor cinematografía para serie de una cámara (una hora)
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- Euphoria
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Perry Mason
- The Umbrella Academy
Mejor cinematografía para para serie limitada, serie antológica o película para TV
- Fargo
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Underground Railroad
Mejor cinematografía para programa de no ficción
- City So Real
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet •
- Dick Johnson Is Dead
- Rebuilding Paradise
- Secrets Of The Whales
- The Social Dilemma
Mejor cinematografía para reality
- The Amazing Race
- Deadliest Catch
- Life Below Zero
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mejor comercial
- Airpods Pro
- Alexa’s Body
- Better
- It Already Does That
- You Can’t Stop U
- You Love Me
Mejores vestuario de época
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- Halston
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Ratched
Mejor vestuario de fantasía o ciencia ficción
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- The Umbrella Academy
- WandaVision
Mejor vestuario contemporáneo
- black-ish
- Euphoria
- Hacks
- I May Destroy You
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Politician
- Pos
Mejor dirección de serie cómica
- B Positive
- The Flight Attendant
- Hacks
- Mom
- Ted Lasso (3 nominaciones)
Mejor dirección de serie dramática
- Bridgerton
- The Crown (2 nominaciones)
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
Mejor dirección de serie limitada, serie antológica p película para TV
- Hamilton
- I May Destroy You (2 nominaciones)
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Mejor dirección de serie de variedades
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Late Night With Seth Meyer
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Real Time With Bill Maher
- Saturday Night Live
Mejor dirección de especial de variedades
- Bo Burnham: Inside
- 8:46 - Dave Chappelle
- Friends: The Reunion
- A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
Mejor dirección de documental/ programa de no ficción
- Allen v. Farrow
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
- Boys State
- Dick Johnson Is Dead
- The Social Dilemma
- Tina
Mejor dirección de de programa reality
- The Amazing Race
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor edición de serie dramática de una cámara
- The Crown (2 nominaciones)
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Mandalorian (4 nominaciones)
Mejor edición de serie cómica de una sola cámara
- The Flight Attendant
- Hacks (3 nominaciones)
- Ted Lasso (2 nominaciones)
Mejor edición de serie cómica multicámara
- The Conners
- Man With A Plan
- Mom
Mejor edición de serie limitada, antológica o película (una cámara)
- Mare Of Easttown 2 nominaciones)
- The Queen’s Gambit
- WandaVision (2 nominaciones)
Mejor edición de un programa de variedades
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Bo Burnham: Inside
- Hamilton
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live (2 nominaciones)
Mejor edición de programa de no ficción
- Allen v. Farrow
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
- Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
- Framing Britney Spears
- Q: Into The Storm
- The Social Dilemma
Mejor edición de un programa estructurado de reality o competencia
- The Amazing Race
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor edición de un programa de reality no estructurado
- Below Deck
- Deadliest Catch
- Life Below Zero
- Naked And Afraid
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
Mejor peinado contemporáneo
- Black-ish
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Politician
- Pose
Mejor peinado de época o de personaje
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Mandalorian
- Ratched
- WandaVision
Mejor peinado de un programa de variedades, de no ficción o reality
- Dancing With The Stars
- Legendary
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live
- The Voice
Mejor programa interactivo
- Create Together With Joseph Gordon-Levitt
- Inside COVID19
- Space Explorers: The ISS Experience
- Welcome To The Blumhouse Live
Mejor diseño de iluminación/ dirección de iluminación para serie de variedades
- America’s Got Talent
- Dancing With The Stars
- The Masked Singer
- Saturday Night Live
- The Voice
Mejor diseño de iluminación/ dirección de iluminación para especial de variedades
- David Byrne’s American Utopia
- Friends: The Reunion
- The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Mejor diseño de títulos
- Between The World And Me
- The Good Lord Bird
- Lovecraft Country
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Raised By Wolves
- WandaVision
Mejor maquillaje contemporáneo (no prostético)
- Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Politician
- Pose
Mejor maquillaje de época o personaje (no prostético)
- Halston
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Ratched
- Star Trek: Discovery
- WandaVision
Mejor maquillaje contemporáneo paras programa de variedades, no ficción o reality (no prostético)
- Dancing With The Stars
- Legendary
- Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live
Recuerda que podrás seguir el evento a través de Líbero.pe