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Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, domingo 22 de marzo: programación y dónde ver fútbol online

Programación de los partidos en vivo para este domingo 22 de marzo en las principales ligas del mundo. Juegan Real Madrid vs Atlético.

Sandra Morales
Programación de partidos en vivo para este domingo 22 de marzo
Programación de partidos en vivo para este domingo 22 de marzo | FOTO: LIBERO
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Este domingo 22 de marzo tenemos una infartante programación de partidos en vivo en todo el mundo. En España el duelo más importante de la fecha es el enfrentamiento entre Real Madrid vs Atlético. Además, en Inglaterra se juega la final de la Carabao Cup. Consulta todos los duelos, el horario y dónde ver transmisión.

Flamengo anunció a talentoso peruano

PUEDES VER: Flamengo da el batacazo y anuncia de forma inesperada a talentoso peruano: "En casa"

Partidos de hoy en Liga 1

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
13:00UTC vs Alianza AtléticoMovistar, L1 Max, Fanatiz
15:30Atlético Grau vs Deportivo GarcilasoMovistar, L1 Max, Fanatiz
18:00Sport Boys vs Sport HuancayoMovistar, L1 Max, Fanatiz

Partidos de hoy en Premier League

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
7:00Newcastle vs SunderlandESPN, Disney+
9:15Tottenham vs NottinghamDisney+
9:15Aston Villa vs West HamESPN, Disney+

Partidos de hoy en LaLiga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:00Barcelona vs Rayo VallecanoDIRECTV Sports, DGO
10:15Celta de Vigo vs Deportivo AlavésESPN 4, Disney+
12:30Athletic Club vs Real BetisDIRECTV Sports, DGO
15:00Real Madrid vs Atlético MadridESPN, Disney+

Partidos de hoy en Serie A

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
6:30Como vs PisaESPN2, Disney+
9:00Atalanta vs VeronaDisney+
9:00Bologna vs LazioDisney+
12:00Roma vs LecceESPN2, Disney+
14:45Fiorentina vs InternazionaleESPN2, Disney+

Partidos de hoy en Bundesliga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
9:30Mainz 05 vs Eintracht FrankfurtESPN2, Disney+
11:30St. Pauli vs FreiburgDisney+
13:30Augsburg vs StuttgartDisney+

Partidos de hoy en EFL Cup

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
11:30Arsenal vs Manchester CityDisney+, Zapping

Partidos de hoy en Ligue 1

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
9:00Lyon vs MonacoDisney+
11:15Rennes vs MetzDisney+
11:15Marsella vs LilleDisney+
11:15Paris vs Le HavreDisney+
14:45Nantes vs StrasbourgDisney+

Partidos de hoy en Primeira Liga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
10:30Estoril vs Rio Ave
13:00Alverca vs Sporting CP
15:30Sporting Braga vs Porto

Partidos de hoy en Liga Profesional Argentina

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
13:30Sarmiento vs AldosiviTyC Sports, Fanatiz
15:45Estudiantes Río Cuarto vs River PlateDisney+, ESPN
18:00Boca Juniors vs InstitutoDisney+, ESPN
20:15I. Rivadavia vs Rosario CentralFanatiz, ESPN Premium
20:15Argentinos Juniors vs PlatenseTyC Sports, Fanatiz

Partidos de hoy en Brasileirão

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00Remo vs BahiaFanatiz, Premiere, Canal del Futbol
14:00Cruzeiro vs SantosFanatiz, Globo, Premiere
14:00Athletico-PR vs CoritibaFanatiz, Globo, Premiere
14:00Vasco da Gama vs GremioFanatiz, Globo, Premiere
16:30Vitória vs MirassolFanatiz, Premiere, Canal del Futbol
16:30Internacional vs ChapecoenseFanatiz, Premiere, Canal del Futbol
18:30Corinthians vs FlamengoFanatiz, Premiere, TV Record

Partidos de hoy en Primera A Colombia

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
16:00Alianza vs Deportivo CaliRCN, Fanatiz, Win+ Futbol

Partidos de hoy en Serie A de Ecuador

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
13:00T. Universitario vs Independiente del ValleZapping
15:30Barcelona vs Universidad CatólicaZapping
18:30Mushuc Runa vs EmelecZapping

Partidos de hoy en Copa Libertadores Sub-20

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
12:30Olimpia Sub-20 vs Palmeiras Sub-20
16:30Flamengo Rj Sub-20 vs S. Wanderers Sub-20

Partidos de hoy en Primera División de Paraguay

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
16:30Sportivo San Lorenzo vs NacionalTigo Sports
18:30Sportivo Luqueño vs 2 de MayoTigo Sports

Partidos de hoy en Primera División Uruguay

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:00Juventud vs AlbionDisney+
14:00Progreso vs Boston RiverDisney+

Partidos de hoy en MLS

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
12:00Cincinnati vs CF MontréalMLS Season Pass
12:00New York City vs Inter MiamiMLS Season Pass
13:30Minnesota United vs Seattle SoundersMLS Season Pass, FOX Deportes
15:45Portland Timbers vs LA GalaxyMLS Season Pass, FOX Deportes
18:00San Diego vs Real Salt LakeMLS Season Pass

Los horarios corresponden a Perú, Ecuador y Colombia.

No olvides revisar tu agenda deportiva

Sandra Morales
AUTOR: Sandra Morales

Periodista. Coordinadora web de la sección fútbol con 10 años de experiencia en medios digitales. Seguidora de las mejores ligas del mundo, además de vóley y UFC. "El éxito no es un accidente", Pelé.

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