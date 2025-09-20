Partidos de HOY EN VIVO, domingo 21 de septiembre: programación, hora y dónde ver

Este domingo 21 de septiembre tenemos una intensa y completa agenda de partidos en vivo. Para ello, aquí te dejamos la programación de los torneos más importantes del mundo como lo es LaLiga, Premier, Serie A, Bundesliga, entre otros campeonatos. Además, en Sudamérica también hay fútbol.
Partidos de hoy en Liga 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:00
|Melgar vs Los Chankas
|L1 Max, Fanatiz
|15:15
|Juan Pablo II College vs Sporting Cristal
|L1 Max, Fanatiz
|17:30
|Sport Huancayo vs Cienciano
|L1 Max, Fanatiz
|20:00
|Alianza Lima vs Comerciantes Unidos
|L1 Max, Fanatiz
Partidos de hoy en Premier League
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00
|Sunderland vs Aston Villa
|ESPN, Disney+
|8:00
|AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle
|isney+
|10:30
|Arsenal vs Manchester City
|ESPN, Disney+
Partidos de hoy en La Liga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:00
|Rayo Vallecano vs Celta de Vigo
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO
|9:15
|Mallorca vs Atlético Madrid
|ESPN2, Disney+
|11:30
|Elche vs Real Oviedo
|ESPN2, Disney+
|14:00
|Barcelona vs Getafe
|ESPN, Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Serie A
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|5:30
|Lazio vs Roma
|ESPN, Disney+
|8:00
|Cremonese vs Parma
|Disney+
|8:00
|Torino vs Atalanta
|Disney+
|11:00
|Fiorentina vs Como
|Disney+
|13:45
|Inter vs Sassuolo
|Disney+, Zapping
Partidos de hoy en Bundesliga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:30
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin
|Disney+, Zapping
|10:30
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia M'gladbach
|Disney+
|12:30
|Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg
|Disney+, Zapping
Partidos de hoy en Ligue 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00
|Paris vs Strasbourg
|Disney+
|10:15
|Monaco vs Metz
|Disney+
|10:15
|Auxerre vs Toulouse
|Disney+
|10:15
|Le Havre vs Lorient
|Disney+
|13:45
|Marsella vs PSG
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Primeira Liga Portugal
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30
|Tondela vs Estrela
|12:00
|Gil Vicente vs Estoril
|14:30
|Casa Pia vs Famalicão
Partidos de hoy en Primera División Argentina
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|12:30
|Independiente vs San Lorenzo
|TyC Sports, TNT Sports
|14:45
|Godoy Cruz vs Instituto
|ESPN Premium, Disney+
|17:00
|Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield
|TNT Sports, Max Argentina
|17:00
|Rosario Central vs Talleres
|TyC Sports, ESPN Premium
|19:15
|Boca Juniors vs Central Córdoba
|ESPN, Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Primera División Bolivia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|Guabirá vs The Strongest
|Futbol Canal
|16:15
|Always Ready vs Wilstermann
|Futbol Canal
|18:30
|Gualberto Villarroel SJ vs Blooming
|Futbol Canal
Partidos de hoy en Brasileirão
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|Mirassol vs Juventude
|Fanatiz, Premiere, Zapping
|15:30
|Flamengo vs Vasco da Gama
|Globo, Premiere, Zapping
|15:30
|Internacional vs Gremio
|Fanatiz, Globo, Premiere,
|15:30
|Sport Recife vs Corinthians
|Fanatiz, Globo, Premiere
|18:30
|Santos vs São Paulo
|Fanatiz, SporTV, Premiere
|18:30
|Cruzeiro vs RB Bragantino
|Fanatiz, Premiere, TV Record
Partidos de hoy en Primera A Colombia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|Millonarios vs Fortaleza CEIF
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports
|16:10
|Unión Magdalena vs Atlético Nacional
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
|18:20
|Medellín vs Junior
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
|20:30
|Boyacá Chicó vs Deportivo Pereira
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win Sports
Partidos de hoy en Primera A Ecuador
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00
|Macará vs Libertad
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
|16:00
|Aucas vs Orense
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
|16:00
|Emelec vs El Nacional
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
|16:00
|LDU Quito vs U Católica
|Ecuavisa, Canal del Futbol
|16:00
|Deportivo Cuenca vs Barcelona
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
Partidos de hoy en Primera Division Paraguay
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:30
|Guaraní vs Nacional Asunción
|Tigo Sports
|17:00
|Libertad vs 2 de Mayo
|Tigo Sports
Partidos de hoy en MLS
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:00
|Austin vs Seattle Sounders FC
|MLS Season Pass
|20:00
|Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake
|MLS Season Pass
Partidos de hoy en Liga MX
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:00
|Santos Laguna vs Atlético San Luis
|TUDN, Amazon Prime Video
Horarios de acuerdo al territorio peruano, colombiano y ecuatoriano.