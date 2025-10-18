0
Tabla del Clausura y Acumulado de la Liga 1

Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, domingo 19 de octubre: programación y dónde ver fútbol online

Agenda completa y programación de partidos en vivo que se disputarán este domingo 19 de octubre en todo el mundo. Hay diversos clásico en las ligas internacionales.

Sandra Morales
Agenda completa de los partidos en vivo que se disputarán este domingo 19 de octubre
Agenda completa de los partidos en vivo que se disputarán este domingo 19 de octubre
La emoción no se detiene y este domingo 19 de octubre tenemos una programación de impacto con los partidos más importantes del mundo y también te contamos dónde ver y qué canal transmite. Liverpool vs Manchester United se enfrentan en la Premier League, mientras que Real Madrid enfrenta a Getafe en busca de recuperar el liderado de LaLiga. Revisa la agenda completa.

Alajuelense vs Saprissa se enfrentan en el Clásico Nacional de Costa Rica.

Partidos de hoy en Liga 1

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
15:00Atlético Grau vs UTCL1 Max, Fanatiz
17:30Deportivo Garcilaso vs Sporting CristalL1 Max, Fanatiz

Partidos de hoy en Premier League

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:00Tottenham vs Aston VillaESPN, Disney+
10:30Liverpool vs Manchester UnitedESPN, Disney+

Partidos de hoy en La Liga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
7:00Elche vs Athletic ClubESPN2, Disney+
9:15Celta de Vigo vs Real SociedadDIRECTV Sports, DGO
11:30Levante vs Rayo VallecanoDIRECTV Sports, DGO
14:00Getafe vs Real MadridDIRECTV Sports, DGO

Partidos de hoy en Serie A

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
5:30Como vs JuventusESPN, Disney+
8:00Cagliari vs BolognaESPN3, Disney+
8:00Genoa vs ParmaDisney+
11:00Atalanta vs LazioESPN2, Disney+
13:45Milan vs FiorentinaESPN2, Disney+

Partidos de hoy en Bundesliga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:30Freiburg vs Eintracht FrankfurtDisney+
10:30St. Pauli vs HoffenheimDisney+

Partidos de hoy en Ligue 1

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:00Lens vs ParisDisney+
10:15Rennes vs AuxerreDisney+
10:15Lorient vs BrestDisney+
10:15Toulouse vs MetzDisney+
13:45Nantes vs LilleDisney+

Partidos de hoy en Mundial Sub 20

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
18:00Argentina U20 vs Marruecos U20ATV, DIRECTV Sports

Partidos de hoy en Primera División Argentina

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
13:00Estudiantes vs Gimnasia La PlataTyC Sports, TNT Sports
13:00Sarmiento vs Vélez SarsfieldESPN Premium, Disney+
16:00San Martín San Juan vs IndependienteESPN Premium, Disney+
16:00Rosario Central vs PlatenseTyC Sports, TNT Sports

Partidos de hoy en Brasileirão

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00Flamengo vs PalmeirasFanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay, Zapping
16:30Ceará vs BotafogoFanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay, Zapping
16:30Mirassol vs São PauloFanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay, Zapping
16:30Internacional vs Sport RecifeFanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay, Zapping
18:30Bahia vs GremioFanatiz, Premiere, Globoplay, Zapping

Partidos de hoy en Primera División Chile

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
10:30Coquimbo Unido vs Colo-Colomax chile, TNT Sports Premium
13:00Everton vs Universidad Católicamax chile, TNT Sports Premium

Partidos de hoy en Primera A Colombia

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
16:10Llaneros vs Once CaldasWin+ Futbol, Win Play

Partidos de hoy en Primera A Ecuador

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
13:00Manta vs Técnico UniversitarioCanal del Futbol, Zapping
15:30Aucas vs EmelecCanal del Futbol, Zapping
18:00Libertad vs Universidad CatólicaCanal del Futbol, Zapping

Partidos de hoy en Primera Division Paraguay

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
15:30Cerro Porteño vs OlimpiaTigo Sports

Partidos de hoy en Primera Division Uruguay

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:30River Plate vs Cerro LargoGolTV, Disney+, VTV+
13:30Progreso vs Defensor SportingGolTV, Disney+, VTV+
16:30Peñarol vs WanderersGolTV, Disney+, VTV+

Partidos de hoy en Primera Division Costa Rica

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
16:00Municipal Liberia vs HeredianoFUTV
19:00Alajuelense vs Deportivo SaprissaFUTV

La programación está de acuerdo al horario de Perú, Colombia y Ecuador.

