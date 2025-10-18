Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, domingo 19 de octubre: programación y dónde ver fútbol online

La emoción no se detiene y este domingo 19 de octubre tenemos una programación de impacto con los partidos más importantes del mundo y también te contamos dónde ver y qué canal transmite. Liverpool vs Manchester United se enfrentan en la Premier League, mientras que Real Madrid enfrenta a Getafe en busca de recuperar el liderado de LaLiga. Revisa la agenda completa.
Partidos de hoy en Liga 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:00
|Atlético Grau vs UTC
|L1 Max, Fanatiz
|17:30
|Deportivo Garcilaso vs Sporting Cristal
|L1 Max, Fanatiz
Partidos de hoy en Premier League
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00
|Tottenham vs Aston Villa
|ESPN, Disney+
|10:30
|Liverpool vs Manchester United
|ESPN, Disney+
Partidos de hoy en La Liga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:00
|Elche vs Athletic Club
|ESPN2, Disney+
|9:15
|Celta de Vigo vs Real Sociedad
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO
|11:30
|Levante vs Rayo Vallecano
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO
|14:00
|Getafe vs Real Madrid
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO
Partidos de hoy en Serie A
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|5:30
|Como vs Juventus
|ESPN, Disney+
|8:00
|Cagliari vs Bologna
|ESPN3, Disney+
|8:00
|Genoa vs Parma
|Disney+
|11:00
|Atalanta vs Lazio
|ESPN2, Disney+
|13:45
|Milan vs Fiorentina
|ESPN2, Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Bundesliga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:30
|Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|Disney+
|10:30
|St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Ligue 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00
|Lens vs Paris
|Disney+
|10:15
|Rennes vs Auxerre
|Disney+
|10:15
|Lorient vs Brest
|Disney+
|10:15
|Toulouse vs Metz
|Disney+
|13:45
|Nantes vs Lille
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Mundial Sub 20
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:00
|Argentina U20 vs Marruecos U20
|ATV, DIRECTV Sports
Partidos de hoy en Primera División Argentina
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:00
|Estudiantes vs Gimnasia La Plata
|TyC Sports, TNT Sports
|13:00
|Sarmiento vs Vélez Sarsfield
|ESPN Premium, Disney+
|16:00
|San Martín San Juan vs Independiente
|ESPN Premium, Disney+
|16:00
|Rosario Central vs Platense
|TyC Sports, TNT Sports
Partidos de hoy en Brasileirão
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|Flamengo vs Palmeiras
|Fanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay, Zapping
|16:30
|Ceará vs Botafogo
|Fanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay, Zapping
|16:30
|Mirassol vs São Paulo
|Fanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay, Zapping
|16:30
|Internacional vs Sport Recife
|Fanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay, Zapping
|18:30
|Bahia vs Gremio
|Fanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay, Zapping
Partidos de hoy en Primera División Chile
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:30
|Coquimbo Unido vs Colo-Colo
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
|13:00
|Everton vs Universidad Católica
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
Partidos de hoy en Primera A Colombia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:10
|Llaneros vs Once Caldas
|Win+ Futbol, Win Play
Partidos de hoy en Primera A Ecuador
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|13:00
|Manta vs Técnico Universitario
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
|15:30
|Aucas vs Emelec
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
|18:00
|Libertad vs Universidad Católica
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
Partidos de hoy en Primera Division Paraguay
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|15:30
|Cerro Porteño vs Olimpia
|Tigo Sports
Partidos de hoy en Primera Division Uruguay
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:30
|River Plate vs Cerro Largo
|GolTV, Disney+, VTV+
|13:30
|Progreso vs Defensor Sporting
|GolTV, Disney+, VTV+
|16:30
|Peñarol vs Wanderers
|GolTV, Disney+, VTV+
Partidos de hoy en Primera Division Costa Rica
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00
|Municipal Liberia vs Herediano
|FUTV
|19:00
|Alajuelense vs Deportivo Saprissa
|FUTV
La programación está de acuerdo al horario de Perú, Colombia y Ecuador.