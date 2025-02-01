- Hoy:
Grammys 2025: lista de nominados y GUÍA de horarios para disfrutar la gala este domingo 2 de febrero
Este fin de semana se llevará a cabo la esperada gala de los Grammy 2025 y muchos ya se encuentran ansiosos por conocer a los ganadores de las categorías.Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
La celebración de los Premios Grammy 2025 está bajo la mirada atenta de miles de personas alrededor del mundo en redes sociales, pues esta 67.ª edición trae novedades para los espectadores. Por este motivo, es importante conocer los horarios y demás datos clave para la trasmisión.
Este domingo 2 de febrero se llevará a cabo la gala por todo lo alto y contará con la presencia de los artistas más influyentes de la industria musical, además será conducida por el actor cómico sudafricano, Trevor Noah.
Así pues, entre los nominados a los premios resaltan los nombres de Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, André 3000 y Jacob Collier, quienes compiten por la categoría de Álbum del año.
Horario de los Premios Grammy 2025
El evento está programado para realizarse en la ciudad de Los Ángeles y el horario específico de inicio es a las 8:00 p.m. extendiéndose hasta las 11:30 p.m. ET o a las 5:00 p.m. a 8:30 p.m. PT., en relación a la zona del continente americano.
Nominados a los Premios Grammy 2025
Grabación del año
- “Now and Then” – The Beatles
- “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
- “Expresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “360” – Charli xcx
- “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
- “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone
Álbum del año
- New Blue Sun – André 3000
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- BRAT – Charli xcx
- Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
- Hit Me Soft and Hard – Billie Eilish
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Canción del año
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
- “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
- “Die with a Smile” – Bruno Mars y Lady Gaga
- “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone
- “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
Mejor artista revelación
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Kruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Productor del año (no clásico)
- Alissia
- Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuck
- Mustard
- Daniel Nigro
Compositor del año (no clásico)
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Mejor actuación pop en solitario
- “Bodyguard” – Beyoncé
- “Expresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “Apple” – Charli xcx
- “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
- “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
Mejor actuación pop de un dúo/grupo
- “Us” – Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor Swift
- “LEVII’S JEANS” – Beyoncé ft. Post Malone
- “Guess” – Charli xcx ft. Billie Eilish
- “The Boy is Mine” – Ariana Grande ft. Brandy & Monica
- “Die With a Smile” – Bruno Mars ft. Lady Gaga
Mejor álbum pop
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
- Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- “She’s Gone, Dance On” – Disclosure
- “Loved” – Four Tet
- “Leavemealone” – Fred Again.. ft. Baby Keem
- “Neverender” – Justice ft. Tame Impala
- “Witchy” – Kaytranada ft. Childish Gambino
Mejor grabación de dance pop
- “Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
- “Von Dutch” – Charli xcx
- “The Love of My Life [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish
- “Yes, and?” – Ariana Grande
- “Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
Mejor álbum dance/electrónica
- BRAT – Charli xcx
- Three, Four – Tet
- Hyperdrama – Justice
- Timeless – KAYTRANADA
- Telos – Zedd
Mejor grabación remezclada
- “Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix” KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii feat. JT)
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix],” David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
- “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
- “Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix,” Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)
- “Von Dutch,” A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)
Mejor actuación de rock
- “Now and Then” – The Beatles
- “Beautiful People (Stay High)” – The Black Keys
- “The American Dream Is Killing Me” – Green Day
- “Gift Horse” – IDLES
- “Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam
- “Broken Man” – St. Vincent
Mejor actuación de metal
- “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” – Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
- “Crown of Horns” – Judas Priest
- “Suffocate” – Knocked Loose feat. Poppy
- “Screaming Suicide” – Metallica
- “Cellar Door” – Spiritbox
Mejor canción de rock
- “Beautiful People (Stay High)” – The Black Keys
- “Broken Man” – St. Vincent
- “Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam
- “Dilemma” – Green Day
Mejor álbum de rock
- Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
- Romance – Fontaines D.C
- Saviors – Green Day
- TANGK – IDLES
- Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
- Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones
- No Name – Jack White
Mejor actuación de música alternativa
- “Neon Pill,” Cage the Elephant
- “Song of the Lake” – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- “Starburster” – Fontaines D.C.
