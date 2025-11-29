Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, domingo 30 de noviembre: programación y dónde ver fútbol gratis

Este domingo 30, último día de noviembre, tenemos una programación importante de partidos en vivo. Para ello, aquí te dejamos los encuentros más esperados de las diversas ligas de Europa y Sudamérica, como lo es la Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, etc.
Partidos de hoy Premier League
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:00
|Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
|ESPN, Disney+
|9:05
|West Ham vs Liverpool
|Disney+
|9:05
|Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton
|ESPN, Disney+
|9:05
|Nottingham Forest vs Brighton
|ESPN, Disney+
|11:30
|Chelsea vs Arsenal
|ESPN, Disney+
Partidos de hoy La Liga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00
|Real Sociedad vs Villarreal
|ESPN4, Disney+
|10:15
|Sevilla vs Real Betis
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO
|12:30
|Celta de Vigo vs Espanyol
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO
|15:00
|Girona vs Real Madrid
|ESPN2, ESPN
Partidos de hoy Serie A
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|6:30
|Lecce vs Torino
|Disney+
|9:00
|Pisa vs Inter
|ESPN3, Disney+
|12:00
|Atalanta vs Fiorentina
|ESPN2, Disney+
|14:45
|Roma vs Napoli
|Disney+, Zapping
Partidos de hoy Bundesliga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30
|Hamburger SV vs Stuttgart
|Disney+, Zapping
|11:30
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
|Disney+
|13:30
|Freiburg vs Mainz 05
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy Ligue 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:00
|Strasbourg vs Brest
|Disney+
|11:15
|Le Havre vs Lille
|Disney+
|11:15
|Angers SCO vs Lens
|Disney+
|11:15
|Lorient vs Nice
|Disney+
|14:45
|Lyon vs Nantes
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy Primeira Liga Portugal
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:30
|Rio Ave vs Santa Clara
|GolTV, GOLTV Play
|13:00
|Sporting CP vs Estrela
|Claro TV+
|15:30
|Porto vs Estoril
|Zapping, Claro TV+
Partidos de hoy Primera División Argentina
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:30
|Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors
|TyC Sports, ESPN
Partidos de hoy Primera División Bolivia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|Oriente Petrolero vs Blooming
|Futbol Canal
|16:15
|The Strongest vs Bolívar
|Futbol Canal
|18:30
|Aurora vs Wilstermann
|Futbol Canal
Partidos de hoy Brasileirão
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|Corinthians vs Botafogo
|Fanatiz, SporTV, Globo, Premiere
|16:30
|Fortaleza vs Atlético Mineiro
|Fanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay, Zapping
Partidos de hoy Primera Division Chile
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00
|Unión Española vs O'Higgins
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
|16:00
|Everton vs Deportes Iquique
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
|16:00
|Unión La Calera vs Deportes Limache
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
|18:30
|Cobreloa vs San Marcos
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
|18:30
|Copiapó vs Deportes Concepción
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
Partidos de hoy Primera A Colombia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:30
|Junior vs Atlético Nacional
|RCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
Partidos de hoy Primera A Ecuador
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:00
|Aucas vs Deportivo Cuenca
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
|15:30
|Macará vs El Nacional
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
|18:00
|Delfin vs Emelec
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
Partidos de hoy Primera Division Paraguay
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00
|Guaraní vs Sportivo Luqueño
|Tigo Sports
|16:00
|Atlético Tembetary vs Cerro Porteño
|Tigo Sports
Partidos de hoy Primera Division Uruguay
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:30
|Nacional vs Peñarol
|GolTV, Disney+, VTV+
Partidos de hoy Primera División Venezuela
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|17:00
|UCV vs Carabobo
Partidos de hoy Eredivisie
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|6:15
|PSV vs Volendam
|ESPN3, Disney+
|8:30
|Telstar vs Feyenoord
|Disney+
|8:30
|Go Ahead Eagles vs Utrecht
|ESPN
|10:45
|Twente vs AZ
|Disney+
|14:00
|Ajax vs Groningen
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy Liga MX
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS|TV
|20:00
|Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara
|fuboTV, TUDN , Univision
El horario de la programación está de acuerdo a los países de Perú, Ecuador y Colombia.