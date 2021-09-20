Partidos de hoy martes, 21 de septiembre: programación y canales

Hoy, martes 21 de septiembre, continúa el fútbol internacional y local. En esta nota te jugamos la programación completa con todos los partidos de hoy de las ligas más importantes del mundo como La Liga Santander, Serie A, Liga 2 Perú y Copa Libertadores. Revisa los horarios y canales de TV para que no te pierdas lo mejor de la fecha.
Perú - Primera División
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|11:00 horas
|Cienciano vs UTC Cajamarca
|Gol Perú
|15:30 horas
|Ayacucho vs Alianza Atlético
|Gol Perú
España - La Liga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|12:30 horas
|Getafe vs Atlético Madrid
|ESPN2 Sur, Star+, ESPN Andina
|15:00 horas
|Levante vs Celta de Vigo
|ESPN2 Sur, Star+, ESPN Andina
|15:00 horas
|Athletic Club vs Rayo Vallecano
|DIRECTV Sports Perú
Italia - Serie A
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|11:30 horas
|Bologna vs Genoa
|ESPN Play Sur, Star+
|13:45 horas
|Atalanta vs Sassuolo
|ESPN Play Sur, Star+
| 13:45 horas
|Fiorentina vs Internazionale
|ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Star+
Sudamérica - Copa Libertadores
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|19:30 horas
|Palmeiras vs Atlético Mineiro
|ESPN Sur, Claro Sports
Perú - Segunda División
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|15:30 horas
|Santos vs Santa Rosa PNP
|18:00 horas
|Deportivo Llacuabamba vs Unión Comercio
|Gol Perú
|20:30 horas
|Atlético Grau vs Carlos Stein
| Gol Perú
México - Liga MX
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|21:00 horas
|Juárez vs Atlético San Luis
|DIRECTV Sports Perú
