Floyd Mayweather no enfrentará a Tenshin Nasukawa en Tokyo por MMA
Floyd Mayweather confirmó a través de cuenta de Instagram que no enfrentará al japonés Tenshin Nasukawa.
Floyd Mayweather, ícono mundial del boxeo causó mucho revuelo al anunciar en sus redes sociales que iba a participar en el en el evento RIZIN FF 14 contra la superestrella del Kick Boxing, Tenshin Nasukawa. Sin embargo, para sorpresa de los amantes de MMA, 'Money' confirmó que no iba a enfrentar al japonés.
"Primero antes que nada, debo dejar claro que yo, Floyd Mayweather nunca acordé una pelea oficial con Tenshin Nasukawa. Es más, nunca escuché de él hasta mi viaje a Japón.", comunicó el boxeador estadounidense en su cuenta de Instagram.
MÁS INFORMACIÓN EN BREVE...
Now that I am back on U.S. soil after a long and disappointing trip to Tokyo, I now have the time to address you, my fans and the media in regard to the upcoming event on December 31st that was recently announced. First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan. Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a 9 minute exhibition of 3 rounds with an opponent selected by the "Rizen Fighting Federation". What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of "One Entertainment" was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee. This exhibition was previously arranged as a "Special Bout" purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide. Once I arrived to the press conference, my team and I were completely derailed by the new direction this event was going and we should have put a stop to it immediately. I want to sincerely apologize to my fans for the very misleading information that was announced during this press conference and I can assure you that I too was completely blindsided by the arrangements that were being made without my consent nor approval. For the sake of the several fans and attendees that flew in from all parts of the world to attend this past press conference, I was hesitant to create a huge disturbance by combating what was being said and for that I am truly sorry. I am a retired boxer that earns an unprecedented amount of money, globally, for appearances, speaking engagements and occasional small exhibitions.
Te puede interesar
- Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa el próximo 31 de diciembre
- Tenshin Nasukawa: el rival de Floyd Mayweather tiene 27 victorias a sus 20 años
- Rival de Mayweather le responde a McGregor por compararlo con Jackie Chan
- Alianza Lima vs Ayacucho EN VIVO: Mauricio Affonso marca de penal el 1-0 para los íntimos [VIDEO]
- ¡Para no creerlo! "Chemo" Del Solar y su nuevo look en Trujillo
- Cantolao vs Comerciantes Unidos : Fabián Gonzáles anotó golazo en victoria del delfín (2-0) en el Torneo Clausura [VIDEO]
- Pablo Bengoechea se queda impresionado con el banderazo de los hinchas de Alianza Lima en Ayacucho [VIDEO]
- Alianza Lima venció 1-0 al Ayacucho FC en Cumaná [TORNEO DE RESERVAS]