Partidos de hoy, sábado 29 de noviembre: horario y dónde ver fútbol gratis

Este sábado 29 de noviembre tenemos una agenda cargada de buen fútbol. En Sudamérica se juega la final de la Copa Libertadores 2025 entre Flamengo vs Palmeiras. En tanto, En Europa seguirán disputándose las diferentes ligas del mundo.
Partidos de hoy en Copa Libertadores
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00
|Palmeiras vs Flamengo
|ESPN Colombia, Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Premier League
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:00
|Sunderland vs AFC Bournemouth
|Disney+
|10:00
|Manchester City vs Leeds United
|ESPN2, Disney+
|10:00
|Brentford vs Burnley
|Disney+, Zapping
|12:30
|Everton vs Newcastle
|ESPN2, Disney+
|15:00
|Tottenham vs Fulham
|Disney+, Claro TV+
Partidos de hoy en La Liga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00
|Mallorca vs Osasuna
|ESPN2, Disney+
|10:15
|Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO
|12:30
|Levante vs Athletic Club
|ESPN3, Disney+
|15:00
|Atlético Madrid vs Real Oviedo
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO
Partidos de hoy en Serie A
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:00
|Parma vs Udinese
|Disney+
|9:00
|Genoa vs Hellas Verona
|Disney+
|12:00
|Juventus vs Cagliari
|Disney+
|14:45
|Milan vs Lazio
|ESPN2, Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Bundesliga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30
|Bayern München vs St. Pauli
|ESPN, Disney+
|9:30
|Werder Bremen vs Köln
|Disney+, Zapping
|9:30
|Union Berlin vs Heidenheim
|Disney+
|9:30
|Hoffenheim vs Augsburg
|Disney+
|12:30
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Ligue 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:00
|Monaco vs PSG
|ESPN4, Disney+
|13:00
|Paris vs Auxerre
|ESPN4, Disney+
|15:05
|Marselle vs Toulouse
|Disney+, Zapping
Partidos de hoy en Primeira Liga Portugal
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:30
|Moreirense vs Famalicão
|10:30
|Casa Pia vs Alverca
|13:00
|Nacional vs Benfica
|GolTV, GOLTV Play, Zapping
|15:30
|Gil Vicente vs Tondela
|GolTV, GOLTV Play
Partidos de hoy en Primera División Argentina
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|19:30
|Central Córdoba SdE vs Estudiantes
|TyC Sports, TNT Sports
Partidos de hoy en Primera División Bolivia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Universitario de Vinto
|Futbol Canal
|16:30
|Guabirá vs Gualberto Villarroel SJ
|Futbol Canal
|19:00
|Nacional Potosí vs Independiente Petrolero
|Futbol Canal
Partidos de hoy en Brasileirão
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|Vitória vs Mirassol
|Fanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay
|19:00
|Ceará vs Cruzeiro
|Fanatiz, Premiere, TV Record, Globoplay
Partidos de hoy en Primera Division Chile
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:00
|Huachipato vs Universidad Católica
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
|16:00
|La Serena vs Palestino
|max chile, TNT Sports Go
Partidos de hoy en Primera A Colombia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|17:30
|Deportes Tolima vs Santa Fe
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
|20:00
|Fortaleza CEIF vs Atlético Bucaramanga
Partidos de hoy en Primera A Ecuador
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|Cuniburo vs Mushuc Runa
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
|14:00
|Técnico Universitario vs Manta
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
|16:30
|Universidad Católica vs Orense
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
|19:00
|Libertad vs Barcelona
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
Partidos de hoy en MLS
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:00
|Inter Miami vs New York City
|MLS Season Pass
|21:00
|San Diego vs Vancouver Whitecaps
|MLS Season Pass
Partidos de hoy en Liga MX
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:00
|América vs Monterrey
|Paramount+, Univision, TUDN
|20:05
|Toluca vs Juárez
|Paramount+, Univision, TUDN
|22:10
|Tijuana vs Tigres UANL
|fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO
El horario de la programación está de acuerdo a los países de Perú, Ecuador y Colombia.