- Hoy:
- Horóscopo
- Partidos de hoy
- LDU vs Alianza Lima
- Valladolid vs Real Madrid
- Perú vs Venezuela
- Universitario
- Chile vs. Uruguay
- Tabla de Vóley
0
Partidos de HOY EN VIVO: dónde y cómo ver fútbol gratis hoy jueves 18 de noviembre
Este jueves 18 de noviembre el fútbol no se detiene y hay grandes partidos por el Brasileirao y Superliga Argentinay. Además, hay liga uruguaya y venezolana.Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
Partidos de hoy EN VIVO Jueves 18 de noviembre | La Republica
COMPARTIRSiguenos en Google News
Repasa la agenda deportiva con los mejores partidos de HOY y todo el fútbol EN VIVO de este jueves 18 noviembre. Conoce todos los horarios y GUÍA TV y programación de los infartantes duelos. Recuerda que puedes seguir los detalles de todos estos compromisos a través de Libero.pe.
Argentina - Superliga Argentina
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|15:00 horas
|Unión Santa Fe vs Defensa y Justicia
|AFA Play, Fanatiz USA, Paramount+, fuboTV
|17:15 horas
|Patronato vs Lanús
|AFA Play, Fanatiz USA, Paramount+, fuboTV
|19:30 horas
|Banfield vs Aldosivi
|AFA Play, Fanatiz USA, Paramount+, fuboTV
Brasil - Brasileirão
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|19:00 horas
|Sport Recife vs Bahia
|SPO Internacional, ESPN Extra, Star+
Chile - Supercopa de Chile
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|17:00 horas
|Universidad Católica vs Ñublense
Uruguay - Primera División
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANALES
|19:45 horas
|Nacional vs Cerrito
|GOLTV Play, VTV+
Venezuela - Primera División
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANALES
|16:15 horas
|Aragua vs Portuguesa
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
|18:30 horas
|Hermanos Colmenárez vs Academia Puerto Cabello
|GolTV Latinoamerica, GOLTV Play
Últimas Noticias
Lo más visto