Partidos de HOY domingo 23 de enero EN VIVO y dónde ver GRATIS: programación y horarios

Líbero te comparte la agenda deportiva de HOY domingo 23 de enero. Disfruta de los los encuentros más importantes de las mejores ligas a nivel internacional.

Sandra Morales
Partidos de hoy: transmisión en vivo, programación y canales TV | LIBERO
MIRA gratis y en directo partidos de HOY, domingo 23 de enero del 2022. En esta nota te jugamos los encuentros más importantes programados para este día. Revisa los canales de transmisión y el horario. Recuerda que tenemos compromisos en la Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Liga MX, Copa Africana de Naciones y otros torneos.

Premier League - Inglaterra

En Inglaterra, Chelsea vs Tottenhan se encargarán de protagonizar el duelo más importante.

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:00 horasArsenal vs BurnleyStar+
9:00 horasCrystal Palace vs LiverpoolStar+, ESPN Peru
9:00 horasLeicester City vs BrightonStar+
11:30 horasChelsea vs TottenhamStar+, ESPN Peru

La Liga - España

HOY, Real Madrid y Barcelona tendrán acción en LaLiga.

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
8:00 horasGranada vs OsasunaStar+, DAZN
10:15 horasReal Madrid vs ElcheStar+, ESPN4
12:30 horasReal Sociedad vs GetafeDIRECTV Sports Peru
12:30 horasRayo Vallecano vs Athletic ClubStar+, DAZN
15:00 horasDeportivo Alavés vs BarcelonaStar+, ESPN3 Andina

Serie A - Italia

Los italianos tienen una agenda apretada HOY domingo 23 de enero.

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
6:30 horasCagliari vs FiorentinaStar+, ESPN Peru
9:00 horasTorino vs SassuoloStar+, DAZN
9:00 horasSpezia vs SampdoriaStar+, DAZN
9:00 horasNapoli vs SalernitanaStar+, ESPN3
12:00 horasEmpoli vs RomaStar+, ESPN2
14:45 horasMilan vs JuventusESPN2 Andina, Star+

Bundesliga - Alemania

El Bayern Múnich intentará seguir siendo una máquina, a pesar de ser visitante.

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:30 horasRB Leipzig vs WolfsburgStar+, DAZN
11:30 horasHertha BSC vs Bayern MunichStar+, ESPN3

Ligue 1 - Francia

Las estrellas del PSG volverán a tener acción en el Parque de los Príncipes.

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:00 horasMetz vs NiceStar+
9:00 horasNantes vs LorientBet365
9:00 horasClermont vs RennesBet365
9:00 horasAngers SCO vs TroyesBet365
9:00 horasBordeaux vs StrasbourgBet365
11:05 horasMontpellier vs MonacoStar+
14:45 horasPSG vs ReimsStar+

Copa Africana de Naciones

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
11:00 horasBurkina Faso vs GabonStar+, YouTube
14:00 horasNigeria vs TunisiaStar+, YouTube

Supercopa de Chile

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
17:00 horasUniversidad Católica vs Colo-ColoEstadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports HD

Supercopa Femenina - España

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
6:00 horasAtlético Madrid 0-6 BarcelonaFinal DIRECTV Sports

Clausura Liga MX - México

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
13:00 horasPumas UNAM vs Tigres UANLOnefootball, TUDN USA
20:00 horasSantos Laguna vs NecaxaESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+

Eredivisie Holanda

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
6:15 horasNEC vs FeyenoordStar+
8:30 horasPSV vs AjaxStar+, ESPN2
8:30 horasHeracles vs Go Ahead EaglesESPN, Watch ESPN
10:45 horasSparta Rotterdam vs UtrechtESPN, Watch ESPN
14:00 horasRKC Waalwijk vs Fortuna SittardESPN, Watch ESPN

Primera A - Colombia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:05 horasMedellín vs Deportes TolimaRCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+
18:10 horasJaguares de Córdoba vs Deportivo CaliWin Sports+
20:15 horasAlianza Petrolera vs Deportivo PereiraWin Sports+

Primeira Liga - Portugal

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
10:30 horasMarítimo vs BelenensesSport TV3
10:30 horasVitória Guimarães vs EstorilSport TV1
13:00 horasGil Vicente vs PortimonenseGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
15:30 horasPorto vs FamalicãoGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play

Más información en Líbero.pe

