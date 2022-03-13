Partidos de HOY EN VIVO: ver programación y transmisión GRATIS de duelos del lunes 14 de marzo

Partidos de hoy, lunes 14 de marzo, EN VIVO, ONLINE y EN DIRECTO. Revisa al detalle la programación y guía de canales de los partidos más importantes del día. En Europa veremos en acción al Manchester City y Real Madrid, mientras que en Sudamérica tenemos como plato fuerte el clásico boliviano entre Bolívar y The Strongest.
LaLiga - España
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANAL
|15:00 horas
|Mallorca vs. Real Madrid
|STAR PLUS / ESPN
Premier League - Inglaterra
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANAL
|15:00 horas
|Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
|STAR PLUS
Serie A - Italia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANAL
|14:45 horas
|Lazio vs. Venezia FC
|STAR PLUS / ESPN 2
Copa de la Liga Profesional - Argentina
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|CANAL
|17:15 horas
|Atlético Tucumán vs. Racing
|STAR PLUS
|19:30 horas
|Argentinos Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia
|TYC SPORTS
| 19:30 horas
|Independiente vs. Central Córdoba
| TYC SPORTS
Liga NOS - Portugal
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANAL
|15:15 horas
|Moreirense vs. Sporting CP
|GOLTV
LigaPro - Ecuador
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANAL
|19:00 horas
|Guayaquil City vs. Delfín SC
|STAR PLUS / GOLT V
Liga Boliviana
|HORARIO
|PARTIDO
|CANAL
|18:00 horas
|The Strongest vs. Bolívar
|TiGO Sports
Más información en Líbero.pe.