[AGENDA EN VIVO] Partidos de HOY lunes 13 de julio: programación TV, horarios y canales

VER AQUÍ Partidos de hoy lunes 13 de julio EN VIVO. Revisa la agenda deportiva de las ligas más importantes del mundo: Liga Santander Premier League. Hoy Real Madrid visita al Granada, duelo decisivo. 

13 Jul 2020

Partidos de hoy lunes 13 de julio EN VIVO LaLiga Santander y Premier League y las ligas más importantes del mundo que tendrán fútbol en directo. Revisa la agenda deportiva. Hoy Real Madrid visita al Granada. 

La liga española aún no se define. Real Madrid es líder y Barcelona espera algún tropiezo del equipo de Zidane. Hoy la "casa blanca" visita al Granada y solo les vale una victoria para que no se acerquen los catalanes.

Mientras que en la Premier League, Liverpool se proclamó campeón luego de 30 años. Manchester United ahora choca ante Southampton y sueña con clasificar a la Champions League.

Por la Serie A, Juventus sigue líder absoluto pese a empatar ante Atalanta. Hoy Inter choca ante Torino por la jornada 32 de la liga italiana. A continuación revise toda la agenda de partidos más importantes para este lunes 13 de julio.

Rayo también juega

Mientras que Luis Advíncula también tiene acción hoy lunes. Con el Rayo Vallecano, visita al Almería en busca de asegurar el playoffs para el ascenso al primera.

PROGRAMACIÓN COMPLETA LUNES 13 DE JULIO

Revisa la agenda deportiva para hoy lunes 13 de julio.

Inglaterra - Premier League

14:00 horas | Manchester United vs Southampton | ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

España - La Liga

12:30 horas | Deportivo Alavés vs Getafe    ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur, Bet365

12:30 horas | Villarreal vs Real Sociedad | DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV

15:00 horas | Granada vs Real Madrid | DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV

Italia - Serie A

14:45 horas | Internazionale vs Torino  | ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Portugal - Primeira Liga

13:00 horas | Marítimo vs Rio Ave  | Bet365, Sport TV1, Sport TV3, Sport TV

15:15 horas | Vitória Setúbal vs Famalicão | Bet365, Sport TV1, Sport TV3, Sport TV

Turquía - Süper Liga

10:30 horas | Kasımpaşa vs Rizespor | Bet365, Digiturk Play, beIN Sports Turquía

10:30 horas | Kayserispor vs Gaziantepspor | Bet365, Digiturk Play, beIN Sports 2 Turquía

13:00 horas | Denizlispor vs Trabzonspor | Bet365, DAZN, beIN Sports MAX 6

13:00 horas | Yeni Malatyaspor vs Beşiktaş  | Bet365, DAZN, Sport TV4, Sport TV LIVE

13:00 horas | Konyaspor vs İstanbul Başakşehir | Bet365, Digiturk Play, beIN Sports 2 Turquía

Estados Unidos - NWSL Challenge Cup

11:30 horas | OL Reign vs Portland Thorns | Twitch, CBS All Access

21:00 horas | Sky Blue vs North Carolina Courage | Twitch, CBS All Access

Inglaterra - League One

13:30 horas | Oxford United vs Wycombe Wanderers | ESPN Play Sur, iFollow, Bet365

España - Segunda División

12:30 horas | Almería vs Rayo Vallecano | ESPN Play Sur, Bet365, Mitele Plus

12:30 horas | Sporting Gijón vs Málaga | ESPN Play Sur, Bet365, Mitele Plus

14:45 horas | Alcorcón vs Tenerife | DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV

14:45 horas | Elche vs Albacete  | ESPN Play Sur, Bet365, Mitele Plus

EE. UU./Canadá - Major League Soccer

19:00 horas | Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo  | ESPN Play Sur, Bet365, ESPN Norte

21:30 horas | LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers | ESPN Play Sur, Bet365, ESPN Norte

CANALES DEPORTIVOS

Revisa los canales para que puedas ver los partidos de lunes 13 de julio

DIRECTV SPORTS

- 600

- 610

- 612

- 614

- 683

ESPN

- 621

- 625

- 626

FOX SPORTS

- 604

- 608

- 609