- “BYE BYE” – Kim Gordon
- “Flea” – St. Vincent
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Charm – Clairo
- The Collective – Kim Gordon
- What Now – Brittany Howard
- All Born Screaming – St. Vincent
Mejor actuación de R&B
- “Guidance” – Jhené Aiko
- “Residuals” – Chris Brown
- “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones
- “Made for Me (Live on BET)” – Muni Long
- “Saturn” – SZA
Mejor actuación de R&B tradicional
- “Wet” – Marsha Ambrosius
- “Can I Have This Groove” – Kenyon Dixon
- “No Lie” – Lalah Hathaway feat. Michael McDonald
- “Make Me Forget” – Muni Long
- “That’s You” – Lucky Daye
Mejor canción R&B
- “After Hours” – Kehlani
- “Bruning” – Tems
- “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones
- “Ruining Me” – Muni Long
- “Saturn” – SZA
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
- So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine
- En Route – Durand Bernarr
- Bando Stone and The New World – Childish Gambino
- Crash – Kehlani
- Why Lawd? – NxWorries
Mejor álbum de R&B
- 11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
- Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway
- Revenge – Muni Long
- Algorithm – Lucky Daye
- Coming Home – Usher
Mejor actuación de rap
- “Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B
- “When the Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos
- “NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii
- “Houdini” – Eminem
- “Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- “Kehlani” – Jordan Adetunji ft. Kehlani
- “SPAGHETTII” – Beyoncé ft. Linda Martell & Shaboozey
- “We Still Don’t Trust You” – Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd
- “Big Mamma” – Latto
- “3:AM” – Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu
Mejor canción de rap
- “Asteroids” – Rapsody feat. Hit-Boy)
- “Carnival” – Kanye West, Ty Dolla $Ign y ¥$
- “Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar)
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
Mejor álbum de rap
- Might Delete Later – J. Cole
- The Auditorium – Vol. 1, Common & Pete Rock
- Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
- The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem
- We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Mejor álbum de poesía hablada
- CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something to Say, Queen Sheba
- cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series, Omari Hardwick
- Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 In The Beginning Was The Word, Malik Yusef
- The Heart, The Mind, The Soul, Tank and the Bangas
- The Seven Number Ones, Mad Skillz
Mejor actuación de jazz
- “Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)” – The Baylor Project
- “Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” – Lakecia Benjamin feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield
- “Juno” – Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
- “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” – Samara Joy feat. Sullivan Fortner
- “Little Fears” – Dan Pugach Big Band feat. Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts
Mejor álbum vocal de jazz
- Journey in Black, Christie Dashiell
- Wildflowers Vol. 1, Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner
- A Joyful Holiday, Samara Joy
- Milton + Esperanza, Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding
- My Ideal, Catherine Russell & Sean Mason
Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz
- Owl Song – Ambrose Akinmusire feat. Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley
- Beyond This Place – Kenny Barron feat. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson
- Phoenix Reimagined (Live) – Lakecia Benjamin
- Remembrance – Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
- Solo Game – Sullivan Fortner
Mejor álbum de gran ensamble de jazz
- Returning to Forever, John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band
- And So It Goes, The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
- Walk a Mile in My Shoe, Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band
- Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence, Dan Pugach Big Band
- Golden City, Miguel Zenón
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
- Spain Forever Again, Michel Camilo & Tomatito
- Cubop Lives!, Zaccai Curtis
- COLLAB, Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Time and Again, Eliane Elias
- El Trio: Live in Italy, Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola
- Cuba and Beyond, Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet
- As I Travel, Donald Vega feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo
- Night Reign, Arooj Aftab
- New Blue Sun, André 3000
- Code Derivation, Robert Glasper
- Foreverland, Keyon Harrold
- No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin, Meshell Ndegeocello
Mejor álbum vocal de pop tradicional
- À Fleur De Peau – Cyrille Aimée
- Visions – Norah Jones
- Good Together – Lake Street Dive
- Impossible Dream – Aaron Lazar
- Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- Plot Armor – Taylor Eigsti
- Rhapsody in Blue – Béla Fleck
- Orchestras (Live) – Bill Frisell feat. Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan
- Mark – Mark Guiliana
- Speak to Me – Julian Lage
Mejor álbum de teatro musical
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Notebook
- The Outsiders
- The Wiz
Mejor actuación country en solitario
- 16 CARRIAGES – Beyoncé
- I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll
- The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
- It Takes a Woman – Chris Stapelton
