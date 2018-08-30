Fútbol Internacional

30 de Agosto del 2018 | 16:49 h

Conoce el calendario completo de la Champions League 2018-2019

¿Cuándo arranca la Champions League 2018-2019? Aquí te dejamos el calendario completo de todos los grupos.

La UEFA reveló el calendario de la Champions League temporada 2018-2019. Real Madrid, vigente campeón y tricampeón de Europa,  hará su debuta oficial en el Santiago Bernabéu contra la AS Roma, aunque esta vez será distinto pues ya no cuenta con Cristiano Ronaldo.

Por su parte, el Barcelona quedó en el Grupo B junto a Tottenham, PSV e Inter de Milán. El equipo de Lionel Messi, quien prometió ganar esta temporada la Champions League, debutará de local ante el equipo holandés. 

Entre tanto, la Juventus con Cristiano Ronaldo empezará el gran reto en condición de visitante ante el Valencia. Este encuentro fue programado para disputarse el miércoles 19 se septiembre. 

Finalmente, la Champions League también tendrá la participación de un peruano. El Lokomotiv de Jefferson Farfán quedó en el Grupo G junto a Galatasaray, Schalke y Porto. El club de Moscú debutará en el torneo en condición de visita ante el club turco. En la segunda jornada recibirá en Rusia a su exclub, el Schalke 04 de Alemania. 

Para que no te pierdas ningún de estos partidazos de la Liga de Campeones te dejamos el fixture completo.así que toma nota y apunta para que saques quien tiene más chances de llegar lejos en este torneo.

Grupo A | 1 jornada (18 septiembre)

Brujas-Borussia

Mónaco-Atlético

2ª jornada (3 octubre)

Atlético-Brujas

Borussia-Mónaco

3ª jornada (24 octubre)

Brujas-Mónaco

Borussia-Atlético

4ª Jornada (6 Noviembre)

Mónaco-Brujas

Atlético-Dortmund

5ª Jornada (28 Noviembre)

Atlético-Mónaco

Dortmund-Brujas

6ª Jornada (11 Diciembre)

Brujas-Atlético

Mónaco-Dortmund

Grupo B | 1 jornada (18 Septiembre)

Barcelona-PSV

Inter-Tottenham

2ª jornada (3 octubre)

Tottenham-Barcelona

PSV-Inter

3ª jornada (24 octubre)

PSV-Tottenham

Barcelona-Inter

4ª Jornada (6 Noviembre)

Tottenham-PSV

Inter-Barcelona

5ª Jornada (28 Noviembre)

PSV-Barcelona

Tottenham-Inter

6ª Jornada (11 Diciembre)

Barcelona-Tottenham

Inter-PSV

Grupo C | 1 jornada (18 Septiembre)

Liverpool-PSG

Estrella Roja-Nápoles

2ª jornada (3 octubre)

PSG-Estrella Roja

Nápoles-Liverpool

3ª jornada (24 octubre)

PSG-Nápoles

Liverpool-Estrella Roja

4ª Jornada (6 Noviembre)

Estrella Roja-Liverpool

Nápoles-PSG

5ª Jornada (28 Noviembre)

PSG-Liverpool

Nápoles-Estrella Roja

6ª Jornada (11 Diciembre)

Liverpool-Nápoles

Estrella Roja-PSG

Grupo D | 1 jornada (18 Septiembre)

Galatasaray-Lokomotiv

Schalke-Porto

2ª jornada (3 octubre)

Lokomotiv-Schalke

Porto-Galatasaray

3ª jornada (24 octubre)

Lokomotiv-Porto

Galatasaray-Schalke

4ª Jornada (6 Noviembre)

Porto-Lokomotiv

Schalke-Galatasaray

5ª Jornada (28 Noviembre)

Lokomotiv-Galatasaray

Oporto-Schalke

6ª Jornada (11 Diciembre)

Galatasaray-Oporto

Schalke-Lokomotiv

Grupo E | 1 jornada (19 Septiembre)

Ajax-AEK Atenas

Benfica-Bayern

2ª jornada (2 octubre)

Bayern-Ajax

AEK-Benfica

3ª jornada (23 octubre)

AEK-Bayern

Ajax-Benfica

4ª Jornada (7 Noviembre)

Bayern-AEK Atenas

Benfica-Ajax

5ª Jornada (27 Noviembre)

AEK Atenas-Ajax

Bayern-Benfica

6ª Jornada (12 Diciembre)

Ajax-Bayern

Benfica-AEK Atenas

Grupo F | 1 jornada (19 Septiembre)

Shakhtar-Hoffenheim

Manchester City-O. Lyon

2ª jornada (2 octubre)

Hoffenheim-Manchester City

O.Lyon-Shakhtar

3ª jornada (23 octubre)

Hoffenheim-O.Lyon

Shakhtar-Manchester City

4ª Jornada (7 Noviembre)

Lyon-Hoffenheim

Manchester City-Shakhtar

5ª Jornada (27 Noviembre)

Hoffenheim-Shakhtar

Lyon-Manchester City

6ª Jornada (12 Diciembre)

Shakhtar-Lyon

Manchester City-Hoffenheim

Grupo G | 1 jornada (19 Septiembre)

Real Madrid-Roma

Viktoria Plzen-CSKA Moscú

2ª jornada (2 octubre)

CSKA-Real Madrid

Roma-Viktoria Plzen

3ª jornada (23 octubre)

Roma-CSKA

Real Madrid-Viktoria Plzen

4ª Jornada (7 Noviembre)

CSKA-Roma

Viktoria Plzen-Real Madrid

5ª Jornada (27 Noviembre)

CSKA-Viktoria Plzen

Roma-Real Madrid

6ª Jornada (12 Diciembre)

Real Madrid-CSKA

Viktoria Plzen-Roma

Grupo H | 1 jornada (19 Septiembre)

Valencia-Juventus

Young Boys-Manchester United

2ª jornada (2 octubre)

Juventus-Young Boys

Manchester United-Valencia

3ª jornada (23 octubre)

Young Boys-Valencia

Manchester United-Juventus

4ª Jornada (7 Noviembre)

Valencia-Young Boys

Juventus-Manchester United

5ª Jornada (27 Noviembre)

Manchester United-Young Boys

Juventus-Valencia

6ª Jornada (12 Diciembre)

Young Boys-Juventus

Valencia-Manchester United

