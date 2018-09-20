UFC 229: Sigue EN VIVO el careo entre Conor McGregor y Khabib Nurmagomedov este jueves en Nueva York | Hora y canal

Conor McGregor y Khabib Nurmagomedov por fin estarán frente a frente, pero no para luchar. Ambos realizarán el primer careo este jueves 20 de septiembre (4.00 p.m. - hora peruana / EN VIVO ONLINE vía YouTube) con motivo a la pelea estelar, por el cinturón peso ligero, que sostendrán el próximo 6 de octubre en el T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas, Estados Unidos, para el UFC 229.

Después de los altercados en el bus de Brooklyn, donde iba trasladado el ruso y otros peleadores del UFC, la guerra de insultos entre Conor McGregor y Khabib Nurmagomedov siempre estuvo a la orden del día. 'The Notorious' se ganó problemas con la justicia estadounidense y, por si fuera poco, fue despojado de los cinturones pluma y ligero.

Dana White sabe que el irlandés es su "gallina de los huevos de oro", el timón que mantiene firme a la marca UFC, y, por este motivo, decidió darle una nueva oportunidad para recuperar el cinturón. La cita entre Conor McGregor y Khabib Nurmagomedov se llevará a cabo en el Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York.

Por ahora, solo Conor McGregor y Khabib Nurmagomedov serán los únicos peleadores que harán apto de presencia en el salón. Ni siquiera Tony Ferguson y Anthony Pettis, que conforman la lucha coestelar, estarán esta conferencia previa al UFC 229. Se espera gran cantidad de fans irlandeses, como ha sucedido en otras conferencias contra José Aldo, Eddie Alvarez y Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor no pelea desde el 2016 -casi dos años- cuando derrotó a Eddie Alvarez por el cinturón peso ligero, que hoy defiende Khabib Nurmagomedov, y hay mucha expectativa por lo que hará en el octágono el próximo 6 de octubre en el UFC 229.

LIVE FROM NEW YORK!



Watch the #UFC229 presser LIVE from Times Square on Broadway between 45th and 46th! @Autozone pic.twitter.com/3HRvpmW441 — UFC (@ufc) 20 de septiembre de 2018

DATO: La última pelea de Conor McGregor fue en un ring de box frente a Floyd Mayweather el pasado agosto en el T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas.

YOUTUBE: CAREO CONOR MCGREGOR VS. KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

Aquí podrás ver completamente GRATIS EN VIVO Y DIRECTO toda la conferencia entre Conor McGregor y Khabib Nurmagomedov.

HORARIO: CONOR MCGREGOR VS. KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

Perú: 4.00 p.m.

España: 11.00 p.m.

España (Islas Canarias): 10.00 p.m.

Marruecos: 11.00 p.m.

Colombia: 4.00 p.m.

Argentina: 6.00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4.00 p.m.

México (DF): 4.00 p.m.

Estados Unidos (Nueva York, Washington, Massachusetts, Florida): 5.00 p.m.

Estados Unidos (Los Ángeles): 2.00 p.m.

Estados Unidos (Texas): 3.00 p.m.

Chile: 6.00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6.00 p.m.

Brasil: 7.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 5.00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5.00 p.m.

Holanda: 11.00 p.m.

Alemania: 11.00 p.m.

Italia: 11.00 p.m.

Francia: 11.00 p.m.

Inglaterra: 11.00 p.m.

Australia: 7.00 a.m. (viernes 21 de septiembre)

Nueva Zelanda: 9.00 a.m. (viernes 21 de septiembre)

Japón: 4.00 a.m. (viernes 21 de septiembre)

Corea del Sur: 4.00 a.m. (viernes 21 de septiembre)

China: 3.00 a.m. (viernes 21 de septiembre)

Costa Rica: 3.00 p.m.

Panamá: 4.00 p.m.

Honduras: 3.00 p.m.

El Salvador: 3.00 p.m.

