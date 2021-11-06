Partidos de hoy domingo 7 EN VIVO: horarios, canales de TV y dónde ver gratis

Disfrute de los mejores partidos de HOY con todo el fútbol en vivo, programado para este domingo 7 de noviembre. En esta nota te detallamos la agenda deportiva con los horarios y GUÍA TV, para que no te pierdas ningún detalle de los encuentros. Además puedes disfrutar de estos partidos por Líbero.pe.
Premier League
Este domingo se cierra la fecha 11 de la liga inglesa.
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:00 horas
|Arsenal vs Watford
|Star+, ESPN Brasil
|9:00 horas
|Everton vs Tottenham
|Star+, ESPN Brasil
|9:00 horas
|Leeds United vs Leicester
|Star+, ESPN Brasil
|11:30 horas
|West Ham vs Liverpool
|Star+, ESPN Brasil
LaLiga España
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00 horas
|Villarreal vs Getafe
|ESPN Extra, Star+
|10:15 horas
|Valencia vs Atlético Madri
|DIRECTV Sports
|12:30 horas
|Mallorca vs Elche
|ESPN3 Sur, Star+
|12:30 horas
|Osasuna vs Real Sociedad
|DIRECTV Sports
|15:00 horas
|Real Betis vs Sevilla
|ESPN3 Sur, Star+
Serie A Italia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|6:30 horas
|Venezia vs Roma
|ESPN Sur, Star+
|9:00 horas
|Udinese vs Sassuolo
|Star+, DAZN
|9:00 horas
|Sampdoria vs Bologna
|Star+, DAZN
|12:00 horas
|Lazio vs Salernitana
|Star+, DAZN
|12:00 horas
|Napoli vs Hellas Verona
| Star+, DAZN
|14:45 horas
|Milan vs Internazionale
|ESPN Sur, Star+
Bundesliga Alemania
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30 horas
|Hertha BSC vs Bayer Leverkusen
|Star+, DAZN
|11:30 horas
|Köln vs Union Berlin
|ESPN2 Sur, Star+
|13:30 horas
|Greuther Fürth vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|Star+, DAZN
Ligue 1 Francia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:00 horas
|Marseille vs Metz
|ESPN2 Sur, Star+
|9:00 horas
|Reims vs Monaco
|DAZN, Digi Sport 1
|9:00 horas
|Lorient vs Brest
|beIN CONNECT
|9:00 horas
|Nantes vs Strasbourg
|beIN CONNECT
|9:00 horas
|Saint-Étienne vs Clermont
|MaxTV Go
|11:00 horas
|Nice vs Montpellier
|Star+, Canal+ Sport
|14:45 horas
|Rennes vs Lyon
|TV5MONDE Amérique Latine, DAZN
Liga Profesional Argentina 2021
El líder River Plate tendrá un partidazo ante Patronato, conoce los detalles de esta fecha en el fútbol argentino:
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:45 horas
|Gimnasia La Plata vs Banfield
|TyC Sports Internacional, AFA Play
|13:45 horas
|Sarmiento vs Central Córdoba
|AFA Play, Fox Sports Premiu
|16:00 horas
|Vélez Sarsfield vs San Lorenzo
|AFA Play, Fox Sports Premiu
|18:15 horas
|River Plate vs Patronato
|AFA Play, FOX Sports, ESPN
Brasileirao
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00 horas
|Santos vs Palmeiras
|SPO Internacional, Star+
|14:00 horas
|RB Bragantino vs Athletico-PR
|SPO Internacional, Star+
|14:00 horas
|Atlético Mineiro vs América Mineiro
|SPO Internacional, Star+
|16:15 horas
|Bahia vs São Paulo
|SPO Internacional, Star+
|18:30 horas
|Ceará vs Cuiabá
|Star+, Fanatiz Brasileirão
Campeonato Nacional de Chile
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:00 horas
|Universidad Católica vs Universidad Chile
|TNT Sports, GUIGO
|14:00 horas
|O'Higgins vs Ñublense
|TNT Sports, GUIGO
|16:30 horas
|Cobresal vs Everton
|TNT Sports, GUIGO
|19:00 horas
|Unión La Calera vs Huachipato
|TNT Sports, GUIGO
Primera A Colombia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00 horas
|Patriotas Boyacá vs Medellín
|Fanatiz International, Win Sports
|16:00 horas
|Santa Fe vs Junior
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Fanatiz International
|18:05 horas
|Deportes Tolima vs Millonarios
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Fanatiz
|20:10 horas
|Deportivo Cali vs Deportes Quindío
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Fanatiz
Primera A Ecuador
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00 horas
|Técnico Universitario vs Macará
|GOLTV Play, GOLTV
|16:30 horas
|LDU Quito vs Delfin
|GOLTV Play, GOLTV
|19:00 horas
|Guayaquil City vs Independiente del Valle
|GOLTV Play, GOLTV
Primera División Paraguay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:15 horas
|Libertad vs Guaraní
|Tigo Sports Paraguay
|18:30 horas
|Cerro Porteño vs Sol de América
|Tigo Sports Paraguay
Primera División Uruguay
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:45 horas
|Fénix vs Sud América
|GOLTV Play, VTV+
|14:30 horas
|Cerrito vs Torque
|GOLTV Play, VTV
|17:30 horas
|Peñarol vs Liverpool
|Star+, GOLTV Play
MLS - Estados Unidos
Conoce los partidos de la MLS en sus fechas definitivas. Partidazos con participación peruana:
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:30 horas
|Toronto FC vs DC United
|Star+, DAZN
|15:30 horas
|New England vs Inter Miami
|Star+, DAZN
|15:30 horas
|Nashville SC vs New York RB
|Star+, DAZN
|15:30 horas
|Cincinnati vs Atlanta United
|Star+, DAZN
|15:30 horas
|Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire
|Star+, DAZN
|15:30 horas
|CF Montréal vs Orlando City
|Star+, DAZN
|15:30 horas
|New York City vs Philadelphia
|Star+, DAZN
|18:00 horas
|SJ Earthquakes vs Dallas
|Star+, DAZN
|18:00 horas
|Portland Timbers vs Austin
|Star+, DAZN
|18:00 horas
|LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United
|Star+, DAZN
|18:00 horas
|Sporting KC vs Real Salt Lake
|Star+, DAZN
|18:00 horas
|Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC
|Star+, DAZN
|18:00 horas
|Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders
|Star+, DAZN
