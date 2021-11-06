0

Partidos de hoy domingo 7 EN VIVO: horarios, canales de TV y dónde ver gratis

El 'Clásico de la Madonnina' es el duelo más atractivo del día, conoce toda la programación de HOY domingo 7 de noviembre y disfruta del buen fútbol.

Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
Sandra Morales
Partidos de HOY 7 de noviembre
Partidos de HOY 7 de noviembre | Composición Líbero
COMPARTIR

Disfrute de los mejores partidos de HOY con todo el fútbol en vivo, programado para este domingo 7 de noviembre. En esta nota te detallamos la agenda deportiva con los horarios y GUÍA TV, para que no te pierdas ningún detalle de los encuentros. Además puedes disfrutar de estos partidos por Líbero.pe.

Premier League

Este domingo se cierra la fecha 11 de la liga inglesa.

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:00 horasArsenal vs WatfordStar+, ESPN Brasil
9:00 horasEverton vs TottenhamStar+, ESPN Brasil
9:00 horasLeeds United vs LeicesterStar+, ESPN Brasil
11:30 horasWest Ham vs LiverpoolStar+, ESPN Brasil

LaLiga España

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
8:00 horasVillarreal vs GetafeESPN Extra, Star+
10:15 horasValencia vs Atlético MadriDIRECTV Sports
12:30 horasMallorca vs ElcheESPN3 Sur, Star+
12:30 horasOsasuna vs Real SociedadDIRECTV Sports
15:00 horasReal Betis vs SevillaESPN3 Sur, Star+

Serie A Italia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
6:30 horasVenezia vs RomaESPN Sur, Star+
9:00 horasUdinese vs SassuoloStar+, DAZN
9:00 horasSampdoria vs BolognaStar+, DAZN
12:00 horasLazio vs SalernitanaStar+, DAZN
12:00 horasNapoli vs Hellas Verona Star+, DAZN
14:45 horasMilan vs InternazionaleESPN Sur, Star+

Bundesliga Alemania

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:30 horasHertha BSC vs Bayer LeverkusenStar+, DAZN
11:30 horasKöln vs Union BerlinESPN2 Sur, Star+
13:30 horasGreuther Fürth vs Eintracht FrankfurtStar+, DAZN

Ligue 1 Francia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:00 horasMarseille vs MetzESPN2 Sur, Star+
9:00 horasReims vs MonacoDAZN, Digi Sport 1
9:00 horasLorient vs BrestbeIN CONNECT
9:00 horasNantes vs StrasbourgbeIN CONNECT
9:00 horasSaint-Étienne vs ClermontMaxTV Go
11:00 horasNice vs MontpellierStar+, Canal+ Sport
14:45 horasRennes vs LyonTV5MONDE Amérique Latine, DAZN

Liga Profesional Argentina 2021

El líder River Plate tendrá un partidazo ante Patronato, conoce los detalles de esta fecha en el fútbol argentino:

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
13:45 horasGimnasia La Plata vs BanfieldTyC Sports Internacional, AFA Play
13:45 horasSarmiento vs Central CórdobaAFA Play, Fox Sports Premiu
16:00 horasVélez Sarsfield vs San LorenzoAFA Play, Fox Sports Premiu
18:15 horasRiver Plate vs PatronatoAFA Play, FOX Sports, ESPN

Brasileirao

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
14:00 horasSantos vs PalmeirasSPO Internacional, Star+
14:00 horasRB Bragantino vs Athletico-PRSPO Internacional, Star+
14:00 horasAtlético Mineiro vs América MineiroSPO Internacional, Star+
16:15 horasBahia vs São PauloSPO Internacional, Star+
18:30 horasCeará vs CuiabáStar+, Fanatiz Brasileirão

Campeonato Nacional de Chile

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
10:00 horasUniversidad Católica vs Universidad ChileTNT Sports, GUIGO
14:00 horasO'Higgins vs ÑublenseTNT Sports, GUIGO
16:30 horasCobresal vs EvertonTNT Sports, GUIGO
19:00 horasUnión La Calera vs HuachipatoTNT Sports, GUIGO

Primera A Colombia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
14:00 horasPatriotas Boyacá vs MedellínFanatiz International, Win Sports
16:00 horasSanta Fe vs JuniorRCN Nuestra Tele, Fanatiz International
18:05 horasDeportes Tolima vs MillonariosRCN Nuestra Tele, Fanatiz
20:10 horasDeportivo Cali vs Deportes QuindíoRCN Nuestra Tele, Fanatiz

Primera A Ecuador

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
14:00 horasTécnico Universitario vs MacaráGOLTV Play, GOLTV
16:30 horasLDU Quito vs DelfinGOLTV Play, GOLTV
19:00 horasGuayaquil City vs Independiente del ValleGOLTV Play, GOLTV

Primera División Paraguay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
16:15 horasLibertad vs GuaraníTigo Sports Paraguay
18:30 horasCerro Porteño vs Sol de AméricaTigo Sports Paraguay

Primera División Uruguay

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:45 horasFénix vs Sud AméricaGOLTV Play, VTV+
14:30 horasCerrito vs TorqueGOLTV Play, VTV
17:30 horasPeñarol vs LiverpoolStar+, GOLTV Play

MLS - Estados Unidos

Conoce los partidos de la MLS en sus fechas definitivas. Partidazos con participación peruana:

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
15:30 horasToronto FC vs DC UnitedStar+, DAZN
15:30 horasNew England vs Inter MiamiStar+, DAZN
15:30 horasNashville SC vs New York RBStar+, DAZN
15:30 horasCincinnati vs Atlanta UnitedStar+, DAZN
15:30 horasColumbus Crew vs Chicago FireStar+, DAZN
15:30 horasCF Montréal vs Orlando CityStar+, DAZN
15:30 horasNew York City vs PhiladelphiaStar+, DAZN
18:00 horasSJ Earthquakes vs DallasStar+, DAZN
18:00 horasPortland Timbers vs AustinStar+, DAZN
18:00 horasLA Galaxy vs Minnesota UnitedStar+, DAZN
18:00 horasSporting KC vs Real Salt LakeStar+, DAZN
18:00 horasColorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FCStar+, DAZN
18:00 horasVancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle SoundersStar+, DAZN

Más información en LIBERO.pe

Sandra Morales
AUTOR: Sandra Morales

Periodista. Coordinadora web de la sección fútbol con 10 años de experiencia en medios digitales. Seguidora de las mejores ligas del mundo, además de vóley y UFC. "El éxito no es un accidente", Pelé.

Últimas Noticias

Lo más visto

  1. ¿Pudo irse del Perú? Corozo dejó desafiante mensaje tras escándalo que vivió en aeropuerto

  2. ¡Sorpresa en el mercado! Adrián Arregui dejó Alianza Lima y firmó por impensado club: "Guerrero"

  3. Delantero que se despidió de la 'U' podría dar el golpe en Banfield de Romero: "Oferta formal"

Libero Impreso

EDICIÓN DIGITAL

EDICIÓN DIGITAL

Ofertas de hoy