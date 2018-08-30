Conoce el calendario completo de la Champions League 2018-2019
¿Cuándo arranca la Champions League 2018-2019? Aquí te dejamos el calendario completo de todos los grupos.
La UEFA reveló el calendario de la Champions League temporada 2018-2019. Real Madrid, vigente campeón y tricampeón de Europa, hará su debuta oficial en el Santiago Bernabéu contra la AS Roma, aunque esta vez será distinto pues ya no cuenta con Cristiano Ronaldo.
Por su parte, el Barcelona quedó en el Grupo B junto a Tottenham, PSV e Inter de Milán. El equipo de Lionel Messi, quien prometió ganar esta temporada la Champions League, debutará de local ante el equipo holandés.
PUEDES VER: El Real Madrid, Barcelona y Juventus ya conocen a sus rivales en la fase de grupos de la Champions League
Entre tanto, la Juventus con Cristiano Ronaldo empezará el gran reto en condición de visitante ante el Valencia. Este encuentro fue programado para disputarse el miércoles 19 se septiembre.
Finalmente, la Champions League también tendrá la participación de un peruano. El Lokomotiv de Jefferson Farfán quedó en el Grupo G junto a Galatasaray, Schalke y Porto. El club de Moscú debutará en el torneo en condición de visita ante el club turco. En la segunda jornada recibirá en Rusia a su exclub, el Schalke 04 de Alemania.
NO TE LO PIERDAS: La UEFA Champions League llega al FIFA 19 [VIDEO]
Para que no te pierdas ningún de estos partidazos de la Liga de Campeones te dejamos el fixture completo.así que toma nota y apunta para que saques quien tiene más chances de llegar lejos en este torneo.
Grupo A | 1 jornada (18 septiembre)
Brujas-Borussia
Mónaco-Atlético
2ª jornada (3 octubre)
Atlético-Brujas
Borussia-Mónaco
3ª jornada (24 octubre)
Brujas-Mónaco
Borussia-Atlético
4ª Jornada (6 Noviembre)
Mónaco-Brujas
Atlético-Dortmund
5ª Jornada (28 Noviembre)
Atlético-Mónaco
Dortmund-Brujas
6ª Jornada (11 Diciembre)
Brujas-Atlético
Mónaco-Dortmund
Grupo B | 1 jornada (18 Septiembre)
Barcelona-PSV
Inter-Tottenham
2ª jornada (3 octubre)
Tottenham-Barcelona
PSV-Inter
3ª jornada (24 octubre)
PSV-Tottenham
Barcelona-Inter
4ª Jornada (6 Noviembre)
Tottenham-PSV
Inter-Barcelona
5ª Jornada (28 Noviembre)
PSV-Barcelona
Tottenham-Inter
6ª Jornada (11 Diciembre)
Barcelona-Tottenham
Inter-PSV
Grupo C | 1 jornada (18 Septiembre)
Liverpool-PSG
Estrella Roja-Nápoles
2ª jornada (3 octubre)
PSG-Estrella Roja
Nápoles-Liverpool
3ª jornada (24 octubre)
PSG-Nápoles
Liverpool-Estrella Roja
4ª Jornada (6 Noviembre)
Estrella Roja-Liverpool
Nápoles-PSG
5ª Jornada (28 Noviembre)
PSG-Liverpool
Nápoles-Estrella Roja
6ª Jornada (11 Diciembre)
Liverpool-Nápoles
Estrella Roja-PSG
Grupo D | 1 jornada (18 Septiembre)
Galatasaray-Lokomotiv
Schalke-Porto
Начнём в Турции, а завершим групповой этап в Германии. Это будет жарко! 🔥— ФК Локомотив (@fclokomotiv) 30 de agosto de 2018
Вы с нами? 🤜🏼🤛🏼#СамыйЛучшийКоллектив #UCL pic.twitter.com/oGRAC8G7jd
2ª jornada (3 octubre)
Lokomotiv-Schalke
Porto-Galatasaray
3ª jornada (24 octubre)
Lokomotiv-Porto
Galatasaray-Schalke
4ª Jornada (6 Noviembre)
Porto-Lokomotiv
Schalke-Galatasaray
5ª Jornada (28 Noviembre)
Lokomotiv-Galatasaray
Oporto-Schalke
6ª Jornada (11 Diciembre)
Galatasaray-Oporto
Schalke-Lokomotiv
Grupo E | 1 jornada (19 Septiembre)
Ajax-AEK Atenas
Benfica-Bayern
2ª jornada (2 octubre)
Bayern-Ajax
AEK-Benfica
3ª jornada (23 octubre)
AEK-Bayern
Ajax-Benfica
4ª Jornada (7 Noviembre)
Bayern-AEK Atenas
Benfica-Ajax
5ª Jornada (27 Noviembre)
AEK Atenas-Ajax
Bayern-Benfica
6ª Jornada (12 Diciembre)
Ajax-Bayern
Benfica-AEK Atenas
Grupo F | 1 jornada (19 Septiembre)
Shakhtar-Hoffenheim
Manchester City-O. Lyon
2ª jornada (2 octubre)
Hoffenheim-Manchester City
O.Lyon-Shakhtar
3ª jornada (23 octubre)
Hoffenheim-O.Lyon
Shakhtar-Manchester City
4ª Jornada (7 Noviembre)
Lyon-Hoffenheim
Manchester City-Shakhtar
5ª Jornada (27 Noviembre)
Hoffenheim-Shakhtar
Lyon-Manchester City
6ª Jornada (12 Diciembre)
Shakhtar-Lyon
Manchester City-Hoffenheim
Grupo G | 1 jornada (19 Septiembre)
Real Madrid-Roma
Viktoria Plzen-CSKA Moscú
2ª jornada (2 octubre)
CSKA-Real Madrid
Roma-Viktoria Plzen
3ª jornada (23 octubre)
Roma-CSKA
Real Madrid-Viktoria Plzen
4ª Jornada (7 Noviembre)
CSKA-Roma
Viktoria Plzen-Real Madrid
5ª Jornada (27 Noviembre)
CSKA-Viktoria Plzen
Roma-Real Madrid
6ª Jornada (12 Diciembre)
Real Madrid-CSKA
Viktoria Plzen-Roma
Grupo H | 1 jornada (19 Septiembre)
Valencia-Juventus
Young Boys-Manchester United
2ª jornada (2 octubre)
Juventus-Young Boys
Manchester United-Valencia
3ª jornada (23 octubre)
Young Boys-Valencia
Manchester United-Juventus
4ª Jornada (7 Noviembre)
Valencia-Young Boys
Juventus-Manchester United
5ª Jornada (27 Noviembre)
Manchester United-Young Boys
Juventus-Valencia
6ª Jornada (12 Diciembre)
Young Boys-Juventus
Valencia-Manchester United