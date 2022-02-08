0

Premios Oscar 2022: conoce todos los nominados a la estatuilla de oro

La Academia de Hollywood celebrará la 94ª edición de los galardones, el próximo domingo 27 de marzo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.

Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
Redacción Líbero Ocio
Premios Oscar 2022: Conoce todos los nominados a la estatuilla de oro
Premios Oscar 2022: Conoce todos los nominados a la estatuilla de oro | Difusión
COMPARTIR

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció la lista de nominaciones a la 94ª entrega anual de los Premios Oscar. La ceremonia está programada para el 27 de marzo.

Puede ver Falleció Sidney Poitier, el primer afroamericano en ganar un Óscar a mejor actor

A continuación, conoce todos los nominados. Además, la transmisión estará disponible en su página oficial oscars.com o por sus redes sociales.

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
  • Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
  • Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)
  • J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)
  • Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
  • Judy Dench (“Belfast”
  • Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • “Affairs of the Art”
  • “Bestia”
  • “Boxballet”
  • “Robin Robin”
  • “The Windshield Wiper”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • “Cruella”
  • “Cyrano”
  • “Dune”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejor cortometraje de acción real

  • “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
  • “The Dress”
  • “The Long Goodbye”
  • “On My Mind”
  • “Please Hold”

Mejor banda sonora

  • “Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell
  • “Dune,” Hans Zimmer
  • “Encanto,” Germaine Franco
  • “Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias
  • “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood

Mejor sonido

  • “Belfast”
  • “Dune”
  • “No Time to Die”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejor guion adaptado

  • “CODA,” Siân Heder
  • “Drive My Car,” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
  • “Dune,” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
  • “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion

Mejor guion original

  • “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh
  • “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, David Sirota
  • “King Richard,” Zach Baylin
  • “Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson
  • “The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Mejor actor principal

  • Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
  • Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
  • Will Smith (“King Richard”)
  • Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Mejor actriz principal

  • Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
  • Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
  • Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)
  • Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
  • Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Mejor película animada

  • “Encanto”
  • “Flee”
  • “Luca”
  • “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
  • “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Mejor cinematografía

  • “Dune,” Greig Fraser
  • “Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen
  • “The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner
  • “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel
  • “West Side Story,” Janusz Kamiński

Mejor película documental

  • “Ascension”
  • “Attica”
  • “Flee”
  • “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
  • “Writing With Fire”

Mejor corto documental

  • “Audible”
  • “Lead Me Home”
  • “The Queen of Basketball”
  • “Three Songs for Benazir”
  • “When We Were Bullies”

Mejor edición

  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Dune”
  • “King Richard”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Mejor película internacional

  • “Drive My Car” (Japan)
  • “Flee” (Denmark)
  • “The Hand of God” (Italy)
  • “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)
  • “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • “Coming 2 America”
  • “Cruella”
  • “Dune”
  • “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • “House of Gucci”

Mejor canción original

  • “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
  • “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison
  • “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
  • “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren

Mejor diseño de producción

  • “Dune”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejores efectos visuales

  • “Dune”
  • “Free Guy”
  • “No Time to Die”
  • “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
  • “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Mejor director

  • Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
  • Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
  • Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Mejor película

  • “Belfast”
  • “CODA”
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Drive My Car”
  • “Dune”
  • “King Richard”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “West Side Story”
Redacción Líbero Ocio
AUTOR: Redacción Líbero Ocio

Las publicaciones firmadas como "Redacción Líbero ocio" son elaboradas por nuestro equipo, bajo la supervisión del editor de la sección correspondiente de la marca.

Últimas Noticias

Lo más visto

  1. Pensión IVSS con AUMENTO de HOY, 10 de enero 2025: nuevo monto, fechas de pago y buenas noticias

  2. Horóscopo de hoy, viernes 10 de enero: tarot y predicciones de Josie Diez Canseco

Libero Impreso

EDICIÓN DIGITAL

EDICIÓN DIGITAL

Ofertas de hoy