Asia Artist Awards 2021: conoce la lista completa de ganadores del 'AAA'
¿Quiénes se llevaron los Daesangs de los AAA 2021? Conoce a los ídolos del K-pop y artistas que fueron premiados en Corea del Sur.Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
El último martes 02 de diciembre, se llevó a cabo el Asia Artist Awards 2021 en Corea del Sur, donde diversos artistas del espectáculo coreano y extranjeros, recibieron el premio Daesang en diversas categorías.
En esta premiación en vivo desde Corea del Sur, las figuras más populares del K-pop, los K-dramas y otros ámbitos del entretenimiento asiático fueron reconocidos por su arte.
Asimismo, no faltó el espectáculo musical donde diversos ídolos deleitaron a sus fans en todo el mundo que se conectaron al live streaming del 'AAA' a través de sus plataformas de Facebook, Instagram y Youtube.
Por ello, si eres fans de la cultura popular asiática, aquí te contamos lo mejor de la trasmisión de los AAA 2021 y quiénes fueron los ganadores
¿Quiénes fueron los artistas premiados en el Asia Artist Awards 2021?
- Daesang Singer of the year - SEVENTEEN
- Daesang Trot of the year - Lim Young Woong
- Daesang Stage of the year - aespa
- Daesang Performance of the year - Stray Kids
- Daesang Song of the year - BTS “Butter”
- Daesang Album of the year - NCT 127 Sticker
- Daesang Actor of the year - Lee Jung Jae
- Daesang Actor of the year (TV) - Lee Seung Gi
- Daesang Actor of the year (film) - Yoo Ah In
- Rookie Award (cantantes) - ENHYPEN y aespa
- Rookie Award (actores) - Lee Do Hyun
- Best Choice Award (cantantes) - PENTAGON, Golden Child y MOMOLAND
- Best Choice Award (actores) - Lee Jun Young y Ju Seok Tae
- Best Acting Award- Kwon Yu Ri y Sung Hoon
- Best Musician Award - Kang Daniel, ITZY, ASTRO, WONHO y THE BOYZ
- Best Actor Award - Park Joo Mi, Heo Sung Tae and Kim Joo Ryung
- Best Fabulous Award - SEVENTEEN y Lee Jung Jae
- Best Achievement Award - NU’EST
- Best Artist Award (cantantes) - BamBam, Brave Girls, ENHYPEN
- Best Artist Award (actrices) - Jeon Yeo Been y Han So Hee
- AAA Focus (cantantes) - DKB, Kingdom y BLITZERS
- AAA Focus (actores) - NCT Doyoung y Park GeonIl
- AAA Potential (cantantes) - AleXa y T1419
- AAA Potential (actores) - Minhyun de NU’EST
- New Wave Award (cantantes) - STAYC y Weeekly
- New Wave Award (actores) - Na In Woo
- Inkisang RET Popularity Award - EXO, TWICE, Lim Young Woong, CL, Kim Seon Ho y Song Ji Hyo
- Inkisang U+ Idol Live Popularity Award - BTS, BLACKPINK, Lim Young Woong, IU, Kim Seon Ho y Jung Ho Yeong
- Mejor OST - Lim Young Woong
- Mejor productor - Woozi de SEVENTEEN
- Mejor creativo - Brave Brothers
- Mejor MV - EVERGLOW
- Icon Award - WOODZ Cho SeungYoun
- Hot Trend Award (cantantes) - Brave Girls y aespa
- Hot Trend Award (actores) - Lee Jung Jae
- AAA Emotive (cantantes) - WJSN CHOCOME y Kwon Eun Bi
- AAA Emotive (actores) - Cha Eun Woo y Moon Ga Young
- Asia Celebrity Award - Bam Bam, THE BOYZ, Yoo Ah In, Bright Vachirawit y Win Metawin
Cabe resaltar, que las estrellas de 2gether y F4 Thailand, no pudieron asistir al evento, pero publicó un agradecimiento a través de su rede social de Instagram.