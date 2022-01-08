Partidos de hoy EN VIVO: resultados, canales y programación para el domingo 9 de enero

Sigue EN VIVO ONLINE TODOS los partidos de hoy, programado para este domingo 9 de enero del 2022. Emocionantes compromisos como los de LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Liga MX, FA Cup y la Africa Cup of Nations. Revisa los canales transmisión y dónde verlos.
LaLiga
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00 horas
|Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Betis
|Star+, ESPN3
|10:15 horas
|Sevilla vs Getafe
|Star+, ESPN Peru
|12:30 horas
|Osasuna vs Cádiz
|ESPN2 Andina, Star+
|12:30 horas
|Deportivo Alavés vs Athletic Club
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
|15:00 horas
|Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid
|DIRECTV Sports Peru
Serie A de Italia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|6:30 horas
|Venezia 0-3 Milan
|Star+, ESPN Peru
|8:30 horas
|Empoli 1-5 Sassuolo
|Star+, DAZN
|10:30 horas
|Udinese 1-3 Atalanta
| Star+, DAZN
| 10:30 horas
| Napoli 1-0 Sampdoria
| ESPN2 Andina, Star+
| 12:30 horas
| Genoa vs Spezia
| Star+, ESPN3
| 12:30 horas
|Roma vs Juventus
|Star+, ESPN Peru
|14:45 horas
| Internazionale vs Lazio
| Star+, Star+, DAZN
|14:45 horas
| Hellas Verona vs Salernitana
| ESPN2 Andina, Star+
Bundesliga - Alemania
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30 horas
|Hertha BSC 1-3 Köln
|Star+, DAZN
|11:30 horas
|Bochum 0-0 Wolfsburg
|Star+, DAZN
Primeira Liga - Portugal
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:30 horas
|Portimonense 0-1 Marítimo
|13:00 horas
|Sporting Braga vs Famalicão
|13:00 horas
|Benfica vs Paços de Ferreira
|15:30 horas
|Belenenses vs Arouca
Ligue 1 de Francia
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:00 horas
|Brest 0-2 Nice
|DAZN, BT Sport ESPN
|9:00 horas
|Clermont 0-0 Reims
|Arena Sport 2 Serbia, MaxTV Go
|9:00 horas
|Metz 0-2 Strasbourg
|Digi Sport 1, Arena Sport 3
|11:05 horas
|Nantes vs Monaco
|Star+, DAZN
|14:45 horas
|Lyon vs PSG
|Star+, ESPN Peru
FA Cup - Inglaterra
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:30 horas
|Luton Town vs Harrogate Town
|Viaplay
|9:00 horas
|Stoke City vs Leyton Orient
|DAZN
|9:00 horas
|Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town
|ESPN Brasil, GUIGO
|9:00 horas
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe
|ESPN 2 Brasil, GUIGO
|9:00 horas
|West Ham United vs Leeds United
|S4C
|9:00 horas
|Cardiff City vs Preston North End
|Viaplay
|9:00 horas
|Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City
|Sport TV3
|9:00 horas
|Wolverhampton vs Sheffield United
| Sport TV3
|12:10 horas
|Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
|ESPN Brasil
Africa Cup of Nations
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:00 horas
|Cameroon vs Burkina Faso
|Star+, Band, GUIGO
|14:00 horas
|Ethiopia vs Cape Verde Islands
|Star+, Band
Mexico - Liga MX
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|19:00 horas
|Guadalajara vs Mazatlán
|SportKlub 3 Serbia, MaxTV Go
Mexico - Liga de Expansión MX
|HORARIOS
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|18:00 horas
|Tlaxcala vs Atlético Morelia
|fuboTV, TUDN USA
|21:00 horas
|Correcaminos UAT vs Dorados
|TUDN
