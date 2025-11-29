0

Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, domingo 30 de noviembre: programación y dónde ver fútbol gratis

Programación de los partidos en vivo más importantes a disputarse este domingo 30 de noviembre. En la Premier juegan el Chelsea vs Arsenal.

Programación de partidos en vivo para este domingo 30 de noviembre
Este domingo 30, último día de noviembre, tenemos una programación importante de partidos en vivo. Para ello, aquí te dejamos los encuentros más esperados de las diversas ligas de Europa y Sudamérica, como lo es la Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, etc.

Partidos de hoy Premier League

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
7:00Crystal Palace vs Manchester UnitedESPN, Disney+
9:05West Ham vs LiverpoolDisney+
9:05Aston Villa vs WolverhamptonESPN, Disney+
9:05Nottingham Forest vs BrightonESPN, Disney+
11:30Chelsea vs ArsenalESPN, Disney+

Partidos de hoy La Liga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:00Real Sociedad vs VillarrealESPN4, Disney+
10:15Sevilla vs Real BetisDIRECTV Sports, DGO
12:30Celta de Vigo vs EspanyolDIRECTV Sports, DGO
15:00Girona vs Real MadridESPN2, ESPN

Partidos de hoy Serie A

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
6:30Lecce vs TorinoDisney+
9:00Pisa vs InterESPN3, Disney+
12:00Atalanta vs FiorentinaESPN2, Disney+
14:45Roma vs NapoliDisney+, Zapping

Partidos de hoy Bundesliga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
9:30Hamburger SV vs StuttgartDisney+, Zapping
11:30Eintracht Frankfurt vs WolfsburgDisney+
13:30Freiburg vs Mainz 05Disney+

Partidos de hoy Ligue 1

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
9:00Strasbourg vs BrestDisney+
11:15Le Havre vs LilleDisney+
11:15Angers SCO vs LensDisney+
11:15Lorient vs NiceDisney+
14:45Lyon vs NantesDisney+

Partidos de hoy Primeira Liga Portugal

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
10:30Rio Ave vs Santa ClaraGolTV, GOLTV Play
13:00Sporting CP vs EstrelaClaro TV+
15:30Porto vs EstorilZapping, Claro TV+

Partidos de hoy Primera División Argentina

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
16:30Boca Juniors vs Argentinos JuniorsTyC Sports, ESPN

Partidos de hoy Primera División Bolivia

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00Oriente Petrolero vs BloomingFutbol Canal
16:15The Strongest vs BolívarFutbol Canal
18:30Aurora vs WilstermannFutbol Canal

Partidos de hoy Brasileirão

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00Corinthians vs BotafogoFanatiz, SporTV, Globo, Premiere
16:30Fortaleza vs Atlético MineiroFanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay, Zapping

Partidos de hoy Primera Division Chile

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
16:00Unión Española vs O'Higginsmax chile, TNT Sports Premium
16:00Everton vs Deportes Iquiquemax chile, TNT Sports Premium
16:00Unión La Calera vs Deportes Limachemax chile, TNT Sports Premium
18:30Cobreloa vs San Marcosmax chile, TNT Sports Premium
18:30Copiapó vs Deportes Concepciónmax chile, TNT Sports Premium

Partidos de hoy Primera A Colombia

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
18:30Junior vs Atlético NacionalRCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol

Partidos de hoy Primera A Ecuador

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
13:00Aucas vs Deportivo CuencaCanal del Futbol, Zapping
15:30Macará vs El Nacional Canal del Futbol, Zapping
18:00Delfin vs EmelecCanal del Futbol, Zapping

Partidos de hoy Primera Division Paraguay

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
16:00Guaraní vs Sportivo LuqueñoTigo Sports
16:00Atlético Tembetary vs Cerro PorteñoTigo Sports

Partidos de hoy Primera Division Uruguay

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:30Nacional vs PeñarolGolTV, Disney+, VTV+

Partidos de hoy Primera División Venezuela

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
17:00UCV vs Carabobo

Partidos de hoy Eredivisie

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
6:15PSV vs VolendamESPN3, Disney+
8:30Telstar vs FeyenoordDisney+
8:30Go Ahead Eagles vs UtrechtESPN
10:45Twente vs AZDisney+
14:00Ajax vs GroningenDisney+

Partidos de hoy Liga MX

HORARIOPARTIDOS|TV
20:00Cruz Azul vs GuadalajarafuboTV, TUDN , Univision

El horario de la programación está de acuerdo a los países de Perú, Ecuador y Colombia.