Mejor actuación country de dúo o grupo
- “Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan
- “II MOST WANTED” – Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus
- “Break Mine” – Brothers Osborne
- “Bigger Houses” – Dan + Shay
- “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Mejor canción country
- “The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
- “I’m Not Ok” – Jelly Roll
- “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen
- “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
- “It Takes a Woman” – Chris Stapleton
Mejor álbum country
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
- Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
- Higher – Chris Sapleton
- Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Mejor interpretación de raíces americanas
- “Blame It on Eve” – Shemekia Copeland
- “Nothing in Rambling” – The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood
- “Lighthouse” – Sierra Ferrell
- “The Ballad of Sally Anne” – Rhiannon Giddens
Mejor interpretación de música americana
- “YA YA” – Beyoncé
- “Subtitles” – Madison Cunningham
- “Don’t Do Me Good” – Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves
- “American Dreaming” – Sierra Ferrell
- “Runaway Train” – Sarah Jarosz
- “Empty Trainload of Sky” – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Mejor canción de raíces americanas
- “Ahead of the Game” – Mark Knopfler
- “All in Good Time” – Iron & Wine feat. Fiona Apple
- “All My Friends” – Aoife O’Donovan
- “American Dreaming” – Sierra Ferrell
- “Blame It on Eve” –Shemekia Copeland
Mejor álbum de música americana
- The Other Side, T Bone Burnett
- $10 Cowboy, Charley Crockett
- Trail of Flowers, Sierra Ferrell
- Polaroid Lovers, Sarah Jarosz
- No One Gets Out Alive, Maggie Rose
- Tigers Blood, Waxahatche
Mejor álbum de bluegrass
- I Built a World, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
- Songs of Love and Life, The Del McCoury Band
- No Fear, Sister Sadie
- Live Vol. 1, Billy Strings
- Earl Jam, Tony Trischka
- Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman, Dan Tyminski
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
- Hill Country Love, Cedric Burnside
- Struck Down, The Fabulous Thunderbirds
- One Guitar Woman, Sue Foley
- Sam’s Place, Little Feat
- Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa, The Taj Mahal Sextet
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
- Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, Joe Bonamassa
- Blame It on Eve, Shemekia Copeland
- Friendlytown, Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour
- Mileage, Ruthie Foster
- The Fury, Antonio Vergara
Mejor álbum folclórico
- American Patchwork Quartet, American Patchwork Quartet
- Weird Faith, Madi Diaz
- Bright Future, Adrianne Lenker
- All My Friends, Aoife O’Donovan
- Woodland, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Mejor álbum de música de raíces regionales
- 25 Back to My Roots, Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
- Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles feat. J’Wan Boudreaux
- Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, New Breed Brass Band feat. Trombone Shorty
- Kuini, Kalani Pe’a
- Stories From the Battlefield, The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Mejor actuación/canción gospel
- “Church Doors” – Yolanda Adams
- “Yesterday” – Melvin Crispell III
- “Hold On (Live)” – Ricky Dillard
- “Holy Hands” – DOE
- “One Hallelujah” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr
Mejor actuación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea
- “Holy Forever (en vivo)”, Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson con CeCe Winans
- “Praise”, Elevation Worship con Brandon Lake, Chris Brown y Chandler Moore
- “Firm Foundation (He Won’t)”, Honor & Glory con Disciple
- “En el nombre de Jesús”, JWLKRS Worship y Maverick City Music con Chandler Moore
- “In the Room”, Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine y Chandler Moore con Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Ese es mi rey”, CeCe Winans
Mejor álbum gospel
- Covered Vol. 1, Melvin Crispell III
- Choirmaster II (Live), Ricky Dillard
- Father’s Day, Kirk Franklin
- Still Karen, Karen Clark Sheard
- More Than This, CeCe Winans
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
- Heart of a Human, DOE
- When Wind Meets Fire, Elevation Worship
- Child of God, Forrest Frank
- Coat of Many Colors, Brandon Lake
- The Maverick Way Complete, Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
Mejor álbum de raíces gospel
- The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2, Authentic Unlimited
- The Gospel According to Mark, Mark D. Conklin
- Rhapsody, The Harlem Gospel Travelers
- Church, Cory Henry
- Loving You, The Nelons
Mejor álbum de latin pop
- Funk Generation – Anitta
- El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
- GARCÍA – Kany Garcia
- Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira
- ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny
- Rayo – J Balvin
- FERXXOCALIPSIS – Feid
- LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN – Residente
- – Young Miko
Mejor álbum de latin rock o alternativo
- Compita del Destino, El David Aguilar
- Pa’ Tu Cuerpa, Cimafunk
- Autopoiética, Mon Laferte
- GRASA, NATHY PELUSO
- ¿Quién trae las cornetas?, Rawayana
Mejor álbum de Música Mexicana (Incluyendo tejano)
- Diamantes – Chiquis
- Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 – Carin Leon
- Éxodo – Peso Pluma
- Pal Barrio – Jessi Uribe
Mejor álbum de tropical latin
- MUEVENSE – Marc Anthony
- Bailar – Sheila E.
- Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- Vacilón Santiaguero – Kiki Valera
Mejor actuación musical mundial
- “Raat Ki Rani,” Arooj Aftab
- “A Rock Somewhere,” Jacob Collier feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal
- “Rise,” Rocky Dawuni
- “Bemba Colorá,” Sheila E. feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar
- “Sunlight to My Soul,” Angélique Kidjo Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir
- “Kashira,” Masa Takumi feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung
Mejor actuación de música africana
- “Tomorrow,” Yemi Alade
- “MMS,” Asake & Wizkid
- “Sensational,” Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay
- “Higher,” Burna Boy
- “Love Me JeJe,” Tems
Mejor álbum de música global
- Alkebulan II – Matt B feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- Paisajes – Ciro Hurtado
- Heis – Rema
- Historias De Un Flamenco – Antonio Rey
- Born in the Wild – Tems
Mejor álbum de reggae
- Take It Easy, Collie Buddz
- Party With Me, Vybz Kartel
- Never Gets Late Here, Shenseea
- Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe), Various Artists
- Evolution, The Wailers
Mejor álbum de New Age, Ambient o Chant
- Break of Dawn – Ricky Kej
- Triveni, Wouter Kellerman – Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon
- Opus – Ryuichi Sakamoto
- Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn – Anoushka Shankar
- Warriors of Light – Radhika Vekaria
Mejor álbum de música para niños
- Brillo, Brillo!, Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band
- Creciendo, Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
- My Favorite Dream, John Legend
- Solid Rock Revival, Rock for Children
- World Wide Playdate, Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Mejor álbum de comedia
- Armageddon, Ricky Gervais
- The Dreamer, Dave Chappelle
- The Prisoner, Jim Gaffigan
- Someday You’ll Die, Nikki Glaser
- Where Was I, Trevor Noah
Mejor grabación de audiolibro, narración y storytelling
- All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words (Various Artists), Guy Oldfield, producer
- …And Your Ass Will Follow, George Clinton
- Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, Dolly Parton
- Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration, Jimmy Carter
- My Name Is Barbra, Barbra Streisand
Mejor banda sonora recopilatoria para medios visuales
- The Color Purple
- Deadpool & Wolverines
- Maestro
- Saltburn
- Twisters: The Album
Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales (Incluyendo cine y televisión)
- American Fiction
- Challengers
- The Color Purple
- Dune: Part Two
- Shōgun
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
- “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” (From Twisters: The Album)
- “Better Place” (From TROLLS Band Together)
- “Can’t Catch Me Now” (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
- “It Never Went Away” (From American Symphony)
- “Love Will Survive” (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
Mejor videoclip
- “Tailor Swif,” A$AP Rocky
- “360,” Charli xcx
- “Houdini,” Eminem
- “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
- “Fortnight,” Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
Mejor película de música
- American Symphony, Jon Batiste
- June (June Carter Cash)
- Kings From Queens, Run-DMC
- Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple, Steven Van Zandt
- The Greatest Night in Pop (Various Artists)
Mejor paquete de grabación
- The Avett Brothers, Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)
- Baker Hotel, Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)
- BRAT, Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)
- F-1 Trillion, Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon & Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone)
- Hounds of Love The Baskerville Edition, Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
- Jug Band Millionaire, Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
- Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease, Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)
Mejor paquete en caja o edición limitada especial
- Half Living Things – Alpha Wolf
- Hounds of Love The Boxes of Lost at Sea – Kate Bush
- In Utero – Nirvana
- Mind Games – John Lennon
- Unsuk Chin – Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker
- We Blame Chicago – 90 Day Men
Mejores notas del álbum
- After Midnight, Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras)
- The Carnegie Hall Concert, Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)
- Centennial, Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)
- John Culshaw – The Art Of The Producer – The Early Years 1948-55, Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)
