Partidos de HOY domingo 23 de enero EN VIVO y dónde ver GRATIS: programación y horarios

MIRA gratis y en directo partidos de HOY, domingo 23 de enero del 2022. En esta nota te jugamos los encuentros más importantes programados para este día. Revisa los canales de transmisión y el horario. Recuerda que tenemos compromisos en la Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Liga MX, Copa Africana de Naciones y otros torneos.
Premier League - Inglaterra
En Inglaterra, Chelsea vs Tottenhan se encargarán de protagonizar el duelo más importante.
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:00 horas
|Arsenal vs Burnley
|Star+
|9:00 horas
|Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
|Star+, ESPN Peru
|9:00 horas
|Leicester City vs Brighton
|Star+
|11:30 horas
|Chelsea vs Tottenham
|Star+, ESPN Peru
La Liga - España
HOY, Real Madrid y Barcelona tendrán acción en LaLiga.
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00 horas
|Granada vs Osasuna
|Star+, DAZN
|10:15 horas
|Real Madrid vs Elche
|Star+, ESPN4
|12:30 horas
|Real Sociedad vs Getafe
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
|12:30 horas
|Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Club
|Star+, DAZN
|15:00 horas
|Deportivo Alavés vs Barcelona
|Star+, ESPN3 Andina
Serie A - Italia
Los italianos tienen una agenda apretada HOY domingo 23 de enero.
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|6:30 horas
|Cagliari vs Fiorentina
|Star+, ESPN Peru
|9:00 horas
|Torino vs Sassuolo
|Star+, DAZN
|9:00 horas
|Spezia vs Sampdoria
|Star+, DAZN
|9:00 horas
|Napoli vs Salernitana
|Star+, ESPN3
|12:00 horas
|Empoli vs Roma
|Star+, ESPN2
|14:45 horas
|Milan vs Juventus
|ESPN2 Andina, Star+
Bundesliga - Alemania
El Bayern Múnich intentará seguir siendo una máquina, a pesar de ser visitante.
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30 horas
|RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg
|Star+, DAZN
|11:30 horas
|Hertha BSC vs Bayern Munich
|Star+, ESPN3
Ligue 1 - Francia
Las estrellas del PSG volverán a tener acción en el Parque de los Príncipes.
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:00 horas
|Metz vs Nice
|Star+
|9:00 horas
|Nantes vs Lorient
|Bet365
|9:00 horas
|Clermont vs Rennes
|Bet365
|9:00 horas
|Angers SCO vs Troyes
|Bet365
|9:00 horas
|Bordeaux vs Strasbourg
|Bet365
|11:05 horas
|Montpellier vs Monaco
|Star+
|14:45 horas
|PSG vs Reims
|Star+
Copa Africana de Naciones
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:00 horas
|Burkina Faso vs Gabon
|Star+, YouTube
|14:00 horas
|Nigeria vs Tunisia
|Star+, YouTube
Supercopa de Chile
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|17:00 horas
|Universidad Católica vs Colo-Colo
|Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports HD
Supercopa Femenina - España
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|6:00 horas
|Atlético Madrid 0-6 Barcelona
|Final DIRECTV Sports
Clausura Liga MX - México
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:00 horas
|Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL
|Onefootball, TUDN USA
|20:00 horas
|Santos Laguna vs Necaxa
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+
Eredivisie Holanda
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|6:15 horas
|NEC vs Feyenoord
|Star+
|8:30 horas
|PSV vs Ajax
|Star+, ESPN2
|8:30 horas
|Heracles vs Go Ahead Eagles
|ESPN, Watch ESPN
|10:45 horas
|Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht
|ESPN, Watch ESPN
|14:00 horas
|RKC Waalwijk vs Fortuna Sittard
|ESPN, Watch ESPN
Primera A - Colombia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:05 horas
|Medellín vs Deportes Tolima
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports+
|18:10 horas
|Jaguares de Córdoba vs Deportivo Cali
|Win Sports+
|20:15 horas
|Alianza Petrolera vs Deportivo Pereira
|Win Sports+
Primeira Liga - Portugal
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:30 horas
|Marítimo vs Belenenses
|Sport TV3
|10:30 horas
|Vitória Guimarães vs Estoril
|Sport TV1
|13:00 horas
|Gil Vicente vs Portimonense
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
|15:30 horas
|Porto vs Famalicão
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
