0
EN VIVO
Tabla Acumulada Liga 1 2025 y posiciones del Clausura: resultados de hoy

Partidos de HOY EN VIVO, domingo 24 de agosto: horario y dónde ver fútbol online

Agenda completa y programación de partidos en vivo para este domingo 24 de agosto. En Perú tenemos el clásico, también hay duelos en la Premier, Bundesliga, LaLiga y Serie A.

Sandra Morales
Programación de partidos en vivo para este domingo 24 de agosto
Programación de partidos en vivo para este domingo 24 de agosto | FOTO: LIBERO
COMPARTIR

Este domingo 24 de agosto se vive una jornada imperdible de fútbol internacional. En Perú destaca el clásico entre Universitario y Alianza Lima, con máxima expectativa. Además, se disputan encuentros claves en la Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga y Serie A. Para ello, aquí te dejamos la programación completa y dónde ver los partidos en vivo.

PUEDES VER:

Partidos de hoy Liga 1

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
13:00ADT vs MelgarFanatiz, L1 MAX
15:15Cienciano vs Atlético GrauFanatiz, FOX Deportes, L1 MAX
17:30Universitario vs Alianza LimaGolTV, Fanatiz USA, GOLTV

Partidos de hoy Premier League

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:00Crystal Palace vs Nottingham ForestDisney+, ESPN 5
8:00Everton vs BrightonDisney+, Claro TV+
10:30Fulham vs Manchester UnitedDisney+, ESPN 5

Partidos de hoy La Liga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
10:00Osasuna vs ValenciaDIRECTV Sports, DGO
12:30Real Sociedad vs EspanyolESPN 4, Disney+
12:30Villarreal vs GironaDIRECTV Sports, DGO
14:30Real Oviedo vs Real MadridESPN, Disney+

Partidos de hoy Serie A

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
11:30Como vs LazioDisney+, Claro TV+
11:30Cagliari vs FiorentinaDisney+
13:45Juventus vs ParmaDisney+
13:45Atalanta vs PisaDisney+

Partidos de hoy Bundesliga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:30Mainz 05 vs KölnESPN2, Disney+
10:30Borussia M'gladbach vs HamburgerDisney+

Partidos de hoy Ligue 1

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:00Lorient vs RennesESPN 4, Disney+
10:15Le Havre vs LensDisney+
10:15Toulouse vs BrestDisney+
10:15Strasbourg vs NantesESPN 4, Disney+
13:45Lille vs MonacoDisney+

Partidos de hoy Liga MX

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
18:00Pumas UNAM vs PueblaTUDN, Univision, Canal 5 Televisa
20:05Atlas vs AméricaZapping, Claro TV+

Partidos de hoy Primeira Liga Portugal

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
9:30Famalicão vs Gil Vicente
12:00Porto vs Casa PiaGolTV, GOLTV Play, Disney+
14:30Sporting Braga vs AVSGolTV, GOLTV Play, Disney+

Partidos de hoy Primera División Argentina

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
12:00Unión Santa Fe vs HuracánTyC Sports, ESPN Premium
14:15Argentinos Juniors vs Racing ClubTyC Sports, ESPN Premium
16:15Boca Juniors vs BanfieldTyC Sports, ESPN Colombia
18:30Independiente vs PlatenseTyC Sports, TNT Sports

Partidos de hoy Primera División Bolivia

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00Blooming vs Universitario de VintoFutbol Canal
16:15Real Oruro vs Independiente PetroleroFutbol Canal
18:30Wilstermann vs BolívarFutbol Canal

Partidos de hoy Brasileirão

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00Vasco da Gama vs CorinthiansFanatiz, Globo, Premiere
14:00Bahia vs SantosFanatiz, Globo, Premiere
16:30Juventude vs BotafogoFanatiz, Premiere, TV Record
16:30Fortaleza vs MirassolFanatiz, Premiere, Zapping
18:30São Paulo vs Atlético MineiroFanatiz, SporTV, Premiere

Partidos de hoy Primera Division Chile

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
11:30La Serena vs Huachipatomax chile, TNT Sports Premium
14:00Universidad Chile vs Evertonmax chile, TNT Sports Premium
16:30Deportes Iquique vs Ñublensemax chile, TNT Sports Premium

Partidos de hoy Primera A Colombia

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00Once Caldas vs Deportes TolimaRCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
16:10Unión Magdalena vs AlianzaWin+ Futbol, Win Play
18:20América de Cali vs Atlético NacionalRCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
20:30Atlético Bucaramanga vs Rionegro ÁguilasWin+ Futbol, Win Play

Partidos de hoy Primera A Ecuador

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
13:00El Nacional vs LDU QuitoCanal del Futbol, Zapping
15:30Emelec vs Ind. del ValleCanal del Futbol, Zapping
18:00Universidad Católica vs Técnico UniversitarioCanal del Futbol, Zapping

Partidos de hoy Primera Division Paraguay

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00General Caballero JLM vs OlimpiaTigo Sports
16:30Cerro Porteño vs Sportivo TrinidenseTigo Sports

Partidos de hoy Primera Division Uruguay

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:30Progreso vs DanubioGolTV, Disney+, VTV+
13:30Cerro vs LiverpoolDisney+, VTV+
16:00Peñarol vs River PlateDisney+, VTV+
18:30Torque vs RacingDisney+, VTV+

Partidos de hoy Primera División Venezuela

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
16:00Metropolitanos vs Deportivo Táchira
17:00Estudiantes Mérida vs Deportivo La Guaira
19:30Academia Puerto Cabello vs Caracas

Partidos de hoy Eredivisie

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
5:15AZ vs PEC ZwolleDisney+
5:15Heerenveen vs TwenteESPN 2
7:30NEC vs NAC BredaESPN
7:30Utrecht vs ExcelsiorESPN 3
9:45Ajax vs HeraclesDisney+

Partidos de hoy MLS

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
15:00Atlanta United vs Toronto FCMLS Season Pass
18:00Charlotte vs New York RBMLS Season Pass
20:15Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting KCMLS Season Pass

Horarios de acuerdo al territorio peruano.

No olvides revisar tu agenda deportiva

Sandra Morales
AUTOR: Sandra Morales

Periodista. Coordinadora web de la sección fútbol con 10 años de experiencia en medios digitales. Seguidora de las mejores ligas del mundo, además de vóley y UFC. "El éxito no es un accidente", Pelé.

Lo más visto

  1. CONMEBOL confirmó fecha y hora de los partidos de Alianza Lima por cuartos de Copa Sudamericana

  2. Se quedó en banca: Erick Noriega no pudo debutar en Gremio por el Brasileirao

Notas Recomendadas

Ofertas

Cineplanet

CINEPLANET: 2 entradas 2D + 2 bebidas grandes + Pop corn gigante. Lunes a Domingo

PRECIO

S/ 52.90
Comprar

CIRCO ATLANTIKA

CIRCO DE AGUA ATLANTIKA 2025: del 26 de Junio hasta el 31 de Agosto en la Explanada Costa 21 - San Miguel

PRECIO

S/ 39.00
Comprar

CIRCO DE LAS ESTRELLAS

CIRCO DE LAS ESTRELLAS 2025: del 17 Julio al 31 Agosto en el Parque de las Leyendas - San Miguel

PRECIO

S/ 17.90
Comprar

CIRCO MONTECARLO

CIRCO MONTECARLO 2025: del18 de Julio hasta el 24 Agosto en Circuito Militar - Jesús Maria

PRECIO

S/ 29.90
Comprar

Lo Más Reciente

Últimas noticias

Fútbol Internacional

Estados Unidos

Fútbol Peruano