- Hoy:
- Horóscopo
- Partidos de hoy
- Universitario vs Inter Miami
- Fernando Gaibor
- Alianza Lima
- Universitario
- Sporting Cristal
- Fichajes Liga 1
- Tabla de posiciones de Vóley
Premios Oscar 2022: conoce todos los nominados a la estatuilla de oro
La Academia de Hollywood celebrará la 94ª edición de los galardones, el próximo domingo 27 de marzo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció la lista de nominaciones a la 94ª entrega anual de los Premios Oscar. La ceremonia está programada para el 27 de marzo.
A continuación, conoce todos los nominados. Además, la transmisión estará disponible en su página oficial oscars.com o por sus redes sociales.
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
- Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)
- J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
- Judy Dench (“Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Mejor cortometraje animado
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Robin Robin”
- “The Windshield Wiper”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Cruella”
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
- “The Dress”
- “The Long Goodbye”
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”
Mejor banda sonora
- “Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell
- “Dune,” Hans Zimmer
- “Encanto,” Germaine Franco
- “Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias
- “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood
Mejor sonido
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor guion adaptado
- “CODA,” Siân Heder
- “Drive My Car,” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- “Dune,” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
- “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal
- “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion
Mejor guion original
- “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh
- “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, David Sirota
- “King Richard,” Zach Baylin
- “Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson
- “The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Mejor actor principal
- Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
- Will Smith (“King Richard”)
- Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Mejor actriz principal
- Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Mejor película animada
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Mejor cinematografía
- “Dune,” Greig Fraser
- “Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen
- “The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel
- “West Side Story,” Janusz Kamiński
Mejor película documental
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Flee”
- “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
- “Writing With Fire”
Mejor corto documental
- “Audible”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “The Queen of Basketball”
- “Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
Mejor edición
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Mejor película internacional
- “Drive My Car” (Japan)
- “Flee” (Denmark)
- “The Hand of God” (Italy)
- “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)
- “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”
Mejor canción original
- “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison
- “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren
Mejor diseño de producción
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
Mejores efectos visuales
- “Dune”
- “Free Guy”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Mejor película
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”