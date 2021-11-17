0
Partidos de HOY EN VIVO: dónde y cómo ver fútbol gratis hoy jueves 18 de noviembre

Partidos de HOY EN VIVO: dónde y cómo ver fútbol gratis hoy jueves 18 de noviembre

Este jueves 18 de noviembre el fútbol no se detiene y hay grandes partidos por el Brasileirao y Superliga Argentinay. Además, hay liga uruguaya y venezolana.

Redacción Líbero
Partidos de hoy EN VIVO Jueves 18 de noviembre
Repasa la agenda deportiva con los mejores partidos de HOY y todo el fútbol EN VIVO de este jueves 18 noviembre. Conoce todos los horarios y GUÍA TV y programación de los infartantes duelos. Recuerda que puedes seguir los detalles de todos estos compromisos a través de Libero.pe.

Argentina - Superliga Argentina

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
15:00 horasUnión Santa Fe vs Defensa y JusticiaAFA Play, Fanatiz USA, Paramount+, fuboTV
17:15 horasPatronato vs LanúsAFA Play, Fanatiz USA, Paramount+, fuboTV
19:30 horasBanfield vs AldosiviAFA Play, Fanatiz USA, Paramount+, fuboTV

Brasil - Brasileirão

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
19:00 horasSport Recife vs BahiaSPO Internacional, ESPN Extra, Star+

Chile - Supercopa de Chile

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
17:00 horasUniversidad Católica vs Ñublense

Uruguay - Primera División

HORARIOPARTIDOCANALES
19:45 horasNacional vs CerritoGOLTV Play, VTV+

Venezuela - Primera División

HORARIOSPARTIDOSCANALES
16:15 horasAragua vs PortuguesaGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
18:30 horasHermanos Colmenárez vs Academia Puerto CabelloGolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play

