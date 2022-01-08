0

Partidos de hoy EN VIVO: resultados, canales y programación para el domingo 9 de enero

Conoce cada uno de los partidos a disputarse HOY, domingo 9 de enero, y los resultados que vienen aconteciendo en las diferentes ligas del mundo.

Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp
Sandra Morales
Partidos de hoy, domingo 9 de enero EN VIVO
Partidos de hoy, domingo 9 de enero EN VIVO | Composición
COMPARTIR

Sigue EN VIVO ONLINE TODOS los partidos de hoy, programado para este domingo 9 de enero del 2022. Emocionantes compromisos como los de LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Liga MX, FA Cup y la Africa Cup of Nations. Revisa los canales transmisión y dónde verlos.

LaLiga

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
8:00 horasRayo Vallecano 1-1 Real BetisStar+, ESPN3
10:15 horasSevilla vs GetafeStar+, ESPN Peru
12:30 horasOsasuna vs CádizESPN2 Andina, Star+
12:30 horasDeportivo Alavés vs Athletic ClubDIRECTV Sports Peru
15:00 horasVillarreal vs Atlético MadridDIRECTV Sports Peru

Serie A de Italia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
6:30 horasVenezia 0-3 MilanStar+, ESPN Peru
8:30 horasEmpoli 1-5 SassuoloStar+, DAZN
10:30 horas Udinese 1-3 Atalanta Star+, DAZN
10:30 horas Napoli 1-0 Sampdoria ESPN2 Andina, Star+
12:30 horas Genoa vs Spezia Star+, ESPN3
12:30 horas Roma vs Juventus Star+, ESPN Peru
14:45 horas Internazionale vs Lazio Star+, Star+, DAZN
14:45 horas Hellas Verona vs Salernitana ESPN2 Andina, Star+

Bundesliga - Alemania

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
9:30 horasHertha BSC 1-3 KölnStar+, DAZN
11:30 horasBochum 0-0 WolfsburgStar+, DAZN

Primeira Liga - Portugal

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
10:30 horasPortimonense 0-1 Marítimo
13:00 horasSporting Braga vs Famalicão
13:00 horasBenfica vs Paços de Ferreira
15:30 horasBelenenses vs Arouca

Ligue 1 de Francia

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:00 horasBrest 0-2 NiceDAZN, BT Sport ESPN
9:00 horasClermont 0-0 ReimsArena Sport 2 Serbia, MaxTV Go
9:00 horasMetz 0-2 StrasbourgDigi Sport 1, Arena Sport 3
11:05 horasNantes vs MonacoStar+, DAZN
14:45 horasLyon vs PSG Star+, ESPN Peru

FA Cup - Inglaterra

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
7:30 horasLuton Town vs Harrogate TownViaplay
9:00 horasStoke City vs Leyton OrientDAZN
9:00 horasLiverpool vs Shrewsbury TownESPN Brasil, GUIGO
9:00 horasTottenham Hotspur vs MorecambeESPN 2 Brasil, GUIGO
9:00 horasWest Ham United vs Leeds UnitedS4C
9:00 horasCardiff City vs Preston North EndViaplay
9:00 horasCharlton Athletic vs Norwich CitySport TV3
9:00 horasWolverhampton vs Sheffield United Sport TV3
12:10 horasNottingham Forest vs ArsenalESPN Brasil

Africa Cup of Nations

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
11:00 horasCameroon vs Burkina FasoStar+, Band, GUIGO
14:00 horasEthiopia vs Cape Verde IslandsStar+, Band

Mexico - Liga MX

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
19:00 horasGuadalajara vs MazatlánSportKlub 3 Serbia, MaxTV Go

Mexico - Liga de Expansión MX

HORARIOSPARTIDOSTV
18:00 horasTlaxcala vs Atlético MoreliafuboTV, TUDN USA
21:00 horasCorrecaminos UAT vs DoradosTUDN

Más información en Libero.pe.

Sandra Morales
AUTOR: Sandra Morales

Periodista. Coordinadora web de la sección fútbol con 10 años de experiencia en medios digitales. Seguidora de las mejores ligas del mundo, además de vóley y UFC. "El éxito no es un accidente", Pelé.

Últimas Noticias

Lo más visto

  1. Alianza Lima quiso dar la sorpresa con su fichaje, y ahora revelan que otro equipo es su prioridad

  2. Kevin Serna ROMPIÓ EN LLANTO tras salvar a Fluminense del descenso con su GOL - VIDEO

  3. ¡Uno más! Con Luis Advíncula, los 2 peruanos que estarán en el Mundial de Clubes 2025

Libero Impreso

EDICIÓN DIGITAL

EDICIÓN DIGITAL

Ofertas de hoy