Programación, horarios y TV de partidos de hoy en vivo sábado 11 de setiembre

Repase la programación de partidos de hoy sábado 11 de setiembre en donde veremos en acción a Cristiano Ronaldo con Manchester United y Lionel Messi con PSG.

Redacción Líbero
Programación de partidos de hoy sábado 11 de setiembre EN VIVO debut de Cristiano Ronaldo con Manchester United y encuentro de Lionel Messi con PSG, son las grandes atracciones.

Luego de varios años de ausencia, el 'Comandante' regresó a Old Trafford y los hinchas de los 'Diablos Rojos' están más que entusiasmados ya que, a pesar de sus 36 años, el delantero portugués ha demostrado que está más vigente que nunca.

En la otra vereda, Lionel Messi continuará haciendo méritos para que Mauricio Pochettino lo coloque como titular indiscutible en Paris Saint-Germain. Quieren ir afinando el tridente ofensivo, junto a Neymar y Mbappé, que promete romperla en la Champions League.

Aunque cabe señalar que la 'Pulga' no sería tomado en cuenta por Pochettino al igual que 'Ney'. Ambos vienen de jugar con sus respectivas selecciones y es muy probable que el estratega argentino no quiera arriesgarlos.

Regresa el fútbol peruano y será la Academia Cantolao ante Sport Huancayo los clubes que reabran el telón tras el receso de las Eliminatorias. Luego vendrá Ayacucho vs Cusco y finalmente Alianza Universidad cerrará el día ante Deportivo Municipal.

Premier League

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur6:30 horasESPN
Arsenal vs Norwich City9:00 horasStar+ / ESPN Brasil
Southmapton vs West Ham United9:00 horasViaplay
Leicester City vs Manchester City9:00 horasStar+
Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers9:00 horasViaplay
Brenford vs Brighton & Hove Albion9:00 horasViaplay
Manchester United vs Newcastle United9:00 horasESPN 2
Chelsea vs Aston Villa11:30 horasStar+

LaLiga

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
Levante vs Rayo Vallecano11:30 horasStar+
Athletic Club vs Mallorca14:00 horasDirecTV Sports

Serie A

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
Empoli vs Venezia8:00 horasESPN Play
Napoli vs Juventus11:00 horasESPN 2
Atalanta vs Fiorentina13:45 horasESPN Play

Liga 1

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
Academia Cantolao vs Sport Huancayo11:00 horasGOL Perú
Ayacucho FC vs Cusco13:15 horasGOL Perú
Alianza Universidad vs Deportivo Municipal15:30 horasGOL Perú

Bundesliga

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
Freiburg vs Colonia8:30 horasStar+
Hoffenheim vs Mainz 058:30 horasStar+
Unión Berlín vs Ausburg8:30 horasStar+
Greuther Furth vs Wolfsburg8:30 horasStar+
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund8:30 horasStar+
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Múnich11:30 horasESPN 3

Ligue 1

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
PSG vs Clermont10:00 horasESPN / Star+
Mónaco vs Olympique de Marsella14:00 horasESPN 2

Primera División de Bolivia

PARTIDOHORARIOCANAL
Royal Parí vs San José14:00 horasTigo Sports

Brasileirao

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
América Mineiro vs Athletico-PR14:00 horasFanatiz Brasileirao
Juventude vs Cuiabá15:00 horasFanatiz Brasileirao
RB Bragantino vs Chapecoense17:00 horasSPO Internacional
Santos vs Bahía19:00 horas SPO Internacional

Primera A de Colombia

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
Patriotas Boyacá vs Envigado14:00 horasWin Sports
Once Caldas vs Rionegro Águilas16:00 horasWin Sports
Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali18:05 horasRCN Nuestra Tele
Santa Fe vs Alianza Petrolera20:10 horasRCN Nuestra Tele

Primera A de Ecuador

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
Orense vs Guayaquil City15:00 horasGOLTV Play
Delfín vs Aucas17:30 horasGOLTV Play
Nueve de Octubre vs Macará20:00 horasGOLTV Play

Paraguay - Primera División

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
Sportivo Luqueño vs River Plate17:00 horasTigo Sports
Guaraní vs Guaireña19:15 horasTigo Sports

Liga 2 - Perú

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
Santos vs Unión Comercio18:00 horasGOL Perú
Atlético Grau vs Deportivo Llacuabamba20:30 horasGOL Perú

Uruguay - Primera División

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
Sud América vs Torque11:15 horasVTV+
River Plate vs Cerrito13:30 horasVTV+
Cerro Largo vs Nacional16:30 horasVTV+

Liga MX

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
Atlas vs Monterrey17:00 horasTUDN Usa
Tigres UANL vs León19:00 horasDirecTV Sports
América vs Mazatlán21:00 horasDirecTV Sports

Major League Soccer

PARTIDOSHORARIOSCANALES
Colorados Rapids vs LA Galaxy14:30 horasESPN Play
Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United16:00 horasESPN Play
New York RB vs DC United18:00 horasESPN Play
New England vs New York City18:00 horasESPN Play
Cincinnati vs Toronto FC19:00 horasESPN Play
CF Montreal vs Nashville SC19:00 horasESPN Play
Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew19:00 horasESPN Play
Dallas vs SJ Earthquakes19:30 horasESPN Play
Houston Dynamo vs Austin19:30 horasESPN Play
Sporting KC vs Chicago Fire19:30 horasESPN Play

