Programación, horarios y TV de partidos de hoy en vivo sábado 11 de setiembre

Últimas noticias sobre el fútbol internacional
Luego de varios años de ausencia, el 'Comandante' regresó a Old Trafford y los hinchas de los 'Diablos Rojos' están más que entusiasmados ya que, a pesar de sus 36 años, el delantero portugués ha demostrado que está más vigente que nunca.
En la otra vereda, Lionel Messi continuará haciendo méritos para que Mauricio Pochettino lo coloque como titular indiscutible en Paris Saint-Germain. Quieren ir afinando el tridente ofensivo, junto a Neymar y Mbappé, que promete romperla en la Champions League.
Aunque cabe señalar que la 'Pulga' no sería tomado en cuenta por Pochettino al igual que 'Ney'. Ambos vienen de jugar con sus respectivas selecciones y es muy probable que el estratega argentino no quiera arriesgarlos.
Regresa el fútbol peruano y será la Academia Cantolao ante Sport Huancayo los clubes que reabran el telón tras el receso de las Eliminatorias. Luego vendrá Ayacucho vs Cusco y finalmente Alianza Universidad cerrará el día ante Deportivo Municipal.
Premier League
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
|6:30 horas
|ESPN
|Arsenal vs Norwich City
|9:00 horas
|Star+ / ESPN Brasil
|Southmapton vs West Ham United
|9:00 horas
|Viaplay
|Leicester City vs Manchester City
|9:00 horas
|Star+
|Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
|9:00 horas
|Viaplay
|Brenford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
|9:00 horas
|Viaplay
|Manchester United vs Newcastle United
|9:00 horas
|ESPN 2
|Chelsea vs Aston Villa
|11:30 horas
|Star+
LaLiga
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|Levante vs Rayo Vallecano
|11:30 horas
|Star+
|Athletic Club vs Mallorca
|14:00 horas
|DirecTV Sports
Serie A
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|Empoli vs Venezia
|8:00 horas
|ESPN Play
|Napoli vs Juventus
|11:00 horas
|ESPN 2
|Atalanta vs Fiorentina
|13:45 horas
|ESPN Play
Liga 1
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|Academia Cantolao vs Sport Huancayo
|11:00 horas
|GOL Perú
|Ayacucho FC vs Cusco
|13:15 horas
|GOL Perú
|Alianza Universidad vs Deportivo Municipal
|15:30 horas
|GOL Perú
Bundesliga
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|Freiburg vs Colonia
|8:30 horas
|Star+
|Hoffenheim vs Mainz 05
|8:30 horas
|Star+
|Unión Berlín vs Ausburg
|8:30 horas
|Star+
|Greuther Furth vs Wolfsburg
|8:30 horas
|Star+
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund
|8:30 horas
|Star+
|RB Leipzig vs Bayern Múnich
|11:30 horas
|ESPN 3
Ligue 1
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|PSG vs Clermont
|10:00 horas
|ESPN / Star+
|Mónaco vs Olympique de Marsella
|14:00 horas
|ESPN 2
Primera División de Bolivia
|PARTIDO
|HORARIO
|CANAL
|Royal Parí vs San José
|14:00 horas
|Tigo Sports
Brasileirao
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|América Mineiro vs Athletico-PR
|14:00 horas
|Fanatiz Brasileirao
|Juventude vs Cuiabá
|15:00 horas
|Fanatiz Brasileirao
|RB Bragantino vs Chapecoense
|17:00 horas
|SPO Internacional
|Santos vs Bahía
|19:00 horas
|SPO Internacional
Primera A de Colombia
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|Patriotas Boyacá vs Envigado
|14:00 horas
|Win Sports
|Once Caldas vs Rionegro Águilas
|16:00 horas
|Win Sports
|Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali
|18:05 horas
|RCN Nuestra Tele
|Santa Fe vs Alianza Petrolera
|20:10 horas
|RCN Nuestra Tele
Primera A de Ecuador
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|Orense vs Guayaquil City
|15:00 horas
|GOLTV Play
|Delfín vs Aucas
|17:30 horas
|GOLTV Play
|Nueve de Octubre vs Macará
|20:00 horas
|GOLTV Play
Paraguay - Primera División
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|Sportivo Luqueño vs River Plate
|17:00 horas
|Tigo Sports
|Guaraní vs Guaireña
|19:15 horas
|Tigo Sports
Liga 2 - Perú
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|Santos vs Unión Comercio
|18:00 horas
|GOL Perú
|Atlético Grau vs Deportivo Llacuabamba
|20:30 horas
|GOL Perú
Uruguay - Primera División
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|Sud América vs Torque
|11:15 horas
|VTV+
|River Plate vs Cerrito
|13:30 horas
|VTV+
|Cerro Largo vs Nacional
|16:30 horas
|VTV+
Liga MX
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|Atlas vs Monterrey
|17:00 horas
|TUDN Usa
|Tigres UANL vs León
|19:00 horas
|DirecTV Sports
|América vs Mazatlán
|21:00 horas
|DirecTV Sports
Major League Soccer
|PARTIDOS
|HORARIOS
|CANALES
|Colorados Rapids vs LA Galaxy
|14:30 horas
|ESPN Play
|Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United
|16:00 horas
|ESPN Play
|New York RB vs DC United
|18:00 horas
|ESPN Play
|New England vs New York City
|18:00 horas
|ESPN Play
|Cincinnati vs Toronto FC
|19:00 horas
|ESPN Play
|CF Montreal vs Nashville SC
|19:00 horas
|ESPN Play
|Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew
|19:00 horas
|ESPN Play
|Dallas vs SJ Earthquakes
|19:30 horas
|ESPN Play
|Houston Dynamo vs Austin
|19:30 horas
|ESPN Play
|Sporting KC vs Chicago Fire
|19:30 horas
|ESPN Play
Para más información deportiva, visite Líbero.pe.