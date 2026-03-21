Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, domingo 22 de marzo: programación y dónde ver fútbol online

Este domingo 22 de marzo tenemos una infartante programación de partidos en vivo en todo el mundo. En España el duelo más importante de la fecha es el enfrentamiento entre Real Madrid vs Atlético. Además, en Inglaterra se juega la final de la Carabao Cup. Consulta todos los duelos, el horario y dónde ver transmisión.
Partidos de hoy en Liga 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:00
|UTC vs Alianza Atlético
|Movistar, L1 Max, Fanatiz
|15:30
|Atlético Grau vs Deportivo Garcilaso
|Movistar, L1 Max, Fanatiz
|18:00
|Sport Boys vs Sport Huancayo
|Movistar, L1 Max, Fanatiz
Partidos de hoy en Premier League
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:00
|Newcastle vs Sunderland
|ESPN, Disney+
|9:15
|Tottenham vs Nottingham
|Disney+
|9:15
|Aston Villa vs West Ham
|ESPN, Disney+
Partidos de hoy en LaLiga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00
|Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO
|10:15
|Celta de Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés
|ESPN 4, Disney+
|12:30
|Athletic Club vs Real Betis
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO
|15:00
|Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid
|ESPN, Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Serie A
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|6:30
|Como vs Pisa
|ESPN2, Disney+
|9:00
|Atalanta vs Verona
|Disney+
|9:00
|Bologna vs Lazio
|Disney+
|12:00
|Roma vs Lecce
|ESPN2, Disney+
|14:45
|Fiorentina vs Internazionale
|ESPN2, Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Bundesliga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30
|Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN2, Disney+
|11:30
|St. Pauli vs Freiburg
|Disney+
|13:30
|Augsburg vs Stuttgart
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy en EFL Cup
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:30
|Arsenal vs Manchester City
|Disney+, Zapping
Partidos de hoy en Ligue 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:00
|Lyon vs Monaco
|Disney+
|11:15
|Rennes vs Metz
|Disney+
|11:15
|Marsella vs Lille
|Disney+
|11:15
|Paris vs Le Havre
|Disney+
|14:45
|Nantes vs Strasbourg
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Primeira Liga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:30
|Estoril vs Rio Ave
|13:00
|Alverca vs Sporting CP
|15:30
|Sporting Braga vs Porto
Partidos de hoy en Liga Profesional Argentina
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:30
|Sarmiento vs Aldosivi
|TyC Sports, Fanatiz
|15:45
|Estudiantes Río Cuarto vs River Plate
|Disney+, ESPN
|18:00
|Boca Juniors vs Instituto
|Disney+, ESPN
|20:15
|I. Rivadavia vs Rosario Central
|Fanatiz, ESPN Premium
|20:15
|Argentinos Juniors vs Platense
|TyC Sports, Fanatiz
Partidos de hoy en Brasileirão
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|Remo vs Bahia
|Fanatiz, Premiere, Canal del Futbol
|14:00
|Cruzeiro vs Santos
|Fanatiz, Globo, Premiere
|14:00
|Athletico-PR vs Coritiba
|Fanatiz, Globo, Premiere
|14:00
|Vasco da Gama vs Gremio
|Fanatiz, Globo, Premiere
|16:30
|Vitória vs Mirassol
|Fanatiz, Premiere, Canal del Futbol
|16:30
|Internacional vs Chapecoense
|Fanatiz, Premiere, Canal del Futbol
|18:30
|Corinthians vs Flamengo
|Fanatiz, Premiere, TV Record
Partidos de hoy en Primera A Colombia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00
|Alianza vs Deportivo Cali
|RCN, Fanatiz, Win+ Futbol
Partidos de hoy en Serie A de Ecuador
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:00
|T. Universitario vs Independiente del Valle
|Zapping
|15:30
|Barcelona vs Universidad Católica
|Zapping
|18:30
|Mushuc Runa vs Emelec
|Zapping
Partidos de hoy en Copa Libertadores Sub-20
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|12:30
|Olimpia Sub-20 vs Palmeiras Sub-20
|16:30
|Flamengo Rj Sub-20 vs S. Wanderers Sub-20
Partidos de hoy en Primera División de Paraguay
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:30
|Sportivo San Lorenzo vs Nacional
|Tigo Sports
|18:30
|Sportivo Luqueño vs 2 de Mayo
|Tigo Sports
Partidos de hoy en Primera División Uruguay
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00
|Juventud vs Albion
|Disney+
|14:00
|Progreso vs Boston River
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy en MLS
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|12:00
|Cincinnati vs CF Montréal
|MLS Season Pass
|12:00
|New York City vs Inter Miami
|MLS Season Pass
|13:30
|Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders
|MLS Season Pass, FOX Deportes
|15:45
|Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy
|MLS Season Pass, FOX Deportes
|18:00
|San Diego vs Real Salt Lake
|MLS Season Pass
Los horarios corresponden a Perú, Ecuador y Colombia.