Partidos de HOY EN VIVO, domingo 21 de septiembre: programación, hora y dónde ver

Programación de partidos en vivo a disputarse este domingo 21 de septiembre en todo el mundo. Hay duelo intensos en LaLiga, Premier, Serie A, entre otros.

Sandra Morales
Programación y agenda completa de los partidos en vivo a jugarse este domingo 21 de septiembre
Programación y agenda completa de los partidos en vivo a jugarse este domingo 21 de septiembre
Este domingo 21 de septiembre tenemos una intensa y completa agenda de partidos en vivo. Para ello, aquí te dejamos la programación de los torneos más importantes del mundo como lo es LaLiga, Premier, Serie A, Bundesliga, entre otros campeonatos. Además, en Sudamérica también hay fútbol.

Partidos de hoy en Liga 1

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
13:00Melgar vs Los ChankasL1 Max, Fanatiz
15:15Juan Pablo II College vs Sporting CristalL1 Max, Fanatiz
17:30Sport Huancayo vs CiencianoL1 Max, Fanatiz
20:00Alianza Lima vs Comerciantes UnidosL1 Max, Fanatiz

Partidos de hoy en Premier League

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:00Sunderland vs Aston VillaESPN, Disney+
8:00AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastleisney+
10:30Arsenal vs Manchester CityESPN, Disney+

Partidos de hoy en La Liga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
7:00Rayo Vallecano vs Celta de VigoDIRECTV Sports, DGO
9:15Mallorca vs Atlético MadridESPN2, Disney+
11:30Elche vs Real OviedoESPN2, Disney+
14:00Barcelona vs GetafeESPN, Disney+

Partidos de hoy en Serie A

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
5:30Lazio vs RomaESPN, Disney+
8:00Cremonese vs ParmaDisney+
8:00Torino vs AtalantaDisney+
11:00Fiorentina vs ComoDisney+
13:45Inter vs SassuoloDisney+, Zapping

Partidos de hoy en Bundesliga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:30Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union BerlinDisney+, Zapping
10:30Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia M'gladbachDisney+
12:30Borussia Dortmund vs WolfsburgDisney+, Zapping

Partidos de hoy en Ligue 1

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:00Paris vs StrasbourgDisney+
10:15Monaco vs MetzDisney+
10:15Auxerre vs ToulouseDisney+
10:15Le Havre vs LorientDisney+
13:45Marsella vs PSGDisney+

Partidos de hoy en Primeira Liga Portugal

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
9:30Tondela vs Estrela
12:00Gil Vicente vs Estoril
14:30Casa Pia vs Famalicão

Partidos de hoy en Primera División Argentina

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
12:30Independiente vs San LorenzoTyC Sports, TNT Sports
14:45Godoy Cruz vs InstitutoESPN Premium, Disney+
17:00Argentinos Juniors vs BanfieldTNT Sports, Max Argentina
17:00Rosario Central vs TalleresTyC Sports, ESPN Premium
19:15Boca Juniors vs Central CórdobaESPN, Disney+

Partidos de hoy en Primera División Bolivia

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00Guabirá vs The StrongestFutbol Canal
16:15Always Ready vs WilstermannFutbol Canal
18:30Gualberto Villarroel SJ vs BloomingFutbol Canal

Partidos de hoy en Brasileirão

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00Mirassol vs JuventudeFanatiz, Premiere, Zapping
15:30Flamengo vs Vasco da GamaGlobo, Premiere, Zapping
15:30Internacional vs GremioFanatiz, Globo, Premiere,
15:30Sport Recife vs CorinthiansFanatiz, Globo, Premiere
18:30Santos vs São PauloFanatiz, SporTV, Premiere
18:30Cruzeiro vs RB BragantinoFanatiz, Premiere, TV Record

Partidos de hoy en Primera A Colombia

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00Millonarios vs Fortaleza CEIFRCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports
16:10Unión Magdalena vs Atlético NacionalRCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
18:20Medellín vs JuniorRCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
20:30Boyacá Chicó vs Deportivo PereiraRCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports

Partidos de hoy en Primera A Ecuador

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
16:00Macará vs LibertadCanal del Futbol, Zapping
16:00Aucas vs OrenseCanal del Futbol, Zapping
16:00Emelec vs El NacionalCanal del Futbol, Zapping
16:00LDU Quito vs U CatólicaEcuavisa, Canal del Futbol
16:00Deportivo Cuenca vs BarcelonaCanal del Futbol, Zapping

Partidos de hoy en Primera Division Paraguay

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:30Guaraní vs Nacional AsunciónTigo Sports
17:00Libertad vs 2 de MayoTigo Sports

Partidos de hoy en MLS

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
18:00Austin vs Seattle Sounders FCMLS Season Pass
20:00Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt LakeMLS Season Pass

Partidos de hoy en Liga MX

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
18:00Santos Laguna vs Atlético San LuisTUDN, Amazon Prime Video

Horarios de acuerdo al territorio peruano, colombiano y ecuatoriano.

No olvides revisar tu agenda deportiva

Sandra Morales
Sandra Morales

Periodista. Coordinadora web de la sección fútbol con 10 años de experiencia en medios digitales. Seguidora de las mejores ligas del mundo, además de vóley y UFC. "El éxito no es un accidente", Pelé.

