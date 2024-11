Cienciano y FBC Melgar empataron 1-1 por la Copa Sudamericana

👏👏🇵🇪 History for @Club_Cienciano! Carlos Lugo's Copa-winning goal for the Peruvian side in 2⃣0⃣0⃣3⃣!



🔜 They're back in the CONMEBOL #Sudamericana this year, and will start their quest for another title tonight against #Melgar! pic.twitter.com/xop2iwQ8Vb