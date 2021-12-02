0
Asia Artist Awards 2021: conoce la lista completa de ganadores del 'AAA'

¿Quiénes se llevaron los Daesangs de los AAA 2021? Conoce a los ídolos del K-pop y artistas que fueron premiados en Corea del Sur.

Redacción Líbero
Conoce la lista completa de ganadores y todos los detalles del 'AAA'
El último martes 02 de diciembre, se llevó a cabo el Asia Artist Awards 2021 en Corea del Sur, donde diversos artistas del espectáculo coreano y extranjeros, recibieron el premio Daesang en diversas categorías.

En esta premiación en vivo desde Corea del Sur, las figuras más populares del K-pop, los K-dramas y otros ámbitos del entretenimiento asiático fueron reconocidos por su arte.

Asimismo, no faltó el espectáculo musical donde diversos ídolos deleitaron a sus fans en todo el mundo que se conectaron al live streaming del 'AAA' a través de sus plataformas de Facebook, Instagram y Youtube.

Por ello, si eres fans de la cultura popular asiática, aquí te contamos lo mejor de la trasmisión de los AAA 2021 y quiénes fueron los ganadores

¿Quiénes fueron los artistas premiados en el Asia Artist Awards 2021?

  • Daesang Singer of the year - SEVENTEEN
  • Daesang Trot of the year - Lim Young Woong
  • Daesang Stage of the year - aespa
  • Daesang Performance of the year - Stray Kids
  • Daesang Song of the year - BTS “Butter”
  • Daesang Album of the year - NCT 127 Sticker
  • Daesang Actor of the year - Lee Jung Jae
  • Daesang Actor of the year (TV) - Lee Seung Gi
  • Daesang Actor of the year (film) - Yoo Ah In
  • Rookie Award (cantantes) - ENHYPEN y aespa
  • Rookie Award (actores) - Lee Do Hyun
  • Best Choice Award (cantantes) - PENTAGON, Golden Child y MOMOLAND
  • Best Choice Award (actores) - Lee Jun Young y Ju Seok Tae
  • Best Acting Award- Kwon Yu Ri y Sung Hoon
  • Best Musician Award - Kang Daniel, ITZY, ASTRO, WONHO y THE BOYZ
  • Best Actor Award - Park Joo Mi, Heo Sung Tae and Kim Joo Ryung
  • Best Fabulous Award - SEVENTEEN y Lee Jung Jae
  • Best Achievement Award - NU’EST
  • Best Artist Award (cantantes) - BamBam, Brave Girls, ENHYPEN
  • Best Artist Award (actrices) - Jeon Yeo Been y Han So Hee
  • AAA Focus (cantantes) - DKB, Kingdom y BLITZERS
  • AAA Focus (actores) - NCT Doyoung y Park GeonIl
  • AAA Potential (cantantes) - AleXa y T1419
  • AAA Potential (actores) - Minhyun de NU’EST
  • New Wave Award (cantantes) - STAYC y Weeekly
  • New Wave Award (actores) - Na In Woo
  • Inkisang RET Popularity Award - EXO, TWICE, Lim Young Woong, CL, Kim Seon Ho y Song Ji Hyo
  • Inkisang U+ Idol Live Popularity Award - BTS, BLACKPINK, Lim Young Woong, IU, Kim Seon Ho y Jung Ho Yeong
  • Mejor OST - Lim Young Woong
  • Mejor productor - Woozi de SEVENTEEN
  • Mejor creativo - Brave Brothers
  • Mejor MV - EVERGLOW
  • Icon Award - WOODZ Cho SeungYoun
  • Hot Trend Award (cantantes) - Brave Girls y aespa
  • Hot Trend Award (actores) - Lee Jung Jae
  • AAA Emotive (cantantes) - WJSN CHOCOME y Kwon Eun Bi
  • AAA Emotive (actores) - Cha Eun Woo y Moon Ga Young
  • Asia Celebrity Award - Bam Bam, THE BOYZ, Yoo Ah In, Bright Vachirawit y Win Metawin

Cabe resaltar, que las estrellas de 2gether y F4 Thailand, no pudieron asistir al evento, pero publicó un agradecimiento a través de su rede social de Instagram.

