Perú ganó 3-1 a Chile en la Liga de Naciones Femenina

Partidos de hoy, sábado 29 de noviembre: horario y dónde ver fútbol gratis

Programación completa de los partidos en vivo que se disputarán este sábado 29 de noviembre. Se juega la final de la Copa Libertadores 2025.

Sandra Morales
Programación de partidos en vivo para este sábado 29 de noviembre
Programación de partidos en vivo para este sábado 29 de noviembre | FOTO: LIBERO
Este sábado 29 de noviembre tenemos una agenda cargada de buen fútbol. En Sudamérica se juega la final de la Copa Libertadores 2025 entre Flamengo vs Palmeiras. En tanto, En Europa seguirán disputándose las diferentes ligas del mundo.

PUEDES VER: Alineaciones Palmeiras vs Flamengo: el once de Ferreira y Filipe Luís para final de la Libertadores

Partidos de hoy en Copa Libertadores

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
16:00Palmeiras vs FlamengoESPN Colombia, Disney+

Partidos de hoy en Premier League

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
10:00Sunderland vs AFC BournemouthDisney+
10:00Manchester City vs Leeds UnitedESPN2, Disney+
10:00Brentford vs BurnleyDisney+, Zapping
12:30Everton vs NewcastleESPN2, Disney+
15:00Tottenham vs FulhamDisney+, Claro TV+

Partidos de hoy en La Liga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:00Mallorca vs OsasunaESPN2, Disney+
10:15Barcelona vs Deportivo AlavésDIRECTV Sports, DGO
12:30Levante vs Athletic ClubESPN3, Disney+
15:00Atlético Madrid vs Real OviedoDIRECTV Sports, DGO

Partidos de hoy en Serie A

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
9:00Parma vs UdineseDisney+
9:00Genoa vs Hellas VeronaDisney+
12:00Juventus vs CagliariDisney+
14:45Milan vs LazioESPN2, Disney+

Partidos de hoy en Bundesliga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
9:30Bayern München vs St. PauliESPN, Disney+
9:30Werder Bremen vs KölnDisney+, Zapping
9:30Union Berlin vs HeidenheimDisney+
9:30Hoffenheim vs AugsburgDisney+
12:30Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia DortmundDisney+

Partidos de hoy en Ligue 1

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
11:00Monaco vs PSGESPN4, Disney+
13:00Paris vs AuxerreESPN4, Disney+
15:05Marselle vs ToulouseDisney+, Zapping

Partidos de hoy en Primeira Liga Portugal

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
10:30Moreirense vs Famalicão
10:30Casa Pia vs Alverca
13:00Nacional vs BenficaGolTV, GOLTV Play, Zapping
15:30Gil Vicente vs TondelaGolTV, GOLTV Play

Partidos de hoy en Primera División Argentina

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
19:30Central Córdoba SdE vs EstudiantesTyC Sports, TNT Sports

Partidos de hoy en Primera División Bolivia

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Universitario de VintoFutbol Canal
16:30Guabirá vs Gualberto Villarroel SJFutbol Canal
19:00Nacional Potosí vs Independiente PetroleroFutbol Canal

Partidos de hoy en Brasileirão

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00Vitória vs MirassolFanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay
19:00Ceará vs CruzeiroFanatiz, Premiere, TV Record, Globoplay

Partidos de hoy en Primera Division Chile

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
10:00Huachipato vs Universidad Católicamax chile, TNT Sports Premium
16:00La Serena vs Palestinomax chile, TNT Sports Go

Partidos de hoy en Primera A Colombia

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
17:30Deportes Tolima vs Santa FeRCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
20:00Fortaleza CEIF vs Atlético Bucaramanga

Partidos de hoy en Primera A Ecuador

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00Cuniburo vs Mushuc RunaCanal del Futbol, Zapping
14:00Técnico Universitario vs MantaCanal del Futbol, Zapping
16:30Universidad Católica vs OrenseCanal del Futbol, Zapping
19:00Libertad vs BarcelonaCanal del Futbol, Zapping

Partidos de hoy en MLS

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
18:00Inter Miami vs New York CityMLS Season Pass
21:00San Diego vs Vancouver WhitecapsMLS Season Pass

Partidos de hoy en Liga MX

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
18:00América vs MonterreyParamount+, Univision, TUDN
20:05Toluca vs JuárezParamount+, Univision, TUDN
22:10Tijuana vs Tigres UANLfuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO

El horario de la programación está de acuerdo a los países de Perú, Ecuador y Colombia.

No olvides revisar tu agenda deportiva

Sandra Morales
AUTOR: Sandra Morales

Periodista. Coordinadora web de la sección fútbol con 10 años de experiencia en medios digitales. Seguidora de las mejores ligas del mundo, además de vóley y UFC. "El éxito no es un accidente", Pelé.

