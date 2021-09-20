0

Partidos de hoy martes, 21 de septiembre: programación y canales

Conoce la programación completa de partidos para hoy, martes 21 de septiembre: hay Liga 1, Liga Santander y Copa Libertadores.

Manuel Menéndez
Partidos de hoy EN VIVO martes 21 de septiembre
Hoy, martes 21 de septiembre, continúa el fútbol internacional y local. En esta nota te jugamos la programación completa con todos los partidos de hoy de las ligas más importantes del mundo como La Liga Santander, Serie A, Liga 2 Perú y Copa Libertadores. Revisa los horarios y canales de TV para que no te pierdas lo mejor de la fecha.

Perú - Primera División

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
11:00 horasCienciano vs UTC CajamarcaGol Perú
15:30 horasAyacucho vs Alianza AtléticoGol Perú

España - La Liga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
12:30 horasGetafe vs Atlético MadridESPN2 Sur, Star+, ESPN Andina
15:00 horasLevante vs Celta de VigoESPN2 Sur, Star+, ESPN Andina
15:00 horasAthletic Club vs Rayo VallecanoDIRECTV Sports Perú

Italia - Serie A

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
11:30 horasBologna vs GenoaESPN Play Sur, Star+
13:45 horasAtalanta vs SassuoloESPN Play Sur, Star+
13:45 horas Fiorentina vs InternazionaleESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Star+

Sudamérica - Copa Libertadores

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
19:30 horasPalmeiras vs Atlético MineiroESPN Sur, Claro Sports

Perú - Segunda División

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
15:30 horasSantos vs Santa Rosa PNP
18:00 horasDeportivo Llacuabamba vs Unión Comercio Gol Perú
20:30 horasAtlético Grau vs Carlos Stein Gol Perú

México - Liga MX

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
21:00 horasJuárez vs Atlético San LuisDIRECTV Sports Perú

Manuel Menéndez
AUTOR: Manuel Menéndez

Egresado en Ciencias de la Comunicación, Redactor Web y de la edición impresa del Diario Libero, con más de 15 años en periodismo deportivo. Antes en Televisa México, Todo Sport y El Bocón.