- SONtrack Original De La Película “Al Son De Beno,” Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Mejor álbum histórico
- Centennial
- Diamonds and Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition
- Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings
- Pepito y Paquito
- The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording – Super Deluxe Edition)
Mejor álbum diseñado por ingenieros de sonido (no clásico)
- Algorithm
- Cyan Blue
- Deeper Well
- Empathogen
- i/o
- Short n’ Sweet
Mejor álbum diseñado por ingenieros de sonido (clásico)
- Adams: Girls of the Golden West
- Andres: The Blind Banister
- Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit
- Clear Voices in the Dark
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Productor del año (clásico)
- Erica Brenner
- Christoph Franke
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Dirk Sobotka
Mejor álbum de audio inmersivo
- Avalon
- Genius Loves Company
- Henning Sommerro: Borders
- i/o (In-Side Mix)
- Pax
Mejor composición instrumental
- “At Last,” Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)
- “Communion,” Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)
- “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time,” André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)
- “Remembrance,” Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck)
- “Strands,” Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman)
Mejor arreglo instrumental o a capela
- “Baby Elephant Walk – Encore,” Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)
- “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)
- “Rhapsody in Blue(Grass),” Béla Fleck & Ferde Grofé, arrangers (Béla Fleck Featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton)
- “Rose Without the Thorns,” Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying Featuring säje & Tonality)
- “Silent Night,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)
Mejor arreglo, instrumentos y voces
- “Alma,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)
- “Always Come Back,” Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend)
- “b i g f e e l i n g s,” Willow, arranger (WILLOW)
- “Last Surprise (From Persona 5),” Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher)
- “The Sound of Silence,” Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry feat. Sleeping at Last)
Mejor actuación orquestal
- “Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance”
- “Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major”
- “Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina”
- “Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen”
- “Stravinsky: The Firebird”
Mejor grabación de opera
- “Adams: Girls of the Golden West”
- “Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas”
- “Moravec: The Shining”
- “Puts: The Hours”
- “Saariaho: Adriana Mater”
Mejor actuación coral
- “Clear Voices in the Dark”
- “A Dream So Bright – Choral Music of Jake Runestad”
- “Handel: Israel In Egypt”
- “Ochre”
- “Sheehan: Akathist”
Mejor interpretación de música de cámara/pequeño conjunto
- “Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles,” JACK Quartet
- “Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97, ‘Archduke,’” Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax
- “Cerrone: Beaufort Scales,” Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble
- “Home,” Miró Quartet
- “Rectangles and Circumstance,” Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion
Mejor solo instrumental clásico
- “Akiho: Longing,” Andy Akiho
- “Bach: Goldberg Variations,” Víkingur Ólafsson
- “Eastman: The Holy Presence of Joan D’Arc,” Seth Parker Woods; Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
- “Entourer,” Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)
- “Perry: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra,” Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)
- Beyond the Years – Unpublished Songs of Florence Price, Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist
Mejor álbum vocal clásico solista
- A Change Is Gonna Come, Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles
- Bespoke Songs, Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña, Garrick Zoeter & Julian Schwarz)
- Show Me the Way, Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist
- Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder, Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d’Oro)
Mejor compendio clásico
- Akiho: BeLonging
- American Counterpoints
- Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode
- Mythologies II
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Mejor composición clásica contemporánea
- “Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello”
- “Coleman: Revelry”
- “Lang: Composition as Explanation”
- “Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina”
- “Saariaho: Adriana Mater”