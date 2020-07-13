[AGENDA EN VIVO] Partidos de HOY lunes 13 de julio: programación TV, horarios y canales
VER AQUÍ Partidos de hoy lunes 13 de julio EN VIVO. Revisa la agenda deportiva de las ligas más importantes del mundo: Liga Santander y Premier League. Hoy Real Madrid visita al Granada, duelo decisivo.
La liga española aún no se define. Real Madrid es líder y Barcelona espera algún tropiezo del equipo de Zidane. Hoy la "casa blanca" visita al Granada y solo les vale una victoria para que no se acerquen los catalanes.
Mientras que en la Premier League, Liverpool se proclamó campeón luego de 30 años. Manchester United ahora choca ante Southampton y sueña con clasificar a la Champions League.
Por la Serie A, Juventus sigue líder absoluto pese a empatar ante Atalanta. Hoy Inter choca ante Torino por la jornada 32 de la liga italiana. A continuación revise toda la agenda de partidos más importantes para este lunes 13 de julio.
Rayo también juega
Mientras que Luis Advíncula también tiene acción hoy lunes. Con el Rayo Vallecano, visita al Almería en busca de asegurar el playoffs para el ascenso al primera.
PROGRAMACIÓN COMPLETA LUNES 13 DE JULIO
Revisa la agenda deportiva para hoy lunes 13 de julio.
Inglaterra - Premier League
14:00 horas | Manchester United vs Southampton | ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
España - La Liga
12:30 horas | Deportivo Alavés vs Getafe ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur, Bet365
12:30 horas | Villarreal vs Real Sociedad | DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV
15:00 horas | Granada vs Real Madrid | DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV
Italia - Serie A
14:45 horas | Internazionale vs Torino | ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
Portugal - Primeira Liga
13:00 horas | Marítimo vs Rio Ave | Bet365, Sport TV1, Sport TV3, Sport TV
15:15 horas | Vitória Setúbal vs Famalicão | Bet365, Sport TV1, Sport TV3, Sport TV
Turquía - Süper Liga
10:30 horas | Kasımpaşa vs Rizespor | Bet365, Digiturk Play, beIN Sports Turquía
10:30 horas | Kayserispor vs Gaziantepspor | Bet365, Digiturk Play, beIN Sports 2 Turquía
13:00 horas | Denizlispor vs Trabzonspor | Bet365, DAZN, beIN Sports MAX 6
13:00 horas | Yeni Malatyaspor vs Beşiktaş | Bet365, DAZN, Sport TV4, Sport TV LIVE
13:00 horas | Konyaspor vs İstanbul Başakşehir | Bet365, Digiturk Play, beIN Sports 2 Turquía
Estados Unidos - NWSL Challenge Cup
11:30 horas | OL Reign vs Portland Thorns | Twitch, CBS All Access
21:00 horas | Sky Blue vs North Carolina Courage | Twitch, CBS All Access
Inglaterra - League One
13:30 horas | Oxford United vs Wycombe Wanderers | ESPN Play Sur, iFollow, Bet365
España - Segunda División
12:30 horas | Almería vs Rayo Vallecano | ESPN Play Sur, Bet365, Mitele Plus
12:30 horas | Sporting Gijón vs Málaga | ESPN Play Sur, Bet365, Mitele Plus
14:45 horas | Alcorcón vs Tenerife | DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV
14:45 horas | Elche vs Albacete | ESPN Play Sur, Bet365, Mitele Plus
EE. UU./Canadá - Major League Soccer
19:00 horas | Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo | ESPN Play Sur, Bet365, ESPN Norte
21:30 horas | LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers | ESPN Play Sur, Bet365, ESPN Norte
CANALES DEPORTIVOS
Revisa los canales para que puedas ver los partidos de lunes 13 de julio
DIRECTV SPORTS
- 600
- 610
- 612
- 614
- 683
ESPN
- 621
- 625
- 626
FOX SPORTS
- 604
- 608
- 609
