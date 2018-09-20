UFC 229: Sigue EN VIVO el careo entre Conor McGregor y Khabib Nurmagomedov este jueves en Nueva York | Hora y canal
Conor McGregor y Khabib Nurmagomedov tendrán su primer careo en Nueva York este jueves 20 de septiembre (4.00 p.m. - hora peruana / EN VIVO vía YouTube) por el UFC 229.
Conor McGregor y Khabib Nurmagomedov por fin estarán frente a frente, pero no para luchar. Ambos realizarán el primer careo este jueves 20 de septiembre (4.00 p.m. - hora peruana / EN VIVO ONLINE vía YouTube) con motivo a la pelea estelar, por el cinturón peso ligero, que sostendrán el próximo 6 de octubre en el T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas, Estados Unidos, para el UFC 229.
Después de los altercados en el bus de Brooklyn, donde iba trasladado el ruso y otros peleadores del UFC, la guerra de insultos entre Conor McGregor y Khabib Nurmagomedov siempre estuvo a la orden del día. 'The Notorious' se ganó problemas con la justicia estadounidense y, por si fuera poco, fue despojado de los cinturones pluma y ligero.
Dana White sabe que el irlandés es su "gallina de los huevos de oro", el timón que mantiene firme a la marca UFC, y, por este motivo, decidió darle una nueva oportunidad para recuperar el cinturón. La cita entre Conor McGregor y Khabib Nurmagomedov se llevará a cabo en el Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York.
Proud day! Today “Project Notorious” finally comes to life with the introduction of my new Irish Whiskey; Proper 12. I have spent a lifetime studying this craft under the tutelage of my late Grandfather on my mother’s side, Christopher “Jakes” Moore, and I have put just over 3 years into the making of this liquid alone. I introduce to you @ProperWhiskey! Proper Irish Whiskey, from a Proper Irish man! Born and bred in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, Dublin 12. Proper Twelve is who I am. I wanted to make an Irish whiskey emblematic of Irish culture as a whole, and something that would showcase the great skill we possess of distilling the best Whiskey in the entire world. One of the many amazing skills we possess on this great island. Proper Twelve is crafted at Ireland’s oldest distillery. It is made with the Isle’s freshest spring water and finest golden grain and single malt – it is pure liquid gold! This is Ireland’s whiskey, and it is my gift to the world. Another proud announcement for me in this venture is that with each case we sell, my company will donate to the first responders in each district the case is sold in. This donation plan will be in operation all over the world. These are the men and women who run into buildings while everyone else is running out. They are our real life heroes – Proper Heroes I look forward to joining all of you in a PROPER salute soon. Sláinte 🥃🇮🇪
Por ahora, solo Conor McGregor y Khabib Nurmagomedov serán los únicos peleadores que harán apto de presencia en el salón. Ni siquiera Tony Ferguson y Anthony Pettis, que conforman la lucha coestelar, estarán esta conferencia previa al UFC 229. Se espera gran cantidad de fans irlandeses, como ha sucedido en otras conferencias contra José Aldo, Eddie Alvarez y Nate Diaz.
RT to wish the LW champ a Happy Birthday! 🏆— UFC (@ufc) 20 de septiembre de 2018
See you in a few hours, @TeamKhabib! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/bfNhAp3mbk
Conor McGregor no pelea desde el 2016 -casi dos años- cuando derrotó a Eddie Alvarez por el cinturón peso ligero, que hoy defiende Khabib Nurmagomedov, y hay mucha expectativa por lo que hará en el octágono el próximo 6 de octubre en el UFC 229.
LIVE FROM NEW YORK!— UFC (@ufc) 20 de septiembre de 2018
Watch the #UFC229 presser LIVE from Times Square on Broadway between 45th and 46th! @Autozone pic.twitter.com/3HRvpmW441
DATO: La última pelea de Conor McGregor fue en un ring de box frente a Floyd Mayweather el pasado agosto en el T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas.
YOUTUBE: CAREO CONOR MCGREGOR VS. KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
Aquí podrás ver completamente GRATIS EN VIVO Y DIRECTO toda la conferencia entre Conor McGregor y Khabib Nurmagomedov.
HORARIO: CONOR MCGREGOR VS. KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
Perú: 4.00 p.m.
España: 11.00 p.m.
España (Islas Canarias): 10.00 p.m.
Marruecos: 11.00 p.m.
Colombia: 4.00 p.m.
Argentina: 6.00 p.m.
Uruguay: 6.00 p.m.
Ecuador: 4.00 p.m.
México (DF): 4.00 p.m.
Estados Unidos (Nueva York, Washington, Massachusetts, Florida): 5.00 p.m.
Estados Unidos (Los Ángeles): 2.00 p.m.
Estados Unidos (Texas): 3.00 p.m.
Chile: 6.00 p.m.
Paraguay: 6.00 p.m.
Brasil: 7.00 p.m.
Venezuela: 5.00 p.m.
Bolivia: 5.00 p.m.
Holanda: 11.00 p.m.
Alemania: 11.00 p.m.
Italia: 11.00 p.m.
Francia: 11.00 p.m.
Inglaterra: 11.00 p.m.
Australia: 7.00 a.m. (viernes 21 de septiembre)
Nueva Zelanda: 9.00 a.m. (viernes 21 de septiembre)
Japón: 4.00 a.m. (viernes 21 de septiembre)
Corea del Sur: 4.00 a.m. (viernes 21 de septiembre)
China: 3.00 a.m. (viernes 21 de septiembre)
Costa Rica: 3.00 p.m.
Panamá: 4.00 p.m.
Honduras: 3.00 p.m.
El Salvador: 3.00 p.m.
