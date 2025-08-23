Partidos de HOY EN VIVO, domingo 24 de agosto: horario y dónde ver fútbol online

Este domingo 24 de agosto se vive una jornada imperdible de fútbol internacional. En Perú destaca el clásico entre Universitario y Alianza Lima, con máxima expectativa. Además, se disputan encuentros claves en la Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga y Serie A. Para ello, aquí te dejamos la programación completa y dónde ver los partidos en vivo.
Partidos de hoy Liga 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:00
|ADT vs Melgar
|Fanatiz, L1 MAX
|15:15
|Cienciano vs Atlético Grau
|Fanatiz, FOX Deportes, L1 MAX
|17:30
|Universitario vs Alianza Lima
|GolTV, Fanatiz USA, GOLTV
Partidos de hoy Premier League
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00
|Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
|Disney+, ESPN 5
|8:00
|Everton vs Brighton
|Disney+, Claro TV+
|10:30
|Fulham vs Manchester United
|Disney+, ESPN 5
Partidos de hoy La Liga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:00
|Osasuna vs Valencia
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO
|12:30
|Real Sociedad vs Espanyol
|ESPN 4, Disney+
|12:30
|Villarreal vs Girona
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO
|14:30
|Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid
|ESPN, Disney+
Partidos de hoy Serie A
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:30
|Como vs Lazio
|Disney+, Claro TV+
|11:30
|Cagliari vs Fiorentina
|Disney+
|13:45
|Juventus vs Parma
|Disney+
|13:45
|Atalanta vs Pisa
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy Bundesliga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:30
|Mainz 05 vs Köln
|ESPN2, Disney+
|10:30
|Borussia M'gladbach vs Hamburger
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy Ligue 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00
|Lorient vs Rennes
|ESPN 4, Disney+
|10:15
|Le Havre vs Lens
|Disney+
|10:15
|Toulouse vs Brest
|Disney+
|10:15
|Strasbourg vs Nantes
|ESPN 4, Disney+
|13:45
|Lille vs Monaco
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy Liga MX
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:00
|Pumas UNAM vs Puebla
|TUDN, Univision, Canal 5 Televisa
|20:05
|Atlas vs América
|Zapping, Claro TV+
Partidos de hoy Primeira Liga Portugal
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30
|Famalicão vs Gil Vicente
|12:00
|Porto vs Casa Pia
|GolTV, GOLTV Play, Disney+
|14:30
|Sporting Braga vs AVS
|GolTV, GOLTV Play, Disney+
Partidos de hoy Primera División Argentina
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|12:00
|Unión Santa Fe vs Huracán
|TyC Sports, ESPN Premium
|14:15
|Argentinos Juniors vs Racing Club
|TyC Sports, ESPN Premium
|16:15
|Boca Juniors vs Banfield
|TyC Sports, ESPN Colombia
|18:30
|Independiente vs Platense
|TyC Sports, TNT Sports
Partidos de hoy Primera División Bolivia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|Blooming vs Universitario de Vinto
|Futbol Canal
|16:15
|Real Oruro vs Independiente Petrolero
|Futbol Canal
|18:30
|Wilstermann vs Bolívar
|Futbol Canal
Partidos de hoy Brasileirão
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|Vasco da Gama vs Corinthians
|Fanatiz, Globo, Premiere
|14:00
|Bahia vs Santos
|Fanatiz, Globo, Premiere
|16:30
|Juventude vs Botafogo
|Fanatiz, Premiere, TV Record
|16:30
|Fortaleza vs Mirassol
|Fanatiz, Premiere, Zapping
|18:30
|São Paulo vs Atlético Mineiro
|Fanatiz, SporTV, Premiere
Partidos de hoy Primera Division Chile
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:30
|La Serena vs Huachipato
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
|14:00
|Universidad Chile vs Everton
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
|16:30
|Deportes Iquique vs Ñublense
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
Partidos de hoy Primera A Colombia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|Once Caldas vs Deportes Tolima
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
|16:10
|Unión Magdalena vs Alianza
|Win+ Futbol, Win Play
|18:20
|América de Cali vs Atlético Nacional
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
|20:30
|Atlético Bucaramanga vs Rionegro Águilas
|Win+ Futbol, Win Play
Partidos de hoy Primera A Ecuador
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:00
|El Nacional vs LDU Quito
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
|15:30
|Emelec vs Ind. del Valle
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
|18:00
|Universidad Católica vs Técnico Universitario
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
Partidos de hoy Primera Division Paraguay
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|General Caballero JLM vs Olimpia
|Tigo Sports
|16:30
|Cerro Porteño vs Sportivo Trinidense
|Tigo Sports
Partidos de hoy Primera Division Uruguay
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:30
|Progreso vs Danubio
|GolTV, Disney+, VTV+
|13:30
|Cerro vs Liverpool
|Disney+, VTV+
|16:00
|Peñarol vs River Plate
|Disney+, VTV+
|18:30
|Torque vs Racing
|Disney+, VTV+
Partidos de hoy Primera División Venezuela
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00
|Metropolitanos vs Deportivo Táchira
|17:00
|Estudiantes Mérida vs Deportivo La Guaira
|19:30
|Academia Puerto Cabello vs Caracas
Partidos de hoy Eredivisie
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|5:15
|AZ vs PEC Zwolle
|Disney+
|5:15
|Heerenveen vs Twente
|ESPN 2
|7:30
|NEC vs NAC Breda
|ESPN
|7:30
|Utrecht vs Excelsior
|ESPN 3
|9:45
|Ajax vs Heracles
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy MLS
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00
|Atlanta United vs Toronto FC
|MLS Season Pass
|18:00
|Charlotte vs New York RB
|MLS Season Pass
|20:15
|Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting KC
|MLS Season Pass
Horarios de acuerdo al territorio peruano.